Emancipation celebration kicks off Friday evening in Hutchinson

Hutchinson time capsule ceremony is Aug. 15
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Residents who wish to have an item placed in the Hutchinson sesquicentennial time capsule have until Tuesday afternoon to do so. Items can be dropped off at the Reno County Museum Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Aug. 15 has been proclaimed to be Hutchinson...
AMBUCS continuing civic tradition in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — AMBUCS began life back in 1922 as American Business Clubs, a membership organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities. The local Hutchinson AMBUCS chapter continues that tradition by raising money for mobility tricycles called Amtryke. "We've been in business here in Hutchinson for the last 41...
Sedgwick County Zoo hosts back-to-school bash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s almost time for Students to head back to the classroom. The Sedgwick County Zoo had many families come through the gates on Saturday for its back-to-school bash. Guests were allowed in for only $3. Some families even got to enjoy the newest attraction, the...
150 Years: Looking back through The Decades
Hutchinson and Reno County will celebrate 150 years during Third Thursday in August. In honor of this celebration, we will release one decade each afternoon over the next 15 days from The Decades, which were originally featured from September to November of 2021. As we celebrate the 150th birthday of...
Hutchinson Landmarks Commission will not meet Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The regularly scheduled Hutchinson Landmarks Commission meeting for Thursday, August 11, 2022, has been cancelled due to a lack of agenda items. If needed, the next Landmarks Commission meeting will be at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, August 25, 2022, at City Hall. If you have questions, you may contact the Planning Department at (620) 694-2639.
Public Invited to Celebrate Hutchinson Day at Time Capsule Ceremony
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In commemoration of the Sesquicentennial anniversary of the City’s incorporation, August 15 has been proclaimed to be Hutchinson Day. To celebrate, the public is invited to City Hall for an historic time capsule ceremony. Festivities will begin at 10:00 AM outside City Hall for the...
Lewis Plaza dedication held Friday evening in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Emancipation Celebration kicked off Friday evening with a special dedication of a plaque honoring Chester I. Lewis. The plaque was presented during a special ceremony at the plaza named in his honor. In attendance was Brenda Davis, the daughter of Chester I. Lewis who talked about what it means to have the plaza named in her fathers honor.
Cheap gas event held Monday in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy group, is partnering with the JumpStart at Murdock and Broadway to sell gas for $2.38 a gallon for 90 minutes. The event happened at 2 p.m. Monday. Cars were lined all the way down to Central. It is part of AFP’s national “The True Cost […]
Community prepares for homecoming of Ava and Amy Jones
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. City’s punishment called into question concerning inappropriate texts from WPD officers. New developments come concerning text messages sent by some Wichita police officers. A little more than 3 months after tornado, Prairie Creek Elementary School ready for...
City of Salina installs HAWK crosswalk beacon on E. Crawford
The high-intensity activated crosswalk (HAWK) beacon on E. Crawford Street between S. Marymount Road and Fairdale Road is now safely ushering pedestrians across the busy roadway. A HAWK beacon remains off or dark until activated. Once activated it utilizes aspects of railroad crossing signals to notify motorists of pedestrians wanting...
‘Victory March’ held in Downtown Wichita abortion amendment defeat
A group of Wichitans against the proposed abortion amendment hosted a “Victory March” Saturday following Tuesday’s primary election. The proposed amendment, which could have led to abortion restrictions in Kansas up to an all out ban, failed on Aug. 2 by about 40% of the vote. Organizers of Saturday's march Faith Martin and Abby Bailey had already hosted multiple rallies in Wichita before the election.
Free haircuts and backpacks: Ambitions Barbershop gives back to the community
This Sunday august 7th a local barbershop is extending a helping hand to area kids.
Wet or dry: Party in the Park parade offers fun for all
Main Street has long been the hub of parades in Great Bend. City Coordinator Christina Hayes is trying to change that, if only for one day in August each summer. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the wet/dry parade returns to Veterans Park as part of Party in the Park. Hayes reiterates...
Hutchinson blood drive still filling appointments for next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Tiffany Davison with the American Red Cross told Hutch Post Friday that they are still looking to fill appointments for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week for the blood drive at the First Presbyterian Church at 201 East Sherman. The drive's Monday hours are from noon...
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 6
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Ardis, Phillip Michael Brennan; 21; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Beaugh,...
Keith Sanborn, longtime judge and District Attorney, dies at 100
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Keith Sanborn, the longest-serving County and District Attorney for Sedgwick County, has passed away at the age of 100. Sanborn was born on April 27th, 1922. Upon hearing of the situation in Pearl Harbor in 1941, he got his pilot's license so he could fulfill his dream of earning the golden wings of a US Navy Aviator. He earned those wings in 1943.
Wichita’s North Junction to have several closures
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will be closing parts of northbound I-135 this week as part of an overpass improvement project to improve traffic flow at Wichita’s North Junction. On Monday, KDOT will close the northbound I-135 exit to southbound I-235 until 3 p.m. Workers will use a crane to […]
308 board to consider additional money for transportation Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson USD 308 Board of Education will consider providing additional resources to its special education school transportation vendor at its meeting on Monday. On the agenda is an increase to the contract with Durham School Services of 6.1%, or a cost of $20,323 to the...
Report: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park
GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. The Wichita Eagle reported that another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn’t have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses. At least four people were hospitalized. Previously, state and local health officials hadn’t detailed how many people got sick. The splash park was allowed to reopen last July after upgrading its filtration system and passing a health inspection.
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who drowned in Nebraska lake
NANCE COUNTY, Nebraska-Authorities have identified a Kansas man who drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend as 79-year-old Wayne E. Mathias of Augusta, according to the Nance County Sheriff's Department. Just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday Nance County Sheriffs deputies and Genoa Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a reported...
