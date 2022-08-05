ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, NJ

Rumble Ponies Sweep DH, Patriots Lose 4th in a Row

Bridgewater, NJ — The Somerset Patriots (60-39) lost their season-high fourth straight game to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (39-60), resulting in just their second series loss of the season. The day began with Somerset resuming its suspended game from Thursday night, losing 11-8. The originally scheduled Friday night game,...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ

