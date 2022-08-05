ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Toms River, NJ East Little League prepares for glory as they enter Metro Regional Tournament

By Vin Ebenau
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 943thepoint.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Bristol, CT
State
Pennsylvania State
Bristol, CT
Sports
State
New York State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Sports
Toms River, NJ
Sports
City
Rutherford, NJ
State
Rhode Island State
94.3 The Point

STOP using this to kill Spotted Lanternflies in New Jersey

While you are still being urged to kill as many spotted lanternflies as you can, a New Jersey wildlife group is sounding the alarm over a popular trapping method that is proving dangerous and deadly to birds. Sticky tape glue traps are effective for trapping and killing the Spotted Lanternfly,...
ANIMALS
94.3 The Point

NJ recycling: How does your county rank?

During o the 1990s more than 50% of municipal waste in the Garden State was being recycled, but since that time our numbers have dipped. Today the combined municipal recycling rate in New Jersey has dropped below 40%, but in many respects, recycling is a lot more complex than it used to be.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#River East#Baseball Players#Nj East Little League#Williamsport#Trell
NJ.com

A red river runs through N.J.’s toxic heritage | Editorial

However unusual and visually stunning it might have been, a bright red Pennsauken Creek in parts of South Jersey the other day was not natural and probably not intentional. It wasn’t an omen that the area voted more than is typical for the Republicans in last fall’s elections and might do so again this November. It wasn’t evidence that one of those film crews that occasionally use South Jersey for low-budget horror flicks required a river of blood for a scene.
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ

For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
BURLINGTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
94.5 PST

Iconic NJ bowling alley may be demolished soon

I’ve said it before. The landscape of New Jersey is probably not the one you remember from your childhood. And if your childhood was set in Warren County it’s looking like it will change again. QuickChek is the wildly popular convenience chain that now boasts 160 New Jersey...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy