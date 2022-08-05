Read on www.chesapeakefamily.com
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
chesapeakefamily.com
Summer Fun: It’s the First Sunday Arts Festival in Annapolis Today
Take the family out for an afternoon of art, crafts, live music, and outdoor dining in the heart of Annapolis. Every first Sunday of the month, May through November, the first block of West Street and Calvert streets in Annapolis comes alive with unique artists and crafters, live music, street performers and outdoor cafes.
WTOP
Dessert shop wants to ‘make life sweeter’ for DC region
This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. A Prince George’s County baker said her mission is to “make life sweeter one dessert at a time” for residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
mocoshow.com
Hot Air Balloon Festival is Coming to MoCo (Updated Information)
The DC Hot Air Balloon Festival is coming to the Montgomery County AG Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg on September 17 and 18, with gates opening at 3pm. Tickets for entry are $20/adult and $8/child and can be purchased at https://www.freshtix.com/events/dcballoonfest. Tethered hot air balloon rides will cost and additional $25. Per...
chesapeakefamily.com
Fun Events Happening This Week – August 8-11
Family Games: Game Day! Play board games and card games at the library! Bring one of your own or play one of ours! 1-3 p.m. Largo-Kettering, Largo. pgcmls.info. Storytime Outside @ Annmarie Gardens & Arts Center. Join Calvert Library as we take Storytime on the road! We’ll share some stories, sing songs and have some socially distanced fun on the lawn at Annmarie Gardens! 10-10:45 a.m. Southern Branch, Prince Frederick. calvertlibrary.libnet.info.
chesapeakefamily.com
Summer Fun: Explore Terrapin Nature Park
Ready to learn about the flora and fauna that make Maryland’s Eastern Shore unique? Plan to spend the day making your way around Terrapin Nature Park in Stevensville. This 276-acre park is a great place to observe waterfowl and plant life, whether you want to do it while you’re biking, hiking, fishing, kayaking or canoeing. The park boasts 4,000 feet of shoreline and 73 acres of wetlands, and the 3.25-mile oyster chaff walking trail weaves its way through wildflower meadows, wetlands, tidal ponds, woodlands and sandy beaches. It’s like a little Maryland in miniature!
chesapeakefamily.com
Grief Support for Children and Teens Fall 2022
Chesapeake Life Center’s grief support programs for children and teens are meeting in person on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, in Pasadena, Maryland. The schedule through December is as follows:. Stepping Stones, a monthly support group for children ages 6 to 12 grieving the loss...
St. Michaels, Maryland
Beautifully Victorian downtown district stayed intact by fooling the British in the War of 1812. In the early 17th century, St. Michaels harbor was a shipping point for area tobacco plantations. After the Church of England parish of St. Michaels was established in 1677, a settlement sprang up and pretty soon the new town was in business. Shipbuilding became a profitable mainstay, accounting for many of the fast schooners (eventually known as Baltimore clippers) that plied the seas as well as the many fine homes that continue to be the pride of St. Michaels. When the shipbuilding industry faltered, St. Michaels became a waterman’s town, surviving well into the 20th century on the Bay’s bounty of oysters and crabs.
chesapeakebaymagazine.com
Herring Bay/Deale, Maryland
Located 15 miles south of Annapolis and 30 miles north of Solomons. Home to the largest amount of deep-water, protected boat slips on the Bay. Herring Bay is the location of choice for boaters who live in the Washington D.C. area. Once you get there, you are smack in the middle of the Bay, which means easy trips to Eastern Bay and St. Michaels as well as the Choptank River and Oxford or Cambridge. And of course, all those lovely fishing grounds will be right there, which makes Herring Bay a convenient destination as well as a central starting point. A down-home vibe and array of quirky dock bars makes it great place to spend a weekend as well.
weaa.org
Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland
(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
travelnowsmart.com
The Most Effective Brunch in Georgetown DC– 20 Top Places
A journey to Georgetown will certainly make you seem like you’ve mosted likely to the past, with its rock roads as well as historical residences. Its varied food scene is what makes whatever distinct as well as fashionable. This collection consists of both the most effective neighborhood as well...
luxuryrealestate.com
511 PRIDE OF BALTIMORE DR
GRAND BRICK COLONIAL in COVETED ULMSTEAD COVE! Home ensconced back from the street with lush acreage and MEANDERING DECKING & FIRE PIT PATIO beneath graceful boughs. Luxury NV Homes' custom dormers will capture your attention! Transoms, skylights, and walls of windows drench interiors in natural light! Traditional living spaces include a formal Living Room, separate Dining Room, Family Room with beckoning brick fireplace, Kitchen with dining bar island, and lower-level Game/Recreation Room, BR/BA, and hobbyist workshop. Gorgeous NEW wood flooring recently installed on main level! Creatively decked outdoor living area with private niches, and professional landscape lighting both front and back. Comforting home security system. Ideal location close to Blue Ribbon-awarded Broadneck Elementary School, and an easy commute to Annapolis, DC, Baltimore, and BWI /Dulles Airports via RTs 2/50/97. Unique Ulmstead Cove amenities include water access to Forked Creek off the Magothy River, community pier, moorings, beach, kayak/paddle board/canoe racks and picnic areas with newly installed party platform/picnic table! A TUCKED AWAY TREASURE!
Baltimore Times
Back to School Event in Annapolis Gives Parents a Hand with Free Hair Styling
A well-groomed child may become more confident and eager to walk through the doors of a school on the first day, but adults who feel the economic sting of inflation may struggle to budget for a student’s haircuts and hairstyles. Covering the expense may be even more challenging, especially for low-income families.
Bay Net
A Look At Smokers Delight BBQ, A Growing Local Barbecue Business
WHITE PLAINS, Md. — BBQ lovers rejoice as a new brand of BBQ is taking Southern Maryland and the whole DMV by storm. Smokers Delight BBQ is the new BBQ sensation that is taking over stores all over Calvert and St. Mary’s County. This business was the brainchild...
chesapeakefamily.com
Competing in the Junior Olympics
Drake Brown is already making waves competing in the Junior Olympics. Drake is a student at St. Anne’s School of Annapolis going into the 6th grade. He just returned home after competing in the 2022 AAU Junior Olympics at North Carolina A&T State University, Greensboro. Drake runs for the...
Summer delight: Fenwick Bakery heating up its famous peach cake
You are craving right now for a “Pig Trough” from Farrell’s. Maybe a “German Chocolate Cake, from Herman’s. How about a “Strawberry Pie," from Haussner’s.
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this month
A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. If you're like most people who are looking to save money on food and other grocery items, you'll be happy to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain, Lidl, will be opening another store location in Reisterstown later this month.
vivatysons.com
August Fun: Fairs, Festivals & More!
August is here, the kids are getting ready to go back to school, and the end of summer is just around the corner! But there’s still time to squeeze in some summertime fun. The month of August is full of events like agricultural fairs, festivals, outdoor movies, live music, and more. Here’s our list of what’s happening in our area and little bit beyond!
Church in Prince George’s County hosts 8th Annual Backpack Blessings school drive
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — As always, you can expect a lot of school supply drives in August as students get ready to go back to school, but this year inflation is driving prices up. A church in Prince George’s County gave away free backpacks and school supplies to relieve some pressure off parents. […]
foxbaltimore.com
$100K scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore
A scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 sold in Baltimore, and three tickets each worth $50,000 sold in Elkton, Essex and Rockville. Those were some of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest prizes of the past week. In all, 31 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed in the seven...
Rock Hall, Maryland
Located 10 miles north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at the entrance to theChester River. Established in 1707 as Rock Hall Cross Roads, a key travel/trade route connecting Philadelphia with Annapolis. Home to the lively Pirates & Wenches Weekend, held every August. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. This tiny town of...
