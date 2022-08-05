Activion's mobile earnings outstrip console and PC earnings combined

Activision earned more through mobile sales in the last financial quarter than from console and PC sales combined.

Published earlier this week (and first spotted by TweakTown ), Activision's quarterly financial report gives an insight into the company's attitude towards console, PC, and mobile games. Thanks to games like Diablo Immortal and developer King, the publisher earned more on mobile games in the second quarter of the 2022 fiscal year than it did on all other platforms combined.

Activision's mobile titles contributed 51% to the company's total earnings over the past three months, boasting a massive $831 million earned. On the other hand, console earnings for the company came in at a total of $376 million, while PC earnings came in at just under that with $332 million earned. Finally, events like Call of Duty League earned Activision $105 million.

The newly-published report should stress the importance of mobile games for a gargantuan publisher like Activision. You might think that Diablo Immortal contributed a huge amount of the $831 million earned via mobile games, but it was actually Candy Crush developer King that made up the majority of that figure, with a total of $684 million earned.

That's not to say Diablo Immortal hasn't performed incredibly well for the publisher so far, as it's been revealed the game has raked in over $100 million on mobile platforms alone , and surpassed over 20 million installs worldwide on all platforms. In fact, as TweakTown notes, mobile game earnings for Activision skyrocketed by 462% compared to the same three periods from the year prior. Mobile titles outstripping the likes of Call of Duty, which Activision is going all in on with thousands of developers around the world, paints a pretty clear future for the publisher.

Last month, Blizzard Albany became the latest Activision-owned studio to seek unionization .

