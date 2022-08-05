UPDATE 1-Ukraine has harvested 17.5 mln T of grain so far, traders and ministry say

Read on www.agriculture.com
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since Feb, awaits grain load
Aug 6 (Reuters) - A foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine on Saturday for the first time since the war started in February, and will be loaded with grain, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said. Ukraine is starting to resume grain exports in an effort overseen by a Joint Coordination Centre...
Russia's Krasnodar region reports record winter grain crop
MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russia's southern region of Krasnodar has harvested a slightly bigger winter grains crop than the record high achieved last year, the regional agriculture ministry said on Monday. Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, will downgrade its forecast for grain exports in the 2022/23 July-June season...
UPDATE 3-Two more grain ships sail from Ukraine as third port opens
ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Two more ships, carrying corn and soybeans, departed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Monday, Turkey and Ukraine said, taking the total to ten since the first ship sailed last week under a deal with Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain exports. The United Nations and...
Second caravan of four ships leave Ukrainian ports - infrastructure minister
KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the second caravan of ships with Ukrainian agriculture products sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports. He tweeted that four bulk carriers Mustafa Necati, Star Helena, Glory and...
UPDATE 2-Russia, Ukraine agree to protect Ukraine grain shipping channel
(Adds further detail, comment) LONDON/NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ships exporting Ukraine grain through the Black Sea will be protected by a 10 nautical mile buffer zone, according to long-awaited procedures agreed by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations on Monday and seen by Reuters. The United Nations...
Ukraine power plant shelled again, Zelenskiy rails at Russian 'nuclear terror'
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Sunday that renewed Russian shelling had damaged three radiation sensors and hurt a worker at the Zaporizhzhia power plant, in the second hit in consecutive days on Europe's largest nuclear facility. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called Saturday night's shelling "Russian nuclear terror" that...
UPDATE 1-China July meat imports at 643,000 tonnes - customs
(Updates with year-on-year data comparisons) Aug 8 (Reuters) - China, the world's top meat buyer, imported 643,000 tonnes of meat in July, General Administration of Customs data on Sunday showed. July's meat imports were down 24.7% from the same month a year earlier, but up 6.6% from June 2022. Meanwhile,...
GRAINS-Wheat extends losses on Ukrainian exports, corn dips
SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for a second session on Thursday, with pressure from expectations of higher sea-borne grain exports from war-torn Ukraine, which has eased concerns over global supplies. Corn lost ground, falling for the first time in four sessions, while soybeans ticked higher, although...
Seeking ways to cool domestic wheat prices, India could scrap import duty - sources
MUMBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - India could scrap a 40% duty on wheat imports and cap the amount of stocks traders can hold to try to dampen record high domestic prices in the world's second biggest producer, government and trade officials told Reuters on Monday. The South Asian country barred...
First ship since Russian invasion arrives in Ukraine, ministry says
KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The first cargo vessel since the Russian invasion arrived at Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk for the future transportation of grain to international markets, Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, four ships carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports...
GRAINS-Corn and soybeans slip after Midwest rains, USDA data awaited
CHICAGO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures eased on Monday as improved weather in parts of the U.S. Midwestern farm belt boosted harvest prospects for crops stressed recently by high temperatures and dryness. Wheat firmed as the dollar softened, although gains were limited by improving prospects for...
Brazil fertilizer import bonanza exposes logistical gaps
BRASILIA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's plan to boost internal fertilizer supplies cannot succeed without infrastructure investments, a government official told Reuters on Monday after a strong importing season exposed domestic logistical woes. Brazil announced its plan in April to reduce reliance on imports after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in...
GRAINS-Corn gains 1%, soybeans rise as U.S. crop ratings decline
SINGAPORE, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chicago corn climbed more than 1% on Tuesday and soybeans rose after a weekly report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) showed that the condition of both crops deteriorated. Wheat climbed for a second session in a row, although expectations of higher Ukrainian supplies...
CBOT soybeans close mostly lower after western Midwest rains
CHICAGO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended mostly lower on Monday after rains in some dry areas of the western U.S. Midwest, although losses were limited by improved export demand, traders said. * CBOT November soybean futures settled down 8-3/4 cents at $14.00 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was down $6.00 at $399.10 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 0.35 cent to 64.32 cents per lb. * Market moves were tempered by positioning by traders ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly supply-and-demand report due on Friday. The agency may update some acreage data following a resurvey of plantings in Minnesota and the Dakotas. * The USDA on Monday confirmed private sales of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year. * In a weekly report, the USDA said 867,504 tonnes of soybeans were inspected for export last week, above trade expectations for 300,000 to 750,000 tonnes and a four-month high. * Analysts polled by Reuters expect the USDA to report a 1 percentage point drop in U.S. soybeans rated in good-to-excellent condition. The USDA is due to release its survey data later on Monday. * Two more ships, carrying corn and soybeans, departed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Monday, Turkey and Ukraine said, taking the total to ten since the first ship sailed last week under a deal with Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain exports. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
The first Ukraine grain cargo refused by buyer -Ukrainian embassy in Lebanon
ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Razoni, the first ship to depart Ukraine under an U.N.-brokered deal, is looking for another port to unload its grain cargo as the initial Lebanese buyer refused delivery citing a more than five-month delay, Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon said on Monday. "According to...
Vietnam July rice exports down 19.8% m/m at 582,635 tonnes - customs
HANOI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports in July fell 19.8% from the previous month to 582,635 tonnes, government customs data released on Monday showed. The country's rice exports in the first seven months of the year rose 17.3% year on year to 4.08 million tonnes valued at $2.56 billion, it said. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
U.S. wheat futures end mixed
CHICAGO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures firmed on Monday while hard red winter wheat was mixed and spring wheat contracts were lower as traders assessed global supplies and awaited monthly supply-and-demand data due later in the week. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat futures contract settled 4 cents higher at $7.79-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat for September delivery last traded 1-1/4 cents higher at $8.49-1/2 a bushel. MGEX September spring wheat was down 5-3/4 cents at $8.80-3/4 a bushel. * Grain traders are monitoring continued exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports as two more ships departed on Monday and as Moscow and Kiev agreed to protect a grain shipping channel. * Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop to 95 million tonnes from a previously expected 90.5 million tonnes. * Traders are squaring positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly supply-and-demand report due on Friday. * The USDA said 603,549 tonnes of U.S. wheat were inspected for export last week, above trade estimates for 250,000 to 550,000 tonnes. * Analysts polled by Reuters expect the USDA to report 70% of U.S. spring wheat was rated in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday. The agency is also expected to report 9% of spring wheat and 89% of winter wheat was harvested. The USDA is due to release its survey data later on Monday. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
UPDATE 1-Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine -Turkish, Ukrainian officials
(Adds quotes, details on other ships, inspections) KYIV/ISTANBUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Four ships carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday as part of a deal to unblock the country's sea exports, Ukrainian and Turkish officials said. The four bulk carriers were loaded with almost 170,000...
Vietnam cuts MFN tariff on gasoline to 10% from 20%
HANOI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam on Monday cut its Most Favoured Nation (MFN) tariff on gasoline to 10% from 20%, the government said, as it seeks to help ease inflationary pressure. The MFN tariff is a standard rate applied in trading between World Trade Organization (WTO) members, unless a...
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 7-10 cents, soy down 5-10 cents, corn down 7-8 cents
CHICAGO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 7 to 10 cents per bushel. * Wheat seen lower for the sixth...
