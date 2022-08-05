ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

pelicanpostonline.com

GOP Roundtable welcomes Ascension Chamber President (August 18)

Anthony Ramirez, President and CEO of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, will be the featured speaker at the August Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable will be held on Thursday, August 18th at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. Highway 30 in Gonzales. (11:30 to 12:00 – Meet and Greet: Noon. – Event)
GONZALES, LA
postsouth.com

Grosse Tete attorney wins largest civil verdict in Avoyelles Parish history

A Grosse Tete attorney represented two Avoyelles Parish residents in the largest civil verdict in an injury case in Avoyelles Parish history. Two Avoyelles Parish residents were seriously injured when they “jump-started” a John Deere tractor (4640) and the tractor lurched forward, running over both of them, stopping only when it hit the brick home.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Gov. Edwards holds ceremonial signing of ‘Millie’s Law’

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards took pen to paper on Thursday, August 4, 2022, for a ceremonial signing of “Millie’s Law.”. The law, which is named after 28-year-old Millie Harvey, went into effect on Aug. 1, 2022. Harvey overdosed in Alexandria City Park in Feb. 2017 on heroin laced with fentanyl.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Cointment proposes four-term limit on Ascension elected officials

Last week Ascension’s Parish Council deferred an item to place a three-term limit on its membership and the Office of Parish President before voters. Councilwoman Teri Casso, reiterating her intention not to seek a fourth term next year, successfully sought the deferral “for the administration to initiate workshops” and afford colleagues an opportunity “to express concerns.” President Clint Cointment, worried about the loss of “institutional knowledge,” proposed adding a fourth term to any limit presented for voter approval.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

1,000 motorcycle clubs make Gonzales home during 5-day rally at Lamar-Dixon

The roar of motorcycles was a common sound around the parish last week as the National Bikers Roundup, the largest camping motorcycle rally in the U.S., took over Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Ascension Parish tourism officials expected 25,000 motorcycles from 1,00 motorcycle clubs from around the country in the parish for...
GONZALES, LA
redriverradio.org

More Cases of Monkey Pox Detected in Louisiana

MONKEY POX IN NW LA - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday that two cases of the monkey pox have been discovered in Northwest Louisiana. This comes after the federal government declared a public health emergency last Thursday, the outbreak has infected more than 6,600 Americans. As of now...
LOUISIANA STATE
pelicanpostonline.com

Students/Teachers to access AP Library resources with Education e-Cards

Ascension Parish Library and Ascension Parish Schools have partnered to provide all students and teachers with eCards based on their school-issued ID numbers. These Student and Teacher eCards will automatically provide 24/7, year-round access to all of the digital resources the library has to offer. How it works:. Your Student/Teacher...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

New Roads announces return of Annual Harvest Festival

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Roads Annual Harvest Festival is returning after a two-year hiatus. The three-day event will have music artists, a car show, a rodeo, and its first Harvest Festival parade. The festival will be from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16. More details will be announced soon, but vendor applications are open. The festival will be on False River.
NEW ROADS, LA
kadn.com

Gifting Grace Project Getting Backpacks Ready For 2,000 Students In Need

David Owens, Founder of the Gifting Grace Project, joined News15 at Noon to share about the recent Gifting Grace Project School Supply Drive and how those donations impact children in need in Acadiana. Gifting Grace Project Getting Backpacks Ready For 2,000 Students In Need. David Owens, Founder of the Gifting...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD to offer concealed handgun permit class in Zachary

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department will offer a concealed handgun permit class in Zachary on August 20 at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center located at 999 W. Irene Road. The class is open to anyone 21 years of age and older. Participants will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

East Baton Rouge School District holds annual Back-to-School Bash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District holds its Back to School Bash to help students and parents prepare for this upcoming school year. Mark your calendars, the first day of school in East Baton Rouge Parish is Monday, Aug. 8. According to East Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA

