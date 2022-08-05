ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kerry Washington Just Gave Us the Best Advice About Beauty, Aging and Dealing With Burnout

By Jenny Jin
purewow.com
 3 days ago
Read on www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard

Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
EDGARTOWN, MA
purewow.com

Jamie Foxx Admits How He Got Cameron Diaz to Come Out of Acting Retirement

We still haven't recovered from the news that Cameron Diaz is coming out of acting retirement, and now, Jamie Foxx has revealed how he convinced his former Annie co-star to get back into the business. While talking with ﻿Entertainment Tonight﻿, Foxx discussed the upcoming Netflix film, Back in Action, where...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
purewow.com

Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Looks Like Her Carbon Copy in New IG Selfie

We've said it a million times and we'll say it again: Reese Witherspoon's got some powerful genes. Only a few weeks ago, we established that her daughter, Ava Phillippe, is nearly indistinguishable from her mom. But now, after taking a close look at the Legally Blonde star's latest Instagram selfie, we're starting to think that her son, Deacon, is the real doppelgänger.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

ICYMI: Parents on TikTok Won’t Leave the House Without Banana Boat as Their Summer Essential

The secret’s out: We’re constantly scanning TikTok for life hacks, like 15 ways to tie a scarf, what type of flooring will make our home value skyrocket—ya know, the usual. And #BeachTok is no different. So, when we noticed there was one summer essential everyone on TikTok was packing for their outdoor adventures, we knew we had to pay attention.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
purewow.com

Ryan Seacrest Flaunts Hidden Talent on Instagram and Now Fans Think He Should Get a New Show

At this point, we've become quite used to seeing Ryan Seacrest in the role of host. From his gigs on shows like American Idol to his position on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the 47-year-old entertainer knows how to emcee. However, it turns out that Seacrest is also secretly quite the talented cook, and after showing off some of his latest creations in the kitchen, a few fans proposed that he should have his own cooking show.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

‘Broad City’ Star Abbi Jacobson Reveals That She Is Engaged to Jodi Balfour as They Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Abbi Jacobson just had quite the eventful weekend. Not only did she and her partner, Jodi Balfour, make their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of A League of Their Own (a show which Jacobson created and stars in, BTW), but while at the event, Jacobson also revealed that she and Balfour are engaged to be married.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kerry Washington
purewow.com

What’s Next for Chrissy Metz After ‘This Is Us’?

Now that This Is Us has come to an end, there’s only one question on fans’ minds: What’s next for Chrissy Metz (who played Kate Pearson)?. In a recent interview with PureWow, the 41-year-old actress discussed the popular NBC series and revealed that she’s ready for the next chapter in her career. “It’s hard to let go of something that was part of my life for six or seven years,” she told PureWow.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy