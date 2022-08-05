Read on natchitochesparishjournal.com
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Anthon cycling cross-country for The Ability Experience
Trace Anthon, a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity at Northwestern State University, is participating in the Journey of Hope, a cross-country cycling trek that raises money and awareness for projects that serve people with disabilities. The event is a project of the national fraternity’s philanthropy, The Ability Experience.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Four incoming freshmen were awarded Poche Scholarships
Four incoming Northwestern State University freshmen were named recipients of Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Scholarships, presented by the Poche family to students who will be part of the NSU Fishing Team. The students are Stone Smith of Shreveport, a graduate of Captain Shreve High School who will major in criminal...
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Young at Heart enjoys musical meeting
Ben Rushing, Chris Wilson, and Keith Shirley played a series of oldies and gospel music at the recent Young at Heart meeting. Birthday celebrants were Scotty Dawson and Joyce Baird. Back to School decoration themes were organized by the Faith Circle of girls of the Methodist Church. Young at Heart...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – August 7, 2022
May 2, 1934 – July 20, 2022. Service: Monday, August 8 at 12 pm at Holy Cross Church in Natchitoches. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
lincolnparishjournal.com
Good news for Grambling
In an unexpected move, Lincoln Preparatory School Director Gordan Ford asked for a team-up with the City of Grambling during Thursday’s Grambling City Council meeting at Grambling City Hall. Gordon spoke to the Council about sewer work combining costs of providing sewage to the school and city residents while...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Decades apart, Demon brotherhood was on display at a growing tradition
What began a few years ago as a stopgap measure to help the Northwestern State football team has morphed into a true fall camp tradition that bonds the generation of Demon brothers. A report-day lunch in 2018 that sent then-first-year head coach Brad Laird scrambling launched a reunion of sorts...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
City Council Agenda for August 8 Meeting – Tonight
Natchitoches City Council will have a pre-council meeting on Monday, Aug. 8 beginning at 5 p.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m. to discuss non-agenda items. The City Council meeting will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month and will be reserved for only items on the Agenda. The public is invited to both the pre-council meetings and council meetings with the understanding that items not on the agenda will not be discussed at the scheduled council meetings, but the public is welcome to discuss any topic at the pre-council meetings. The City Council Meetings are held at the Natchitoches City Council Chambers located at 716 Second Street, Natchitoches, Louisiana.
Destination Louisiane: Bonnie & Clyde Ambush Museum
GIBSLAND, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bonnie and Clyde Ambush Museum in Gibsland is filled with unique artifacts from the day the infamous duo was shot and killed. “The museum is a historical spot. I mean it really is. It has been on several paranormal shows,” said Perry Carver, Owner & Operator of Bonnie & Clyde […]
KTAL
1 wounded in Natchitoches shooting; bullet pierces child’s bedroom
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting on Saturday evening that left a Natchitoches man wounded and sent a stray bullet into a juvenile’s bedroom. According to NPSO, it happened around 10:16 p.m. in the area of Independence Drive just south...
scttx.com
Joaquin VFD Recent Activity Includes Life Flight for 7-year-old
August 8, 2022 - The opening week of August picked up slightly in call volume for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department when compared to the past two weeks. Here’s a summary of what transpired. Starting with Monday, August 1st, the JVFD was dispatched to a call about a 7-year-old...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Woodyard Drive
The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning on Woodyard Drive. On August 6, 2022, around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department heard several gunshots in the area of Woodyard Drive. Upon officers’ arrival, they located a vehicle in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive that had crashed into a utility pole with front-end damage. Jay Tousant Jr. (B/M, 21 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) was located inside the vehicle suffering from several gunshot wounds. As a result of his injuries, Jay Tousant Jr. was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
KTAL
Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
westcentralsbest.com
Natchitoches man arrested in connection with January murder
LAKE CHARLES, La. - A Natchitoches man wanted for a murder back in January was captured in Lake Charles following a six month manhunt. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright said Kendrick Cox, 30, was wanted in connection with the murder of Joshua Humphries of Lasalle Parish. Detectives said Cox was...
Lake Charles American Press
Arrest made in 11th Street homicide investigation
A 31-year-old Natchitoches man has been arrested in the death of a Lake Charles man found in his 11th Street home last week. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said DNA evidence collected from the crime scene identified 31-year-old Kendrick M. Cox of Natchitoches as a suspect. Cox is also wanted for first-degree murder in Natchitoches.
kalb.com
APD: Man sought for stealing package on Jackson Street porch
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man who was recorded stealing a package from a porch on Jackson Street on August 2. APD said camera footage revealed a bald unknown Black male, wearing dark jeans and a red and...
KTAL
Shreveport carjacking suspect leads officers on dangerous multi-parish chase
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Law enforcement officers in two parishes were led on a dangerous high-speed chase Wednesday after attempting to stop a stolen vehicle. Before 8:30 a.m., Many Police Department officers attempted a traffic stop on a truck stolen from Shreveport. The vehicle refused to stop and fled. Sabine Parish Sheriff’s deputies joined the chase as the suspect traveled south through Florien into Vernon Parish.
scttx.com
Sheriff's Department Seeks Attempted Robbery Suspects
August 5, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating to subjects involved in an ATM burglary. At approximately 4:30 a.m. on August 5, 2022, two black males approached the ATM located at American State Bank on the Haslam strip in Joaquin. The subjects attempted to break into the machine. The subjects were driving a white Dodge Avenger with a black racing stripe on the hood and black pin striping on the sides. The vehicle has Texas plates.
westcentralsbest.com
Boyce Woman Killed in Rapides Parish Crash
Louisiana State Police report that on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, just before 8:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Hwy 71 near Gene Ball Road in Rapides Parish. The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 35-year-old Laura Lee...
