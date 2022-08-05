Kerry Washington Just Gave Us the Best Advice About Beauty, Aging and Dealing With Burnout

At this point, we've become quite used to seeing Ryan Seacrest in the role of host. From his gigs on shows like American Idol to his position on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the 47-year-old entertainer knows how to emcee. However, it turns out that Seacrest is also secretly quite the talented cook, and after showing off some of his latest creations in the kitchen, a few fans proposed that he should have his own cooking show.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO