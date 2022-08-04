ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, IL

Lansing Police Department hosts 2022 National Night Out at Fox Pointe

By Jennifer Yos
thelansingjournal.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on thelansingjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjol.com

Man Arrested in Monday Morning Incident at Joliet Motel

A Monday morning domestic disturbance ended with the arrest of a 46-year-old Joliet man. Joliet Police were called to the Bel Air Motel, 1103 Plainfield Road, at 12:15 am on Monday. Shortly after arriving officers determined that Timothy Thurmond had battered his girlfriend. Police tell WJOL that an argument started while the victim and Thurmond were in a guest room. After he became angry, Thurmond is said to have pushed the victim on the bed and held her down by her hair. He’s then accused of choking the victim causing her difficulty breathing. Thurmond then stood up and blocked the doorway while threatening the victim with a pocket knife, preventing her from leaving the room. Thurmond pressed the knife against the victim, causing minor wounds to her body. The victim locked herself in the bathroom and contacted 911. Officers contacted Thurmond in the room and placed him into custody without incident.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Stabbing Victim Who Was Helped by a Gas Station Employee Has Died

Joliet Police have announced that an investigation into a stabbing from early last week is now being investigated as a homicide. On August 1, 2022, at 7:46 PM, Officers were sent to Murphy Express gas station (2504 West Jefferson Street) after 59-year-old Rickey Moffett walked into the station and informed the clerk that he had been stabbed. A medical examination showed that Moffett had suffered a stab wound to the chest. He was transported by the Joliet Fire Department to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition. The location where the stabbing actually occurred is still currently under investigation.
JOLIET, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Lansing, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man out on probation charged in violent Naperville home invasion

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Chicago man who was out on probation was denied bail Sunday after he allegedly broke into a Naperville home where his ex-girlfriend was visiting, fought with residents and smashed the windows of two vehicles. Adam Stone, 24, was on probation after pleading guilty to aggravated domestic...
NAPERVILLE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Phillips
fox32chicago.com

Convicted felon charged with fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Aurora girl

AURORA, Ill. - Bond was set at $5 million for a convicted felon accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old girl last week in west suburban Aurora. Jose Juan Gonzalez, 26, allegedly stabbed Lizbeth Muro twice in the chest on the morning of Aug. 4, according to a statement from the Kane County State's Attorney's office. Both lived at the same residence in the 900 block of Lebanon Street, the statement said.
AURORA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Police Departments#National Night Out#Crime
fox32chicago.com

Woman dies after kayaking accident last month on northwest Indiana lake

HOBART, Ind. - A 54-year-old woman who was critically injured after a kayaking incident last month in northwest Indiana has died. Carol Rose Wolff Williams, of Griffith, Ind., died Sunday after the July 31 accident on Robinson Lake in Hobart, according to the Lake County medical examiner's office. Williams and...
HOBART, IN
wjol.com

Plainfield Man May have suffered Medical event prior to fatal crash

On Friday, August 5, 2022, at 8:16 PM, Joliet Police Officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Road and River Bend Lane for a report of a traffic crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash indicates that a Mitsubishi Outlander driven by a 55-year-old male Plainfield resident was westbound on Caton Farm Road at which time the vehicle left the roadway to the north and struck a tree near the entrance of the Lakewood on Caton Farm subdivision.
PLAINFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
nypressnews.com

Authorities identify man fatally shot in East Garfield Park

A man was killed Sunday while standing on a sidewalk in East Garfield Park. About 12:20 a.m., Maurice D. Hart Jr., 27, was standing in the 2800 block of West Wilcox Street when a man fired gunshots, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He...
CHICAGO, IL
hfchronicle.com

Homewood police make two arrests for firearm violations in recent weeks

Traffic stops for speeding on July 11 and Aug. 3 each resulted in arrests for alleged illegal firearm possession, according to posts on the Homewood Police Department Facebook page. A handgun, ammunition and mask were confiscated during a traffic stop on July 11. (Provided photo) On July 11, an officer...
HOMEWOOD, IL
CBS News

Plainfield man killed after vehicle strikes tree in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is dead after crashing into a tree in Joliet Friday evening. Joliet Police said around 8:16 p.m., officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Road and River Bend Lane for a report of A traffic crash with injuries. Preliminary reports say a Mitsubishi...
JOLIET, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy