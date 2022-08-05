New Music Friday - New Singles From Drake & Lil Baby, Trippie Redd, Benny The Butcher + More

Read on hiphopdx.com
Related
HipHopDX.com
The Game Unveils 30-Song 'Drillmatic' Album Tracklist: 'No Skips!'
The Game has unveiled the tracklist for his 30-song Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind album. The seasoned Compton-bred rapper made the reveal via Instagram on Monday (August 8) and vowed there wasn’t a single song unworthy of playing all the way through. “DRILLMATIC the REAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR out...
HipHopDX.com
Travis Scott Debuts New Music At First Headline Show Since Astroworld Tragedy
London, England – Travis Scott treated fans to new music during his headlining concert at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (April 6). In one of his first major performances since his deadly Astroworld Festival in Houston last November, where 10 people lost their lives, the Cactus Jack hitmaker continued his comeback campaign with a typically high-energy set in the English capital.
HipHopDX.com
Nas Almost Appeared On JAY-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt' Track 'Can I Live,' Irv Gotti Claims
JAY-Z and Nas were embroiled in one of Hip Hop’s most storied beefs in the late ’90s and early ’00s, but years before their feud reached fever pitch, the rap legends were apparently supposed to be on a song together. During his recent Drink Champs interview alongside...
HipHopDX.com
DJ Khaled Pitches Drake Buddy Film To Mark Wahlberg
DJ Khaled and Drake may be bringing their musical chemistry to the big screen. On Sunday (August 7), Khaled posted a video on Instagram showing him speaking with actor Mark Wahlberg on FaceTime about his new single “Staying Alive,” which features Drizzy and Lil Baby. Wahlberg said he...
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
TDE's Punch Says He Knows 'Exactly When' SZA's Album Is Dropping
The journey to SZA’s much-delayed sophomore album finally looks to have found a light at the end of the tunnel. After an ugly public back-and-forth, Solána and Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence “Punch” Henderson seem to have come to an agreement on when the anticipated LP will arrive.
HipHopDX.com
Chris Brown Roasts Childish Gambino's Outfit At Beyoncé’s Club Renaissance Party
New York, NY – Chris Brown is roasting Childish Gambino (real name Donald Glover) for the outfit he chose to wear at Beyoncé’s “secret” Renaissance party in New York City on Friday (August 5). Not long after the Instagram account Fit Ain’t Nothing shared a...
HipHopDX.com
Kendrick Lamar Performs Intimate Set In Front Of JAY-Z & Beyoncé In NYC
Brooklyn, NY – Kendrick Lamar treated JAY-Z, Beyoncé and others to an intimate performance in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night (August 6). Just hours after entertaining a sold-out crowd at the Barclays Center on his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Tour, Kendrick took his talents to Dumbo House, a swanky, members-only club overlooking the East River.
HipHopDX.com
Queen Latifah Has Had Special Clause In Her Movie Contracts Since 'Set If Off'
Queen Latifah reportedly has a “no death” clause included in her movie contracts since playing Cleo in the 1996 film Set It Off. As pointed out by BuzzFeed, Latifah explained her decision during a 2017 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Anyone familiar with the film will likely remember Latifah’s character went down in a blaze of glory after police surrounded her getaway car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
Yung Bleu Finally Lands Dream Nicki Minaj Collaboration: ‘And It’s A Hit’
Yung Bleu can finally celebrate getting one of the biggest features of his career with Nicki Minaj. Last week, the Alabama native took to his Instagram with a screen capture of Nicki’s since-deleted Instagram Story, revealing the two recorded a song. It’s been a long time coming for Bleu, who first revealed wanting to work with the Queen rapper last year.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Left Seething By 'Irritating' NBA YoungBoy Fans
Kodak Black is no stranger to controversy, and this weekend he faced the wrath of NBA YoungBoy fans after a comment he made about today’s rappers. On Friday (August 5), the Florida rapper took to Instagram Live to air out his grievances with the quality of this year’s rap albums.
NBA・
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Gifts Styles & Sheek With Championship Rings & Planning Mixtape With Benny The Butcher
Jadakiss has gifted his LOX brethren Styles P and Sheek Louch custom-made championship rings. Jada gifted The LOX crew the rings while the trio performed at LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells festival on Sunday (August 7), with the Kiss Tha Game Goodbye rapper saying he made the rings because neither MC ever gets any awards.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Passed On Signing 50 Cent To Bad Boy, Says Tony Yayo
Diddy once had the opportunity to sign 50 Cent to Bad Boy Records, but decided not to — according to Tony Yayo. During a recent interview with VladTV, the former G-Unit rapper recalled him and 50 taking a meeting with Puff Daddy about a potential deal and the reason why he didn’t want to sign him. Yayo believes it was one of the biggest mistakes the label ever made.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HipHopDX.com
2Pac Ruined Chance At Janet Jackson Romance After He Slept With Her Backup Dancer Spice 1 Says
2Pac’s reputation as a ladies man is supposedly what’s to blame for his failed attempt at a romance with Janet Jackson, at least that’s what Spice 1 claims. In a recent interview with the Art of Dialogue, the veteran West Coast rapper was asked about Michael Jackson reportedly turning down an opportunity to collaborate with 2Pac over his alleged alliance to The Notorious B.I.G.
HipHopDX.com
Ma$e Promises To Make New Artists 'Rich' Following Lowballing Accusations
Ma$e has put a call out for any new artist looking to get rich to reach out to him so they can sign with his label, Rich Fish Records. The former Bad Boy rapper took to Instagram on Friday (August 5) to issue his plea, explaining in a short clip that it’s not just the label that gets the bag, the people do too.
HipHopDX.com
Young Nudy Drops New Mixtape ‘EA Monster’
Young Nudy has returned with a new mixtape called EA Monster. The 11-track follow-up to 2021’s Rich Shooter features one guest appearance from BabyDrill on the track “Duntsane,” which got the visual treatment in April. The album also includes production from frequent collaborator Pi’erre Bourne as well as production from Coupe, Mojo Krazy, Rio Levya and others.
HipHopDX.com
Willow Smith Breaks Her Silence On Will Smith Oscars Slap
Willow Smith has spoken out for the first time about her father Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards back in March. In an interview with Billboard about her upcoming new album Coping Mechanism, Willow touched upon the Oscars scandal, explaining that her family are human and they make mistakes just like everyone else.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Reacts To His Father Dennis Graham's Tattoo Of Him: ‘Why You Do Me Like This’
Drake isn’t impressed with his father Dennis Graham’s tattoo of him. The 6 God took to Instagram on Monday (August 8) to post a photo of his dad’s tattoo, which is a portrait of a younger Drake resting on his right shoulder, along with his less-than-thrilled reaction.
HipHopDX.com
Wu-Tang Clan Fan Fined For Rapping N-Word In ‘Protect Ya Neck’ TikTok
A Wu-Tang Clan fan in the UK has been handed a £500 fine for using the n-word while rapping the lyrics to the group’s debut single “Protect Ya Neck.”. According to The National, Kyle Siegel, a 25-year-old white man from Norgaet, Lerwick, was recording himself rapping the 1993 song for TikTok while standing in a women’s bathroom stall.
HipHopDX.com
Childish Gambino Teams Up With Black Party For New Love Anthem
Childish Gambino has teamed up with Black Party for a brand new collaboration called “I Love You More Than You Know” — listen to it below. The new track is taken from Black Party’s third studio album Hummingbird, which was released on Friday (August 5). The...
HipHopDX.com
Pardison Fontaine Comes For The Rock Over Megan Thee Stallion ‘Pet’ Comment
Pardison Fontaine isn’t too happy with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s recent comments about his desire to be one of Megan Thee Stallion’s pets. Pardi hopped into The Shade Room‘s comment section of the clip on Sunday (August 7) and essentially squashed The Rock’s dreams, as he doesn’t want the narrative to continue going any further.
PETS・
Comments / 0