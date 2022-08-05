Shreveport Police Make Arrest in June Homicide

Read on 710keel.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KSLA
Shooting reported on Looney Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport first responders are investigating a report of a shooting. Caddo 911 dispatch records show they were summoned to Looney Street at 5:39 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. Authorities on the scene said a juvenile shot himself in the buttocks. Shreveport Fire Department initially sent five...
Shreveport Installs More Cameras to Fight Crime
More cameras have been installed in Shreveport to help give police officers another tool to fight crime. The latest cameras installed have gone up at AC Steere Park in east Shreveport. Mayor Adrian Perkins says "the Real Time Crime Center is continuing its mission of keeping our city safe with...
Did Thief At Bossier Dollar General Stores Have Inside Help?
In a recent release from the Bossier Crime Stoppers, we learn that the Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. The report states that on July 25, 2022 the subject above entered the Dollar General on Benton Spur...
KTBS
Prosecutors seek recusal of Caddo judge, alleging bias toward police
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish prosecutors have taken the unusual step of seeking the recusal of a District Court judge from the criminal case against a sheriff’s deputy, saying he is biased in favor of law officers, as evidenced by his recent acquittal of four police officers during a bench trial and his membership in a fraternal police organization.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bossierpress.com
Bossier Jury Finds Man Guilty in Murder of Hannah Sheffield
A Bossier Parish jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict of Second Degree. Murder against Demetrius McCoy, 31, in the killing of Hannah Sheffield. The victim was. gunned down in her car while driving home on April 10, 2021. That night, Bossier City. Police officers were dispatched to a call of...
KSLA
Convicted child rapist sentenced to double life sentence
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport who raped two preteen boys more than 10 years ago will spend the rest of his life in prison. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office made the announcement Monday, Aug. 8 after Jeremy Walker, 36, was found guilty in July. He was sentenced by Judge Chris Victory to two back-to-back life sentences for his crimes. Those sentences will run consecutively and will be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
inforney.com
Man on probation for death of Marshall firefighter faces court for violations
JEFFERSON — A man on probation for the 2017 Memorial Day weekend death of his cousin, a former Marshall firefighter, was given a second chance Thursday after violating at least four conditions of his probation as well as catching three new offenses involving alcohol. The defendant, Sandy Duncan of...
KSLA
Man found guilty in death of Hannah Sheffield
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the District Attorney’s Office, a man has been found guilty in the death of Hannah Sheffield. Demetrius McCoy, 31, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Saturday, Aug. 6. Sheffield was gunned down in her car while driving home on April 10,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
34-Year-Old Justin Vansickle Arrested Following A Crash On I-20 (Bossier Parish, LA)
One person was arrested following a crash on I-20 W Friday morning. The Louisiana State Police, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Police Department, and the Bossier City fire department [..]
KTAL
Shreveport man arrested in Monroe accused of arousing himself in public in front of minors
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 7:59 PM, Monroe Police responded to a disturbance call at the Delta Mini Mart located on the 2100 block of Desiard Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they observed 38-year-old Donavan O. Valliere sitting on a city bus stop bench arousing himself.
KTAL
Former Shreveport police captain arrested for filing false report
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Shreveport police captain has been arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by SPD, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Capt. James Tipton of the Shreveport Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shreveport Woman Arrested for Leaving Child Inside Hot Car
Shreveport Police have arrested a woman charged with child abandonment, after she alledgedly left a young child inside a vehicle unattended. Officers found the 6 year old child inside the locked car in a parking garage in the 400 block of Clyde Fant Parkway with all of the windows up, and the engine not running.
Louisiana Driver Transported to Hospital After Railroad Crash Sets Big Rig Ablaze
Louisiana Driver Transported to Hospital After Railroad Crash Sets Big Rig Ablaze. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on August 5, 2022, one man was transported to the hospital after a train crashed into his 18-wheeler causing it to catch on fire. According to authorities, the call came...
1 arrested after bomb squad called to I-20 crash in Bossier Parish
An Arkansas man is facing several charges, including terrorizing, after state police say he claimed there was an explosive device in his car after he crashed it on Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish Friday morning.
KTBS
Four people sent to hospital after T-bone crash in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a crash Sunday near Jewella Avenue and Pleasant Drive. Right now, it is not clear what led up to the crash. Police say airbags deployed on the Toyota sedan and Acura SUV that were involved. Three adults and one...
KSLA
7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
Shreveport Police Need Help Catching Burglary Suspect
On May 4th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 100 block of East Kings Highway in reference to a burglary of a business. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of a possible suspect. That footage was used to identify the suspect as Christopher D. Boykin (07-18-1991). An arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of Boykin for the offense of simple burglary.
Bossier Police Need Help Catching a Business Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. On July 15,2022 The subject entered the circle k located at 1201 Barksdale Blvd in Bossier City. The subject was captured on video surveillance stealing merchandise and placing the items...
News Radio 710 KEEL
Shreveport, LA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4