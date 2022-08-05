A Different Kind of Moneyball: Newcastle United Is Finding Out What Winning in the Premier League Really Costs

Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga to look back on the Premier League’s opening weekend and hand out a whole load of flowers! They begin with Fulham’s impressive display in their 2-2 draw with Liverpool (01:06), before moving on to Brighton, who secured a first ever win at Old Trafford (10:21). Flowers also go to Brentford for coming back from 2-0 down to salvage a draw at Leicester (20:01), Spurs for coming from behind to hammer Southampton (21:56), Erling Haaland for his first two Manchester City goals (27:34), Bournemouth for their win on their top-flight return (35:42), and more.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 HOURS AGO