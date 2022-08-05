Read on www.williamsonhomepage.com
Mae Louise Ferrell
Mae Louise Ferrell, age 94 of Fairview, passed away Aug. 4. She was born in Pasadena, Maryland on May 14, 1928 to the late Alvin and Mary Deichmiller. Mae was known for her love of gardening, being an amazing cook and the dedication to her animals that she and Rebecca rescued.
Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee
The kids in Williamson County may have gone back to school Aug. 5, but there is still some free summer fun to be had in the area. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
Republicans officially pick Milwaukee over Nashville
National Republican leaders on Friday officially picked Milwaukee as the host site for the 2024 Republican National Convention, finally ending Nashville’s bid for the event. The selection was all but guaranteed before Friday, as Metro Council leaders rejected proposals to cooperate with the Republican National Committee on the event, citing potential violence at the nominating convention.
BGA alum Bennett ready to make comeback with Virginia football
It's been a long road for Battle Ground Academy alum Chico Bennett Jr. to find himself back on a Virginia football field. After transferring to BGA for his junior and senior seasons after playing at Rock Ridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia, Bennett decided to commit to Georgia Tech to play outside linebacker for the Yellowjackets.
Blackman WR Justin Brown commits to Mississippi State
Just a few weeks after Franklin Road Academy lineman Joe Crocker committed to Mississippi State, another highly-touted mid-state recruit has joined him. Blackman three-star wide receiver Justin Brown announced on Friday that he had committed to the Bulldogs after he graduates next May. "What stands out to me is just...
Former Belmont basketball star Muszynski signs in Poland with pro team
Belmont University men's basketball graduate Nick Muszynski has signed a professional playing contract with Enea Astoria Bydgoszcz in Poland, multiple media reports confirmed Friday. Muszynski just completed one of the most decorated playing careers in Belmont program history, including being selected to participate in the 2022 NABC Reese's Division I...
Spring Hill Fire Department collecting school supplies for Kentucky flood victims
The Spring Hill Fire Department have joined Maury County Public Schools in collecting school supplies for students who have been impacted by widespread flooding across Kentucky. That flooding has killed at least 28 people across five counties, including three deaths in Perry County. Robinson Elementary sustained extensive damage, while The...
Football Preview: Fairview tries to conquer playoff hurdle in quest for 3A state title
The Fairview Yellow Jackets finished another promising season last year with a loss in the first round of the 3A playoffs. The team is poised to get over the hump and make a statement in 3A competition during the 2022 season. “Our expectations are the same every year,” said Fairview...
Eight more people charged in Medicare and Medicaid fraud conspiracy related to Spring Hill lab
As previously reported, the Spring Hill lab was a self-described "diagnostic reference laboratory" that federal prosecutors allege was involved in a fraudulent $86 million Medicare billing scheme. In June 2021, the lab's owner and Chief Executive Officer, Fadel Alshalabi, of Waxhaw, N.C., was arrested in Chicago, Illinois, and charged with...
One person critically injured after falling into 30-foot holding tank at Thompson's Station construction site
One person is in critical condition after falling into a 30-foot concrete holding tank at a Thompson's Station construction site on Monday morning. According to a social media post by the Williamson County Rescue Squad, the unidentified male fell into the tank on Columbia Pike and was rescued by a multi-agency effort before he was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via helicopter.
