Read on www.motorauthority.com
Related
Alfa Romeo Supercar To Be Previewed In 2023 With Twin-Turbo V6: Report
In June 2018, Alfa Romeo revealed a product roadmap that listed GTV and 8C models scheduled to come out by 2022. However, an updated version of that image from FCA's Q3 2019 results sadly did not include those two revivals anymore. To the disappointment of enthusiasts, plans for a Giulia Coupe and a mid-engined supercar were shelved. However, a new report claims there still might be an exciting ICE-powered Alfa before the brand goes electric.
This Ultra-Rare 1936 Bugatti Type 57S Atalante Is Heading to Auction This Fall
Click here to read the full article. Ettore Bugatti once said, “Nothing is too beautiful, nothing is too expensive.” This pre-war ride could well be proof of that. The rare Bugatti Type 57S Atalante Coupé in question is one of the most desirable cars in the French marque’s century-long history. It will lead RM Sotheby’s St. Moritz sale on September 9. Additional auction highlights include a sleek silver 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Vantage and an elegant black 1957 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL, no less. Designed by the aforementioned founder’s son, Jean Bugatti, the Type 57 included S and SC variants (Surbaissé for “lowered”...
Autoweek.com
With Contract Talks Suspended F1 Driver Mick Schumacher’s Future Could be in Doubt
Schumacher scored his first points in F1 earlier this season. The son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher has been with Haas for 18 months. His teammate Kevin Magnussen has already been signed to a multi-year contract. The contract talks between Mick Schumacher and Haas have suspended for Formula 1’s August...
Top Speed
The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar GT is Bespoke to the Extreme
Out of the three low-volume "exotic" Volkswagen Group Brands, Bentley was the only one without a limited run bespoke model. Bugatti launched multiple variants of their Chiron platform with the Divo and Centodieci, and Lamborghini has enjoyed a slew of bespoke models from the recent Sian to older projects such as the Centenario, Veneno, and Countach revival. Bentley has bolstered its historic Mulliner division, once known for its coach-building, to once again produce limited-run bespoke models. The first model of this revival is the now complete Mulliner Bacalar GT, and the details are out of this world.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars
These five celebrities have done something in the past that Ferrari did not like. As a result, they cannot buy them anymore. The post Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
UPDATE: New Dodge Challenger And Charger WON'T Retain V8 Engines
If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
komando.com
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here Are 5 Collector Cars Currently Going Down in Value
It seems like the price of everything is sky high right now, and that certainly applies to classic cars, too. However, even as the market remains strong for collector cars and classics, some are trending down a bit. If you’ve got one of these classics, you’re in for a bit of a dip. Furthermore, if you’re looking for a chance to buy low and sell high, these vehicles might be the right choice!
Top Speed
Nürburgring Expert Drives The C8 Corvette for The First Time and is Blown Away
The Nürburgring Nordschleife has the tendency of putting the egos of unsuspecting drivers in check. Those with years of experience know even better that you can’t find every nuance in every one of the 154 turns. Keeping the car clean over 12.9 miles is a grueling test of both endurance and consistency.
5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead
When shopping for a hybrid or EV, here are five hybrid models to avoid, as your money would be better invested in an electric vehicle. The post 5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bubba Wallace Earns First NASCAR Cup Series Pole In Michigan
The pole is also a first for 23XI Racing, which began fielding cars in 2021.
McLaren to drop their only Formula 1 winner since 2012
McLaren plan to cut ties with Daniel Ricciardo, despite the fact that he is under contract with the team through the end of the 2023 Formula 1 season. “Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” And that’s exactly what is happening at the McLaren Formula 1 team.
Judy Lilly Drag Car Has 426 Hemi And Massive Racing Tires
This is one of the cars that earned its driver the title of "Miss Mighty Mopar." Judy Lilly was a colossal figure in the automotive world for quite some time, known primarily for her massively influential cars and cool control in some of the world's most daunting performance driving situations. Interviews with the legendary racer have proven that she cared a lot more about the act of going fast than she ever did about beating her opponent. That's likely what made her a great racer; Judy was driving against herself and nobody else. Then, having raced her whole life, she got the chance to drive some of the world's fastest cars. One such vehicle was her beloved 1967 Plymouth Belvedere, whose boastful style caught the eyes of thousands at the drag strip while its massive engine carried her and the car into many victories.
Ford Is Now The Best-Selling Car Brand In America
When we tallied up automotive sales for the second quarter of 2022, Ford was one of the manufacturers that was outpacing the industry in terms of year-on-year sales. In June, Ford had an excellent month with sales rising by 31.1%, and this trend has spilled over into Q3. According to the Blue Oval, it was the number 1 brand in America in July with US sales reaching 163,942 units including Lincoln. Ford's overall market share increased by 1% in July and improved inventory flow saw July sales soar by 36.6% compared to July 2021, whereas industry sales as a whole were down 10.5% last month. The enduring F-Series trucks and a promising result for Ford EVs stood out in July.
Formula 1: The driver being ignored in ‘silly season’
While the focus has been on the Alpine and McLaren fiasco with Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo, don’t sleep on another potential key player in Formula 1 silly season. Formula 1 silly season ramped up last week after a rather calm start, and that’s putting it mildly. Four-time...
Ferrari SF90 Interior Upgraded With Bugatti Luxury
As a piece of design, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale approaches perfection. It's immediately identifiable as a Ferrari, but has just enough futuristic touches to distinguish it as an Italian hybrid for a new, electrified era. So as an aftermarket tuner, how do you possibly improve on the SF90 Stradale's beauty? You don't. Instead, if you're Carlex Design, you make more meaningful changes to the interior. Carlex has pulled off some unbelievable customized interiors through the years, and it has now revealed pictures of the finished result when the company had its way with Ferrari's hybrid supercar.
nextbigfuture.com
Toyota Corolla Will Lose Best Selling Car Crown After 48 Years
The Toyota Corolla has been the best-selling car (nameplate) since 1974. There have been over 50 million sold in the past 48 years. The Tesla Model Y is already the best-selling car in terms of sales revenue in the first half of 2022. Here I go over the details of...
New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Coming With Bespoke Pirelli Tires
At this point, it's quite peculiar that the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS hasn't yet had an official unveiling. After all, we've seen so much of the hottest 992-generation 911 already, with Porsche hardly making an effort to conceal its design. Following a recent sighting in California, new pictures of what appears to be an entirely naked GT3 RS have been shared on social media. Besides giving us out best look yet at the RS, the new images have revealed two things we haven't seen before: an unexpected brand of tire and new steering wheel controls not present on other 911s.
Comments / 0