A Place to Call Home: Small Towns That Welcome All

Whether you’re a diehard fan or just there for convenience’s sake, Wawa stores have something for everyone. The same could be said of the company’s newest boozy drink. Wawa partnered with South Jersey’s Cape May Brewing Co. to create Shore Tea, which tastes like a childhood fave leveled up a notch and taken on vacation. The peach-flavored hard tea is a limited release, sold in 12-oz. cans throughout the Jersey Shore and Philadelphia regions.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO