Lansing Police Department hosts 2022 National Night Out at Fox Pointe

Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Loven Oven Pizza Announces New Owners, Renewed Commitment to Town of LowellBuilding Indiana BusinessLowell, IN
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot promises safe haven for women of Indiana seeking abortionJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Movie Night in the Village Commons on 8/10Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
thelansingjournal.com
Oak Glen United Reformed Church hosts service week for youth from across the country
LANSING, Ill. (August 8, 2022) – Teenagers from New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Michigan gathered with youth from local areas for a week of service in the Lansing community, hosted by Oak Glen United Reformed Church. A total of 21 service-oriented young adults called Oak Glen URC home...
wjol.com
Man Arrested in Monday Morning Incident at Joliet Motel
A Monday morning domestic disturbance ended with the arrest of a 46-year-old Joliet man. Joliet Police were called to the Bel Air Motel, 1103 Plainfield Road, at 12:15 am on Monday. Shortly after arriving officers determined that Timothy Thurmond had battered his girlfriend. Police tell WJOL that an argument started while the victim and Thurmond were in a guest room. After he became angry, Thurmond is said to have pushed the victim on the bed and held her down by her hair. He’s then accused of choking the victim causing her difficulty breathing. Thurmond then stood up and blocked the doorway while threatening the victim with a pocket knife, preventing her from leaving the room. Thurmond pressed the knife against the victim, causing minor wounds to her body. The victim locked herself in the bathroom and contacted 911. Officers contacted Thurmond in the room and placed him into custody without incident.
wjol.com
Stabbing Victim Who Was Helped by a Gas Station Employee Has Died
Joliet Police have announced that an investigation into a stabbing from early last week is now being investigated as a homicide. On August 1, 2022, at 7:46 PM, Officers were sent to Murphy Express gas station (2504 West Jefferson Street) after 59-year-old Rickey Moffett walked into the station and informed the clerk that he had been stabbed. A medical examination showed that Moffett had suffered a stab wound to the chest. He was transported by the Joliet Fire Department to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition. The location where the stabbing actually occurred is still currently under investigation.
Man charged in Stevenson Expressway shooting that critically injured woman, involved CPD officer
A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged in an expressway shooting last week that also involved a Chicago police officer.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man out on probation charged in violent Naperville home invasion
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Chicago man who was out on probation was denied bail Sunday after he allegedly broke into a Naperville home where his ex-girlfriend was visiting, fought with residents and smashed the windows of two vehicles. Adam Stone, 24, was on probation after pleading guilty to aggravated domestic...
‘It's Just So Dangerous:' Family in Mourning After Father Shot and Killed on CTA Train
The family of a 29-year-old man shot and killed on a CTA Red Line train says that he often talked about the need for increased security on trains in the months prior to his death. Diunte Moon was riding on a CTA Red Line train early Saturday morning when his...
Party bus sideswipes 13 cars in Lakeview, CPD says; driver arrested
A party bus driver is in custody after Chicago police said he struck 13 cars in Lakeview Saturday afternoon.
ciceroindependiente.com
Berwyn Residents’ Advocacy Leads to Firing of City of Employee Over Racist Comments But Some Say Further Action Needed
Last week, a crowd of Berwyn residents packed the City Council meeting to express their frustration and outrage over the handling of a city employee’s racist comments against a contractor. Their advocacy led to the quiet firing of a city employee but many say more is needed. Back in...
Chicago police: Man shot after approaching suspected catalytic converter thieves in Rogers Park
A man was shot after approaching a suspect attempting to take something under the man's vehicle in the Rogers Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.
Caught on video: Chicago police seek suspect who shoved man onto CTA train tracks
In a video released by police, the suspect is seen crossing paths with a man, who they push from the platform and onto the tracks.
Two shot in South Homewood early in the morning
Police are investigating after two people were shot in South Homewood this morning. Officials say it happened on Formosa Way just before 4:30. Officers arrived on the scene after a nine round ShotSpotter alert, but found no one there.
fox32chicago.com
Convicted felon charged with fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Aurora girl
AURORA, Ill. - Bond was set at $5 million for a convicted felon accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old girl last week in west suburban Aurora. Jose Juan Gonzalez, 26, allegedly stabbed Lizbeth Muro twice in the chest on the morning of Aug. 4, according to a statement from the Kane County State's Attorney's office. Both lived at the same residence in the 900 block of Lebanon Street, the statement said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman dies after kayaking accident last month on northwest Indiana lake
HOBART, Ind. - A 54-year-old woman who was critically injured after a kayaking incident last month in northwest Indiana has died. Carol Rose Wolff Williams, of Griffith, Ind., died Sunday after the July 31 accident on Robinson Lake in Hobart, according to the Lake County medical examiner's office. Williams and...
Chicago police issue alert for man on motorized skateboard groping women
Chicago police have issued an alert for a man on a motorized skateboard accused of inappropriately grabbing women.
Suspect shoves victim on to tracks at CTA Blue Line station in Chicago
Chicago police said the suspect attacked the victim at the Illinois Medical District Blue Line Platform on South Damen near Van Buren on Friday morning at 7 a.m. Video shows the suspect wearing a black backpack with a red logo approaching the victim and then shoving him on to the tracks.
wjol.com
Plainfield Man May have suffered Medical event prior to fatal crash
On Friday, August 5, 2022, at 8:16 PM, Joliet Police Officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Road and River Bend Lane for a report of a traffic crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash indicates that a Mitsubishi Outlander driven by a 55-year-old male Plainfield resident was westbound on Caton Farm Road at which time the vehicle left the roadway to the north and struck a tree near the entrance of the Lakewood on Caton Farm subdivision.
nypressnews.com
Authorities identify man fatally shot in East Garfield Park
A man was killed Sunday while standing on a sidewalk in East Garfield Park. About 12:20 a.m., Maurice D. Hart Jr., 27, was standing in the 2800 block of West Wilcox Street when a man fired gunshots, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He...
Party bus in Chicago sideswipes 13 cars, police say; driver arrested
CHICAGO — The driver of a party bus is accused of sideswiping at least 13 vehicles in a Chicago neighborhood on Saturday, authorities said. Police arrested the 45-year-old driver, who allegedly damaged the vehicles in the city’s Lake View neighborhood, WLS-TV reported. The crashes occurred at about 3...
hfchronicle.com
Homewood police make two arrests for firearm violations in recent weeks
Traffic stops for speeding on July 11 and Aug. 3 each resulted in arrests for alleged illegal firearm possession, according to posts on the Homewood Police Department Facebook page. A handgun, ammunition and mask were confiscated during a traffic stop on July 11. (Provided photo) On July 11, an officer...
CBS News
Plainfield man killed after vehicle strikes tree in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is dead after crashing into a tree in Joliet Friday evening. Joliet Police said around 8:16 p.m., officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Road and River Bend Lane for a report of A traffic crash with injuries. Preliminary reports say a Mitsubishi...
