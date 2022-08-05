Kerry Washington Just Gave Us the Best Advice About Beauty, Aging and Dealing With Burnout

Read on www.purewow.com
Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard
Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
Mark Consuelos Excitedly Announces That He Will Join Kelly Ripa on Her Book Tour
It looks like Kelly Ripa will have some company as she embarks on a book tour to promote her new memoir, Live Wire. While her husband, Mark Consuelos, has visited her at her workplace in the past, now he will be joining her for one of the legs of her new tour.
Jamie Foxx Admits How He Got Cameron Diaz to Come Out of Acting Retirement
We still haven't recovered from the news that Cameron Diaz is coming out of acting retirement, and now, Jamie Foxx has revealed how he convinced his former Annie co-star to get back into the business. While talking with Entertainment Tonight, Foxx discussed the upcoming Netflix film, Back in Action, where...
Dad Reacts After Kate Middleton Sees His 8-Year-Old Standing Alone and Strikes Up a Conversation
Journalist and former Olympian Matthew Syed would've never expected his 8-year-old son to strike up a random conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge while en route to the Commonwealth Games. And yet, that's exactly what happened. It all started when he asked his son, Ted, to wait in the...
Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Looks Like Her Carbon Copy in New IG Selfie
We've said it a million times and we'll say it again: Reese Witherspoon's got some powerful genes. Only a few weeks ago, we established that her daughter, Ava Phillippe, is nearly indistinguishable from her mom. But now, after taking a close look at the Legally Blonde star's latest Instagram selfie, we're starting to think that her son, Deacon, is the real doppelgänger.
ICYMI: Parents on TikTok Won’t Leave the House Without Banana Boat as Their Summer Essential
The secret’s out: We’re constantly scanning TikTok for life hacks, like 15 ways to tie a scarf, what type of flooring will make our home value skyrocket—ya know, the usual. And #BeachTok is no different. So, when we noticed there was one summer essential everyone on TikTok was packing for their outdoor adventures, we knew we had to pay attention.
Ryan Seacrest Flaunts Hidden Talent on Instagram and Now Fans Think He Should Get a New Show
At this point, we've become quite used to seeing Ryan Seacrest in the role of host. From his gigs on shows like American Idol to his position on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the 47-year-old entertainer knows how to emcee. However, it turns out that Seacrest is also secretly quite the talented cook, and after showing off some of his latest creations in the kitchen, a few fans proposed that he should have his own cooking show.
‘Broad City’ Star Abbi Jacobson Reveals That She Is Engaged to Jodi Balfour as They Make Their Red Carpet Debut
Abbi Jacobson just had quite the eventful weekend. Not only did she and her partner, Jodi Balfour, make their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of A League of Their Own (a show which Jacobson created and stars in, BTW), but while at the event, Jacobson also revealed that she and Balfour are engaged to be married.
Step Aside, N°5: Gabrielle Chanel Is the New Floral Fragrance Your Vanity Needs
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The iconic Chanel N°5 will always hold a special place in our hearts, but we're currently swooning over a new...
‘New Girl’ Actress Zooey Deschanel Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary with Boyfriend Jonathan Scott on Instagram
Earlier this year, Zooey Deschanel and her boyfriend, Jonathan Scott, revealed the renovations to their “dream home” were finally complete. And now, the couple is celebrating another major milestone together. Over the weekend, the New Girl alum and the Property Brothers star celebrated their 3-year anniversary on social...
What’s Next for Chrissy Metz After ‘This Is Us’?
Now that This Is Us has come to an end, there’s only one question on fans’ minds: What’s next for Chrissy Metz (who played Kate Pearson)?. In a recent interview with PureWow, the 41-year-old actress discussed the popular NBC series and revealed that she’s ready for the next chapter in her career. “It’s hard to let go of something that was part of my life for six or seven years,” she told PureWow.
