ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Elizabeth, ME

Beach to Beacon returns in-person after pandemic hiatus

By Johnny Maffei, WGME
WPFO
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on fox23maine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

Hundreds flock to 5th Annual Kennebec River Brewfest

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Beer lovers braved the heat in Augusta Saturday for the fifth annual Kennebec River Brewfest. The event brought out more than sixty different vendors, including breweries and distilleries who were showcasing their made in Maine spirits. There was also live music, law games and much more. The...
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Summah scorcher coming to an end in Maine!

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Yep, you read the headline right... the longest stretch of consecutive 80+ degree days in Portland history will come crashing to an end on Wednesday as a cold front finally brings much cooler air to Maine. We'll see highs returning to the 70s (or even lower!) for the first time since July 18th.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Elizabeth, ME
Sports
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
City
Scarborough, ME
Local
Maine Sports
City
Cape Elizabeth, ME
WPFO

Sunday was the hottest day in Portland in over a year

Sunday was the hottest day in Portland in over a year. The last time the temperature reached 96 at the Portland Jetport was June 29, 2021. 96 is a new daily record high for August 7th (records go back to 1941). Old record for the date was 93 set in 2001 and also 2018.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Missing 12-year-old Portland boy found safe

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 12-year-old boy who has only been in the city for four days. Police say 12-year-old Geraldo Mbacu of Portland was last seen at his home at 6 Cumberland Avenue around 10 a.m. Monday. Mbacu is not...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine motorcyclist killed after crashing into ditch in Readfield

READFIELD (WGME) -- A Farmington man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a ditch in Readfield over the weekend, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a motorist called 911 around 9 p.m. on Saturday and reported that a motorcycle was in a ditch with its headlight on near 234 Old Kents Hill Road.
READFIELD, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beacon#Pandemic#Hiatus#The Cromwell Center
WPFO

Missing 73 year-old Maine man found

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (WGME) -- UPDATE: Mark Hagen has been safely located by police. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Cape Elizabeth Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 73-year-old Mark Hagen. The Department says Hagen was last seen Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 3:00 pm when he left his home on Breakwater...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
WPFO

30 first responders help free woman whose leg got stuck between rocks in Buxton

BUXTON (WGME) -- It took 30 first responders to help free a 22-year-old woman after her leg got stuck between two rocks at Pleasant Point Park in Buxton on Sunday. Buxton Fire and Rescue says crews responded to Pleasant Point Park near the Route 202 bridge around 5:40 p.m. and found a 22-year-old female partially in the water with her knee stuck in the ledge that lines the banks of the Saco River.
BUXTON, ME
WPFO

Police looking for information following shooting in Lewiston

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Police are looking for information after a person reportedly shot at two people in Lewiston over the weekend. According to police, three people were arguing near the Kennedy Park gazebo around 8 p.m. on Saturday when one person pulled out a gun and fired a single shot at the two others involved in the argument.
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Large water main break shuts down part of Lewiston road

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Part of Lisbon Street in Lewiston is shut down due to a water main break. Officials say the area of I-95 on-ramp is currently closed. Residents in the are may also be without water while crews repair the break. This story will be updated as more information...
LEWISTON, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy