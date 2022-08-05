Toms River, NJ East Little League prepares for glory as they enter Metro Regional Tournament

Read on wobm.com
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
You Can Cruise Around the Jersey Shore on this Floating Tiki BarTravel Maven
Another popular New Jersey grocery store closing August 13thKristen Walters
Car smashes through front of Linden, NJ furniture store
Linden police said a car on Sunday struck the Team Car Wash on the Roselle side of St. Georges Avenue and crossed the street and went through the front window of Timeless Furniture. Baker Hamad told News 12 New Jersey he was in the back of his store when the...
NJ hot spot named one of the priciest summer destinations
At $384 a night, New Jersey's Long Beach Island (LBI) has been ranked as the 4th most expensive summer vacation destination in the entire United States. This study by CheapHotels.org compared average double occupancy accommodation rates for the month of August 2022. The rankings include some pretty ritzy locales. Topping...
STOP using this to kill Spotted Lanternflies in New Jersey
While you are still being urged to kill as many spotted lanternflies as you can, a New Jersey wildlife group is sounding the alarm over a popular trapping method that is proving dangerous and deadly to birds. Sticky tape glue traps are effective for trapping and killing the Spotted Lanternfly,...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/8
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect starting at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday. High heat and humidity will combine for a heat index of 100-104 and increasing the threat of heat related health issues. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of Mon...
NJ heat wave day 7 of 9: Assimilating more steamy weather through midweek
Weather has been awfully hot around New Jersey lately. In fact, on 25 of the last 28 days, the thermometer at one weather station in NJ hit 90+ degrees. We face (approximately) three more days of ferocious heat and disgusting humidity, before a substantial break. This week's cooldown will be a slow process. But the change will be wonderful. Not only will we taste September-ish weather by the weekend, but a good soaking rain is possible for part of the state too.
Something different to do on a Saturday night in NJ
If you're not a fan of the boardwalk scene but you still want to spend some time near the shore, you should check out Wall Stadium. There have been many rumors over the last few years about the fabled track closing, but it is still alive and roaring this season.
Mom with 4-year-old trapped in pitch-black air bubble under sinking boat on NJ coast
BARNEGAT LIGHT — Five people were recovered Sunday night from a capsized boat, including a mother and her young daughter who were trapped in a shrinking air bubble. The group on a 23-foot pleasure craft wound up in the water off the north jetty just before 7 p.m., according to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer McGee.
A new problem with lifeguards in NJ as we finish August
You may have noticed some empty lifeguard chairs or even some closed beaches at the Jersey Shore recently. As August rolls along, this issue may get worse as kids head off to college leaving behind a lifeguard shortage. Beaches in Sea Girt, Belmar, and Avalon are prepared to give their...
Arrest quickly made in fatal Perth Amboy, NJ hit-and-run Sunday night
PERTH AMBOY — Not even 24 hours after a man was killed while crossing a city street, authorities in Middlesex County identified and arrested the driver they believe to be responsible. A release from the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office on Monday said authorities responded around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to...
Really? This Was Voted The Best Ice Cream in New Jersey, And The Rest Of America
Ice cream is an integral part of living near the Jersey Shore. Whether you're looking to get some soft serve from Kohr's Bros, or you're looking to head to Belmar and get Some Niki's or Strollo's you're bound to get something good. If you want to take the trip to...
Work Being Done in Berkeley, NJ, the Beachwood/Pine Beach Plaza
Recently, I've seen some work being done and more demolition of "things" in the plaza. Do you know of anything new happening in this location in Ocean County?. There were so many Facebook comments on this when we first heard about what might be moving in there. There were negatives...
Absolutely Stunning Home For Sale on West Point Island in Lavallette, NJ
I remember the first time I ever visited Lavallette Beach. It was probably ten or eleven years ago with my then girlfriends family (she'll be my wife at the end of this week), and I was immediately enamored with the quaint little beach town. I loved Iceberg Ice Cream, The...
Fire totally destroys kitchen at East Brunswick, NJ restaurant
EAST BRUNSWICK — A chain restaurant suffered serious fire damage early Friday morning. The fire broke out around 1:40 a.m. at the Red Lobster on Route 18, according to East Brunswick police. Fire crews alerted by the alarm were able to quickly extinguish the flames. No workers, police or...
The List Of The 2022 NJ Hall Of Fame Inductees Has Been Released
The list of inductees for the 2022 induction into the 2022 New Jersey Hall of Fame was just released and some fantastic people are receiving the honor. This is officially the 14th class of inductees and shines a light on some of the greatest celebrities, trailblazers, and heroes from our very own state.
NJ community college adds electric vehicle training to curriculum
MIDDLETOWN — Every month, electric vehicles are increasing their share of the traffic on New Jersey's highways. Responding to industry demand as well as statewide programs that aim to get more electric vehicles on the road, Brookdale Community College in Monmouth County has announced plans that should help to produce a workforce that's prepared to maintain and repair this advanced technology.
A New, Frustrating Issue Is Growing In New Jersey Grocery Stores
We have another issue in New Jersey; this time the problem is happening at our grocery stores. Our lifestyles have been forced to change since the plastic bag ban took effect in New Jersey. They have basically been wiped away in the Garden State with the interest of going green.
10 Things You Know When You’re From Ocean County, NJ
I love living, playing, and working in Ocean County. There's a little something for everyone in Ocean County - the boardwalks, delicious restaurants, great bars along the water, The Ocean County Breakfast Show with Shawn & Sue (LOL), and so much more!. Anyone knows that our sunrises are absolutely gorgeous...
Miserable Forecast Says New Jersey’s Winter 2022-2023 Will Be Bad
It has been a really hot summer here in New Jersey. We have had our share of heatwaves and humidity and heat index woes all summer. There’s good news and there’s bad news about New Jersey weather. The good news is that cold weather is on the way. The bad news is we have to wait until winter to get it.
Two Arrested in a Massive New Jersey Drug Ring Found Right Here at the Jersey Shore
There are two more drug dealers behind bars in New Jersey following a multi-agency investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics across Burlington, Monmouth, and Ocean Counties. The task force responsible for bringing down this New Jersey Drug Ring according to Ocean County Prosecutor's Office:. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer...
The Greatest Model Railroad Set In New Jersey Is Right Near The Jersey Shore
It's no secret that I love trains. I have my dad to thank for that, he's a model railroader and also an avid train watcher. Ever since I was a little kid we'd go to different train stations, train yards, or even just train tracks and watch the trains pass us by.
