Ravine Road wove motorists through Milwaukee's Lake Park for over a century. When will it reopen?

spectrumnews1.com
World’s tallest mass timber building is in Wisconsin, now officially open
MILWAUKEE — When you hunt for an apartment, the construction materials used to build it are rarely a deciding factor for where to live. However, at Ascent MKE in Milwaukee, what was used to build it has become its biggest claim to fame. The 25-story apartment building was constructed...
MATC Times
509 3 Mile Rd.
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment - Tastefully updated apartments on the north side of Racine. You will be just minutes away from grocery shopping, less than a mile away from Lake Michigan, and very close to the Racine Zoo! Each unit features 2 bedrooms with hardwood style laminate. Bathrooms are newly remodeled with updated lighting fixtures and a vanity. The living rooms have brand new ceiling fans and a walk out deck in upper units and walk out entrance in the lower units. Kitchens feature new cabinets and a refrigerator and stove. Coin operated laundry is available in the basement.
Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek to close indefinitely this November
Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will be closing indefinitely after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) determined it must be used for aviation-related activities.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Former Chase Bank, 801 W. Washington Street, for sale again
August 8, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – The building, formerly home to Chase Bank, 801 W. Washington Street, in West Bend, WI is for sale again. The last time the building sold was December 13, 2021 for $600,000 to 801 W. Washington Street Property LLC. Jeremy and Lester Hahn are the owners.
MATC Times
4340 - 4356 W. Loomis Rd.
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Heat Included - **Rent range $900/month to $950/month**. FREE OFF STREET PARKING! The units at 4340 W Loomis Rd LLC are either 1 bedroom fully remodeled apartments. Spacious with double closets in the bedroom, this property features some partial and fully remodeled apartments with laminate wood flooring and updated kitchens and bathrooms. Located on the intersection of Loomis and Layton, this property features easy access to the freeway and bus lines. Tenants of this building are within walking distance to Konkel Park and can enjoy the Sunday Farmer’s Market, volleyball courts and events throughout the year. Southridge mall is a short drive away, as well as all of the shops and restaurants on busy 76th St. Tenants with children are close to Edgerton Elementary school and Greenfield High School.
MATC Times
6835 W Mequon Road Units 101-127,201-227,301-327
Included Internet & underground parking on all of our apartments! Indoor pool, hot tub, sauna and included smart home technology. - With spacious rooms, upgraded appliances and finishes, each apartment home has been designed to meet the needs of today's sophisticated apartment renter. The Reserve Mequon presents effortless living in one of Wisconsin's premier neighborhoods. The development offers one to three-bedroom spacious layouts. Enjoy the comfort and conveniences of apartment amenities while preserving and enjoying the North Shore way of living. Within walking distance to Foxtown Brewery, Interurban Bike Trail and Mequon Public Market. In close proximity to Café Hollander and many other shops & restaurants.
WISN
Vintage motorcycles roar into Deer District
MILWAUKEE — Vintage motorcycles rode into Milwaukee's Deer District on Sunday. The Brewtown Rumble is a free motorcycle show featuring motorcycles that are 35 years or older. A select number of bikes received a special honor. "For this year, we probably have about 60 bikes in the show, and...
Hot temps don't bother Wisconsinites as triathlon, state fair draw thousands
The weather had the more than 1,500 medical staff, volunteers, and safety officials for the triathlon on high alert.
MATC Times
1318 N. Van Buren St.
Downtown 2-bedroom! Dog Friendly! Heat Included! - This 2 bedroom Milwaukee apartment has a large living area, good sized bedroom, and so much closet space. This apartment has two large rooms and could be used as a 2 bedroom or a 1 bed with an office space. Enjoy beautiful bright room with French doors, clean, and in a great location. This apartment is perfect for grad students, young professionals, or anyone looking to live in a quiet building while being close to all the fun and energy of the Eastside. Both cat and dog friendly, this apartment truly is a great find!
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
seehafernews.com
Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County
An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee forecast predicts overnight rain, flash flood risk
Steady rain showers overnight Sunday into Monday will pose a risk of flash flooding in southeast Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service. Some scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two are expected throughout Sunday afternoon and evening in southeastern Wisconsin, but the heavy rain will begin around midnight, said Kevin Lynott, meteorologist for the weather service in Sullivan.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Sap Sap owner has mission to give back to community
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58 ) -- Alex Hanesakda is the owner of Sap Sap, a restaurant in Racine County serving up meals with the goal of educating others about Lao's food and history. He joined CBS 58 in-studio to talk more about his mission to help others through food. Hanesakda...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Milwaukee woman last seen on south side
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a missing 45-year-old Milwaukee woman who was last seen on July 5 around 5 p.m. near 14th and Mineral on the city's south side. Jennie Heredia is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’06", 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes....
Emergency plane landing in Suburban Chicago causes road blockage
LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — A late night emergency landing ended with a plane on a street in the Chicago suburbs. It happened just before midnight Friday in the Vernon Hills area. Emergency crews said that the pilot was the only one inside and was not hurt. There is currently no word on what caused the […]
WISN
Wisconsin State fairgoers noticing higher prices
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — This year, Wisconsin State Fair patrons are shelling out more cash. People who have kids may be spending a lot of time in Spin City, where $40 gets you a wristband for unlimited rides during the day, but all that riding makes people hungry, and the State Fair bill keeps going up.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Truck-versus-pole accident Saturday on West St. Paul Avenue
8:52 a.m. Saturday — A caller in the 1100 block of W. St. Paul Avenue reported a truck-versus-pole accident. According to the log, four poles were involved and wires were on the vehicle. Apparatus were moved out of the hazard area. We Energies was also contacted. Read the full...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Two Years In, Milwaukee County’s ‘Right to Shelter’ Initiative Gets Mixed Reviews
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. In 2020, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors declared a “right to shelter” for all Milwaukee residents experiencing chronic homelessness or without access to safe...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MCTS: New fare collection system update
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) has been working over the past year to modernize its fare collection system. MCTS announced Monday, Aug. 8 the three phases of the transition to the new system. According to a press release, this phased approach includes estimated timeframes provided there are no...
nbc15.com
Beaver Dam tactical situation resolved
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a tactical situation on Seippel Boulevard has been resolved Monday afternoon. According to a post on its Facebook page, the agency had asked peopel to avoid the area near Seippel Blvd., Industrial Dr. and Mary Ann Rd, near the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Beaver Dam.
