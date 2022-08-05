Beach to Beacon returns in-person after pandemic hiatus

Read on fox23maine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Local Restaurant Buys Maine Wharf To Help You Save MoneyGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
WPFO
'It was one of the best feelings of my life': Beach to Beacon 10K returns
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) - Early Saturday morning, runners began to trickle past the finish line. That turned to a stream and then a flood of more than 7,000 racers. Emily Durgin of Standish was the first Maine woman to finish the 10K race in 32 minutes and 16 seconds. She...
WPFO
Hundreds flock to 5th Annual Kennebec River Brewfest
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Beer lovers braved the heat in Augusta Saturday for the fifth annual Kennebec River Brewfest. The event brought out more than sixty different vendors, including breweries and distilleries who were showcasing their made in Maine spirits. There was also live music, law games and much more. The...
WPFO
Summah scorcher coming to an end in Maine!
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Yep, you read the headline right... the longest stretch of consecutive 80+ degree days in Portland history will come crashing to an end on Wednesday as a cold front finally brings much cooler air to Maine. We'll see highs returning to the 70s (or even lower!) for the first time since July 18th.
WPFO
Boats shine brightly in Casco Bay for 9th Annual Parade of Lights
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Boats shined brightly in Casco Bay Saturday night for the ninth annual Parade of Lights. Dozens of boats paraded through Portland Harbor and down the coast of South Portland. The annual event is hosted by the South Portland Lion's Club and the Southern York County Toys...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPFO
Portland 9-10 All Stars beat Vermont in Eastern Regional Little League Tournament
CRANSTON, RI (WGME) -- The Portland 9-and 10-year-old Little League All Stars beat Vermont in four innings at the Eastern Regional Tournament in Cranston, Rhode Island. Portland advances to play New Hampshire on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
WPFO
Sunday was the hottest day in Portland in over a year
Sunday was the hottest day in Portland in over a year. The last time the temperature reached 96 at the Portland Jetport was June 29, 2021. 96 is a new daily record high for August 7th (records go back to 1941). Old record for the date was 93 set in 2001 and also 2018.
WPFO
Missing 12-year-old Portland boy found safe
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 12-year-old boy who has only been in the city for four days. Police say 12-year-old Geraldo Mbacu of Portland was last seen at his home at 6 Cumberland Avenue around 10 a.m. Monday. Mbacu is not...
WPFO
Maine motorcyclist killed after crashing into ditch in Readfield
READFIELD (WGME) -- A Farmington man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a ditch in Readfield over the weekend, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a motorist called 911 around 9 p.m. on Saturday and reported that a motorcycle was in a ditch with its headlight on near 234 Old Kents Hill Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO
Missing 73 year-old Maine man found
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (WGME) -- UPDATE: Mark Hagen has been safely located by police. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Cape Elizabeth Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 73-year-old Mark Hagen. The Department says Hagen was last seen Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 3:00 pm when he left his home on Breakwater...
WPFO
Portland business reacts to Maine's new state law to prevent catalytic converter thefts
Monday, August 8th 2022 — A law to help prevent catalytic converter thefts goes into effect today. A catalytic converter can cost an upwards of $2,500 depending on the vehicle. "It keeps the smog and the air clean as it comes out of the vehicle to help with emissions,"...
WPFO
Portland police catch man wanted for alleged kidnapping in New Hampshire
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland police say they caught a man wanted for kidnapping in New Hampshire after he led them on a chase. Monday, police say they were called to check on a man sleeping in a truck on Sherman and High Streets. Inside, they say they found 34-year-old...
WPFO
From broken down boats to search and rescue, Coast Guard Auxiliary are first to respond
PORTLAND (WGME) - The Coast Guard Auxiliary are the first to respond to an emergency in the waters of Portland's harbor. From broken down boats to search and rescue, they assess how serious the situation is and call in the Coast Guard if they need more help. “If it was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPFO
30 first responders help free woman whose leg got stuck between rocks in Buxton
BUXTON (WGME) -- It took 30 first responders to help free a 22-year-old woman after her leg got stuck between two rocks at Pleasant Point Park in Buxton on Sunday. Buxton Fire and Rescue says crews responded to Pleasant Point Park near the Route 202 bridge around 5:40 p.m. and found a 22-year-old female partially in the water with her knee stuck in the ledge that lines the banks of the Saco River.
WPFO
Police looking for information following shooting in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Police are looking for information after a person reportedly shot at two people in Lewiston over the weekend. According to police, three people were arguing near the Kennedy Park gazebo around 8 p.m. on Saturday when one person pulled out a gun and fired a single shot at the two others involved in the argument.
WPFO
Large water main break shuts down part of Lewiston road
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Part of Lisbon Street in Lewiston is shut down due to a water main break. Officials say the area of I-95 on-ramp is currently closed. Residents in the are may also be without water while crews repair the break. This story will be updated as more information...
Comments / 0