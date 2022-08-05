ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Crown season 5: cast, Netflix release window, plot, and more

By Amy West
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

The Crown season 5 is almost here – and yet we've still not seen a trailer for the next instalment of the acclaimed Netflix drama. That's not to say, though, that we have no clue what to expect from the upcoming batch of episodes.

Due to the show being inspired by real-life history, we have a rough idea as to what the fifth chapter will be about. It'll be set across John Major and Tony Blair's tenures as Prime Minister, and see the Queen's reign move into the 21st Century. It will likely center on the dissolution of Diana Spencer and Prince Charles' marriage, and the former's death as well. We know who's playing who (as the entire cast gets switched out for a second time), have peeped some on-set photos, and have been given a glimpse at Imelda Staunton's Elizabeth II, too – all of which we outline below.

So if you're looking to amplify your excitement before you hit 'play' later this year, or simply want to learn when The Crown season 5 release date is, keep scrolling, we've got you covered. It should go without saying that this article kind of mentions events covered in The Crown season 4, so if you're not clued up on the Royal Family (and its past) and aren't up to date with the show, then beware of "spoilers" . Right, let's get to it...

The Crown season 5 release date

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q06kH_0h5rPEHo00

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Crown season 5 release date has yet to be announced, but we do know that it'll arrive sometime in November, 2022 . We will update this piece as soon as we know more.

Netflix hasn't confirmed how many episodes the fifth season will consist of but given that the last three chapters were all made up of ten, it seems likely this one will follow suit. The streamer doesn't really do weekly rollouts, so you can expect to see all of the episodes land at the same time – and you'll get to decide the speed in which you watch the whole thing.

The Crown season 5 cast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34L9oy_0h5rPEHo00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Much like how Olivia Colman took over from original lead Claire Foy in seasons three and four, Imelda Staunton will be playing Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown season 5 and beyond.

"I have loved watching The Crown from the very start," Staunton said in a statement when her role was announced. "As an actor it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to [series creator] Peter Morgan's scripts. I am genuinely honoured to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion."

Jonathan Pryce is set to appear as Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip, while Lesley Manville is geared up to bring Princess Margaret to life, following on from Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter. Marcia Warren , Claudia Harrison , Sam Woolf , and James Murray will play The Queen Mother, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew, respectively. Former James Bond star Timothy Dalton has a small role as Peter Townsend, Margaret's lover whom we last saw in season 1.

Princess Diana was introduced in The Crown season 4, when Emma Corrin joined the cast. This time around, she'll be portrayed Elizabeth Debicki . Elsewhere, Dominic West is tasked with embodying Prince Charles, Diana's husband and Elizabeth's son, while Olivia Williams takes on his long-time lover Camilla Parker Bowles. Diana and Charles' eldest son William will be played by Senan West . It has yet to be announced who is portraying Harry.

Diana's lover Dodi Fayed, who died alongside her in 1997, will be played by Khalid Abdalla, while Amir El-Masry is set to appear as Dodi's father Mohamed Al-Fayed. Given the fact that Masry is younger than Abdalla, his scenes will likely be flashbacks. Prior to her relationship with Dodi, Diana was involved with Dr. Hasnat Khan, who will be played by Humayun Saeed.

At Number 10, Jonny Lee Miller (as John Major), Flora Montgomery (Norma Major), Bertie Carvel (Tony Blair), and Lydia Leonard (Cherie Blair) also feature. Other supporting cast members include Emma Laird Craig (Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York), Andrew Havill (Robert Fellowes, the Queen's private secretary and brother-in-law of Princess Diana), Natascha McElhone (Penelope Knatchbull, Lady Romsey), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Monique Ritz), and Prasanna Puwanarajah (Martin Bashir).

The Crown season 5 plot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xy53c_0h5rPEHo00

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Crown season 4 spanned from 1977 to 1990, with season 5 likely to pick up right where it left off. In 1991, the Queen made a special address to the nation when the UK joined the US in the Gulf War – we imagine that, and its aftermatch, will be depicted in earlier episodes.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles separated "amicably" in 1992 – a year Elizabeth later dubbed her "Annus horribilis" despite it being her Ruby Jubilee – which is sure to be a big plot point. During filming, Elizabeth Debicki was papped on set wearing Diana's iconic "revenge dress", which she wore to a dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens in 1994.

Diana and Charles' divorce won't be the only one touched on in season 5, either. In the 1990s, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew split, as did Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips. Neither Anne or Andrew have ever been huge parts of the show, however, so their personal lives may not factor in in any meaningful way.

We already know that Diana's infamous Panorama interview will feature, too, due to Prasanna Puwanarajah's casting as the BBC's Martin Bashir – and that was broadcast on November 20, 1995. "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," she told the journalist at the time, which caused quite the stir. Of course, Diana was tragically killed in a car accident two years later, which is another key moment viewers can expect to see explored in the fifth chapter.

Other storylines we can gear ourselves up for include Tony Blair becoming Prime Minister in 1997, the Windsor Castle fire, the Queen's visit to South Africa, and Prince Philip's close friendship with aristocrat Penny Brabourne, née Knatchbull.

As season 5 sees Elizabeth's reign extend into the 21st Century, we may also see the death of Princess Margaret in 2002 play out, after season 4 highlighted her struggles with her physical health, addiction, and depression. Either way, we'll definitely see her suffer a mild stroke in 1998.

While season 4 covered 13 years worth of history, it's uncertain whether season 5 will be quite so ambitious. The Crown's creator Peter Morgan has already stated that he wouldn't want to bring the show right up to present day, as it would be uncouth to cover things that are actively happening in the Royals' lives right now. If season 5 ended around 2003, then season 6, which is set to be the last chapter, would conclude in 2016 – and that really wasn't all that long ago. But we'll just have to wait and see when it comes to the exact time frames.

What's in store beyond The Crown season 5?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TbqiU_0h5rPEHo00

(Image credit: IMDb)

"As we started to discuss the storylines for series five, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," The Crown creator Peter Morgan explained back in 2020. Essentially, yes, The Crown season 6 is happening – but it will be the show's last.

It has since been confirmed, via a casting call for teenage versions of Prince William and Prince Harry, that shooting will begin in late August 2022.

The Crown seasons 1-4 are available to stream now. While we wait for season 5, check out our breakdown of the best Netflix shows for some viewing inspiration.

