“Christian Nationalism” Used to Be Taboo. Now It’s All the Rage.

Christian nationalist reflect an un-American view their interpretation of christianity and its role in political and social life of the country. they maintain that this country was built by and for white Christian's. they feel that there way of life is under threat as the country diversifies and they insist that only white Christians must control the political process. In revelations 7:9 it says " I looked, and there before me I saw a great multitude that no one could count, from every nation, tribe, people and language standing before the throne and before the lamb." as Christians we are to show love, kindness, forgiveness, and compassion towards all as his greatest commandment instructs us to do so. freedom,equality and dignity are bestowed on all by virtue of being human made in the image of God in Galatians, the apostle Paul reminds us that these rights are not earned but divinely ordained.
Please drop Christian from the name as you are not to use the name ofGod in vain. Nationalism has nothing to do with Christ but is an instrument of the Devil to divide Christ’s brothers and sisters!
Christian nationalism seeks to overturn the Constitution for a christian theocracy. Our Constitution has withstood the test of time and made us one of the most powerful countries in history. Look to the middle east to see how theocracies turn out.
