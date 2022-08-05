ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Four incoming freshmen were awarded Poche Scholarships

Four incoming Northwestern State University freshmen were named recipients of Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Scholarships, presented by the Poche family to students who will be part of the NSU Fishing Team. The students are Stone Smith of Shreveport, a graduate of Captain Shreve High School who will major in criminal...
SHREVEPORT, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Decades apart, Demon brotherhood was on display at a growing tradition

What began a few years ago as a stopgap measure to help the Northwestern State football team has morphed into a true fall camp tradition that bonds the generation of Demon brothers. A report-day lunch in 2018 that sent then-first-year head coach Brad Laird scrambling launched a reunion of sorts...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Anthon cycling cross-country for The Ability Experience

Trace Anthon, a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity at Northwestern State University, is participating in the Journey of Hope, a cross-country cycling trek that raises money and awareness for projects that serve people with disabilities. The event is a project of the national fraternity’s philanthropy, The Ability Experience.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Rapides Parish schools are ready to welcome back students

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - As summer break comes to an end, schools and students alike are getting ready to start another school year on Monday, August 8. At Peabody Magnet High School in Alexandria, teachers and administrators are putting the finishing touches on their classrooms and hallway decorations. Executive assistant principal Stanley Jones told KALB that there are some new courses being offered at Peabody this year.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Good news for Grambling

In an unexpected move, Lincoln Preparatory School Director Gordan Ford asked for a team-up with the City of Grambling during Thursday’s Grambling City Council meeting at Grambling City Hall. Gordon spoke to the Council about sewer work combining costs of providing sewage to the school and city residents while...
GRAMBLING, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Notice of Death – August 7, 2022

May 2, 1934 – July 20, 2022. Service: Monday, August 8 at 12 pm at Holy Cross Church in Natchitoches. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

City of Alexandria hosts ‘Back to School Bash’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, August 6, the City of Alexandria hosted a ‘Back to School Bash’ event that gave students a chance to stock up on supplies before the first day of school. Over 500 people attended the event, and each child got a new clear...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

City Council Agenda for August 8 Meeting – Tonight

Natchitoches City Council will have a pre-council meeting on Monday, Aug. 8 beginning at 5 p.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m. to discuss non-agenda items. The City Council meeting will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month and will be reserved for only items on the Agenda. The public is invited to both the pre-council meetings and council meetings with the understanding that items not on the agenda will not be discussed at the scheduled council meetings, but the public is welcome to discuss any topic at the pre-council meetings. The City Council Meetings are held at the Natchitoches City Council Chambers located at 716 Second Street, Natchitoches, Louisiana.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Young at Heart enjoys musical meeting

Ben Rushing, Chris Wilson, and Keith Shirley played a series of oldies and gospel music at the recent Young at Heart meeting. Birthday celebrants were Scotty Dawson and Joyce Baird. Back to School decoration themes were organized by the Faith Circle of girls of the Methodist Church. Young at Heart...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

NSU has two coordinators ready to bring a spark to the team

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) -Over at NSU, they had a lot of off-season changes, hiring six new coaches including defensive coordinator Weston Glaser and offensive coordinator coach Cody Crill. Their job was to bring a spark to this roster and so far, they have obtained the energy that was needed. On...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTAL

1 wounded in Natchitoches shooting; bullet pierces child’s bedroom

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting on Saturday evening that left a Natchitoches man wounded and sent a stray bullet into a juvenile’s bedroom. According to NPSO, it happened around 10:16 p.m. in the area of Independence Drive just south...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Tempers flare during Grambling City Council Meeting

What appeared to be a short, quick and sweet Grambling City Council meeting suddenly soured and went long Thursday night at Grambling City Hall. The only official action on Thursday’s agenda was a report from Fire Consultant/Chief Tommie Woods, but during the announcements portion of the meeting near the end of the agenda, things got heated with city officials being accused of lack of communication and improper governing.
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Street closure announced for Tuesday

The city of Ruston has announced that South Homer Street between West California Avenue and Dan Reneau Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 for utility work. The city urges caution when driving in this area. This closure is necessary for the installation of...
RUSTON, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Woodyard Drive

The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning on Woodyard Drive. On August 6, 2022, around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department heard several gunshots in the area of Woodyard Drive. Upon officers’ arrival, they located a vehicle in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive that had crashed into a utility pole with front-end damage. Jay Tousant Jr. (B/M, 21 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) was located inside the vehicle suffering from several gunshot wounds. As a result of his injuries, Jay Tousant Jr. was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Destination Louisiane: Bonnie & Clyde Ambush Museum

GIBSLAND, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bonnie and Clyde Ambush Museum in Gibsland is filled with unique artifacts from the day the infamous duo was shot and killed. “The museum is a historical spot. I mean it really is. It has been on several paranormal shows,” said Perry Carver, Owner & Operator of Bonnie & Clyde […]
GIBSLAND, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Natchitoches man arrested in connection with January murder

LAKE CHARLES, La. - A Natchitoches man wanted for a murder back in January was captured in Lake Charles following a six month manhunt. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright said Kendrick Cox, 30, was wanted in connection with the murder of Joshua Humphries of Lasalle Parish. Detectives said Cox was...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

