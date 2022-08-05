Read on pelicanpostonline.com
GOP Roundtable welcomes Ascension Chamber President (August 18)
Anthony Ramirez, President and CEO of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, will be the featured speaker at the August Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable will be held on Thursday, August 18th at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. Highway 30 in Gonzales. (11:30 to 12:00 – Meet and Greet: Noon. – Event)
Grosse Tete attorney wins largest civil verdict in Avoyelles Parish history
A Grosse Tete attorney represented two Avoyelles Parish residents in the largest civil verdict in an injury case in Avoyelles Parish history. Two Avoyelles Parish residents were seriously injured when they “jump-started” a John Deere tractor (4640) and the tractor lurched forward, running over both of them, stopping only when it hit the brick home.
Gov. Edwards holds ceremonial signing of ‘Millie’s Law’
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards took pen to paper on Thursday, August 4, 2022, for a ceremonial signing of “Millie’s Law.”. The law, which is named after 28-year-old Millie Harvey, went into effect on Aug. 1, 2022. Harvey overdosed in Alexandria City Park in Feb. 2017 on heroin laced with fentanyl.
Cointment proposes four-term limit on Ascension elected officials
Last week Ascension’s Parish Council deferred an item to place a three-term limit on its membership and the Office of Parish President before voters. Councilwoman Teri Casso, reiterating her intention not to seek a fourth term next year, successfully sought the deferral “for the administration to initiate workshops” and afford colleagues an opportunity “to express concerns.” President Clint Cointment, worried about the loss of “institutional knowledge,” proposed adding a fourth term to any limit presented for voter approval.
1,000 motorcycle clubs make Gonzales home during 5-day rally at Lamar-Dixon
The roar of motorcycles was a common sound around the parish last week as the National Bikers Roundup, the largest camping motorcycle rally in the U.S., took over Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Ascension Parish tourism officials expected 25,000 motorcycles from 1,00 motorcycle clubs from around the country in the parish for...
Why is there a white pelican on Louisiana's flag instead of a brown one? Curious Louisiana answers.
Sometimes it's just a simple case of aesthetics: A white figure is easy to see on a blue background. The figure in this case, is a glowing white mother pelican tearing her breast to feed her young against a backdrop of blue on Louisiana's state flag. Gov. W.W. Heard specified the color scheme in 1912, when setting the flag's criteria.
Cash for guns event in New Iberia
More and more weapons are still not off the streets of New Iberia after the city held a gun-by-back event.
More Cases of Monkey Pox Detected in Louisiana
MONKEY POX IN NW LA - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday that two cases of the monkey pox have been discovered in Northwest Louisiana. This comes after the federal government declared a public health emergency last Thursday, the outbreak has infected more than 6,600 Americans. As of now...
Students/Teachers to access AP Library resources with Education e-Cards
Ascension Parish Library and Ascension Parish Schools have partnered to provide all students and teachers with eCards based on their school-issued ID numbers. These Student and Teacher eCards will automatically provide 24/7, year-round access to all of the digital resources the library has to offer. How it works:. Your Student/Teacher...
New Roads announces return of Annual Harvest Festival
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Roads Annual Harvest Festival is returning after a two-year hiatus. The three-day event will have music artists, a car show, a rodeo, and its first Harvest Festival parade. The festival will be from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16. More details will be announced soon, but vendor applications are open. The festival will be on False River.
School supply giveaway in Baton Rouge runs out of materials within an hour
BATON ROUGE - It was an end of summer celebration at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center Sunday afternoon. Despite the heat, hundreds of families were in attendance for free food, music and school supplies. "It's a huge amount of people and right now its about five after three and...
EBR Councilman provides hundreds of students with free school supplies and haircuts
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As East Baton Rouge Parish students prepare to head back to local classrooms on Monday, August 8, one organization used the weekend to make sure students would have everything they needed – including confidence. At District Five’s ‘Back to School Giveaway,’ officials provided...
New Southern president details journey from White rural Iowa to key Black university
The new president-chancellor of the Southern University System charted a course for its Baton Rouge campus' summer graduates Friday by describing how he went from predominantly White rural Iowa to running one of the nation's key historically Black universities. Growing up as an orphan in Iowa, Dennis Shields told the...
Should Ascension Parish ban kratom? Several commenters weigh in during meeting
The introduction of an ordinance to regulate the sale and use of kratom drew several commenters, both for and against, to the Ascension Parish Council meeting held Aug. 4 at the courthouse in Donaldsonville. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, kratom can be taken as a pill, crushed and...
Gifting Grace Project Getting Backpacks Ready For 2,000 Students In Need
David Owens, Founder of the Gifting Grace Project, joined News15 at Noon to share about the recent Gifting Grace Project School Supply Drive and how those donations impact children in need in Acadiana. Gifting Grace Project Getting Backpacks Ready For 2,000 Students In Need. David Owens, Founder of the Gifting...
AG's office expected to file formal charges against Bob Dean soon
NEW ORLEANS — Embattled Louisiana nursing home owner Bob Dean Jr. is facing fast-approaching legal deadlines as the one-year anniversary approaches of the ill-fated evacuation of more than 800 of his nursing home patients into his poorly-equipped and leaky warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish. Dean traveled from his home in...
Safe Schools Louisiana gives students a way to report bullying, violence weapons and other campus dangers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students in northwest Louisiana have access to an app that provides young people with a way to report issues that threaten campus safety or the if they know a fellow student plans to self harm. Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans developed the Safe Schools Louisiana...
BRPD to offer concealed handgun permit class in Zachary
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department will offer a concealed handgun permit class in Zachary on August 20 at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center located at 999 W. Irene Road. The class is open to anyone 21 years of age and older. Participants will...
East Baton Rouge School District holds annual Back-to-School Bash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District holds its Back to School Bash to help students and parents prepare for this upcoming school year. Mark your calendars, the first day of school in East Baton Rouge Parish is Monday, Aug. 8. According to East Baton...
Former SU professor who fled country to serve prison time: ‘Justice sometimes turns very slowly’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former Southern University professor Parviz Sharifrazi will spend the next two years in federal prison. “This was a real calculated scheme at the time,” said Lousiana Inspector General Stephen Street. He was convicted of mail fraud and money laundering after taking nearly $150,000...
