High-end darts tour takes flight in Western Pennsylvania

Read on triblive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
pghcitypaper.com
5 things I will miss (and not miss) about Pittsburgh
This week is my last week as a writer at Pittsburgh City Paper, after spending the past year and a half writing arts and entertainment features. I'm leaving CP because I'm moving to a new state at the end of the month. I've lived in Pennsylvania my whole life, so this move is equal parts scary and exciting. Last year, I wrote a piece interviewing Black women who are leaving or have left Pittsburgh because of reasons mostly stemming from racial injustice. It's not lost on me that the Black woman who wrote that column is now leaving, too.
getnews.info
Foods That Were Invented In Pittsburgh
We all have known Pittsburgh as the Steel City due to its extensive contribution to this industry, even from ancient times. With plenty of wowing bridges, people also know this place as the City of Bridges. Skyscrapers, inclined railways, and sports are some of the other highly fascinating highlights of this city. But, did you know about the delicious and creative culinary side of Pittsburgh?
American Queen, world's largest riverboat, docks in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the first time in two years, the world's largest riverboat is back in Pittsburgh. The American Queen is docked at North Riverfront Park until 6 p.m. Monday. The 417-guest boat is currently sailing two nine-day Ohio River voyages between Louisville and Pittsburgh, stopping in ports like Madison, Cincinnati, Maysville, Point Pleasant and Marietta. While in Pittsburgh, student-athletes are headlining a name, image and likeness campaign about what it takes for a crew of up to 160 to run the boat. Pittsburghers are invited to come see the American Queen and take pictures, but non-sailing guests aren't allowed on board.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Arnold native, retired officer brings books, hope home to New Kensington
After seven years, Lillie Leonardi reached the point of having to grow or end her literary services and audio production business, Passages & Prose. She has chosen to grow, investing what she had left and bringing it home to New Kensington. “I wanted to bring it back here. Everything started...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pittsburghmagazine.com
Flippers Delight: A Meticulously Renovated Home in Crafton
After featuring some pretty spectacular high-end housing around town, Hot Property this week marks the return of a beautifully renovated, century-old home that won’t break your budget. Built in 1910 and located in Crafton, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 40 Maplewood Ave., has undergone an extensive makeover under the...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler’s own Bret Michaels coming to PNC Park
He was born as Bret Michael Sychak in Butler in 1963 and raised in Mechanicsburg. He has family in Lyndora. Better known by his stage name, Bret Michaels, he gained fame as the frontman for the band Poison. And he’s returning to his Western Pennsylvania roots Friday, Aug. 12, when...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High-end Pittsburgh summer basketball league features fierce competition, fun trash talk
Every Monday through Thursday afternoon during the summer, Gilmore Cummings comes to A Giving Heart Community Center, a small, gritty gym located on Climax Street in Allentown, to prepare for the night’s basketball games. “I want to build a culture for the pros and college kids here in Pittsburgh,”...
wisr680.com
Butler Farm Show Begins
The Butler Farm Show begins Monday. It’s an annual tradition that stretches back to 1948, celebrating agriculture and farming in the area. Today, tent gates open at 3 p.m. and rides will begin at 4 p.m. The evening is highlighted by the mini modified tractor pull beginning at 7...
RELATED PEOPLE
macaronikid.com
Mac Mom Playground Review: Blue Slide Park
The famous Blue Slide Park is located at the corner of Beechwood Boulevard and English Lane in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. This Pittsburgh Citi Park is special not only because it has been made famous by rapper Mac Miller but it also offers a change from your normal park. 1....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The world comes to Washington County for the PONY League World Series, Aug. 12-17
Baseball players aged 13 to 14 from all around the globe will gather once again for the DICK’S Sporting Goods PONY League World Series, starting Aug. 12 in Washington County. Ten teams, including international squads ranging from Asia Pacific to Europe, will battle in a double-elimination tournament for the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh development is (mostly) booming. What to know now and what to expect next
Pittsburgh is experiencing a building boom worth billions. About 80 large construction projects are in the works or have been proposed in the city, according to Tribune-Review research and data from construction analyst firm Tall Timber Group. About half are under construction. The projects range from office space and multi-use retail to hotels and affordable housing, from hospitals and grocery stores to upgrades to athletic facilities and apartments or condos.
Dive Bar & Grille ownership buys former Rum Runners site in Ross in plan to move restaurant
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Clint Kuskie measures the distance from his original location for Dive Bar & Grille in Wexford and his new one in Ross in the measure of time, estimating the new restaurant at 3385 Babcock Boulevard is a 12 or 14 minute drive if you make the traffic lights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
City of Pittsburgh to celebrate National Farmers Market Week 2022
Early August is not just when the corn has grown high, it also marks the start of National Farmers Market Week, an annual celebration of farmers markets put on by the Farmers Market Coalition. The City of Pittsburgh has announced plans to join farmers in the festivities being held through...
PA Gov. Race: Tickets available for DeSantis/Mastriano Pennsylvania rally
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Tickets are now available for a Pennsylvania rally with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. According to Turning Point Action, the “United and Win Rally” will be held at the David Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh on August 19. The convention center is located at 1000 Fort […]
cranberryeagle.com
Armstrong County acquires railway corridor to create rail-trail addition
Local cyclists, joggers, walkers and nature lovers will have another 14 miles of rail-trail to enjoy, thanks to a recent acquisition by the commissioners in neighboring Armstrong County. Chris Ziegler, executive director of Armstrong Trails, announced that Armstrong has finalized the deal to acquire the Kiski Junction Corridor and Bridge...
wtae.com
Temporary changes coming to Prantl’s Bakery
Pittsburgh's famous Prantl's bakery is making some temporary changes to deal with a staffing shortage. The company's Facebook page says effective Monday, the North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill locations will temporarily close. However, Prantl's is expanding the hours at the Greensburg, North Side and Shadyside locations. Starting Tuesday, those stores...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Live! Casino Pittsburgh to host car cruise at Westmoreland Mall
Officials with Live! Casino Pittsburgh are gearing up to host their first car cruise, festival and fundraiser next week, rounding out their summer event series. The car cruise will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, in the casino parking lot at Hempfield’s Westmoreland Mall. In...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plan for disc golf course in neighborhood park alarms New Kensington residents
A New Kensington man’s desire to use his neighborhood park for a disc golf course has put him at odds with some of his neighbors, who fear it will attract too many people and infringe on their privacy. Jim Jackson moved to Fairmont Drive from Arnold in January. His...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fire departments in Western Pennsylvania warning people about scam involving T-shirt sales
Volunteer fire departments across the region, including at one in Allegheny Township, are alerting people about a scam involving the sale of T-shirts to raise money to support their operations. The Markle Volunteer Fire Department posted a warning on its Facebook page Monday morning asking people to be wary of...
heinzhistorycenter.org
Sisters in Song: Musical Sister Acts in Pittsburgh’s History
In the 1940s, three sisters, Barbara, Elaine, and Shirley, sang their way through programs on KDKA radio and toured the country selling war bonds. Known as the Kinder Sisters, these women were one of many sister musical acts that have captivated audiences throughout Pittsburgh’s history. These sister groups were not only hugely popular, they also highlighted the connective power music wields in families and communities.
Comments / 1