Effective: 2022-08-08 22:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. The next statement will be issued by 12 AM Tuesday. Target Area: Estill; Powell The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Kentucky Red River at Clay City affecting Powell and Estill Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...High water caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Red River at Clay City. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Maple Street near the Red River Ranch is impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM EDT Monday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will continue to fall. - Action stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

ESTILL COUNTY, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO