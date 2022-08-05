ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan to receive up to 14,500 doses of monkeypox vaccine following public health declaration

By Alex Bozarjian
 3 days ago
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19, showing 'mild symptoms'

(WXYZ) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19 Monday evening, her office announced. The governor said she's experiencing mild symptoms. She is fully vaccinated and twice boosted. Whitmer says she'll follow guidance from doctors and maintain a remote work schedule. “After speaking with a state doctor, I...
INTERACTIVE MAP: Find reported harmful algal blooms in Michigan

(WXYZ) — The state has launched a new interactive map to help Michiganders track harmful algal blooms in bodies of water. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) teamed up with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to develop the map. The MDHHS announced the new tool on Monday and is reminding the public of the potential harm these blooms can pose to people and animals.
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Vaccines
Gas prices in metro Detroit see 20-cent drop over the past week

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan dropped significantly for another week, according to AAA Michigan. Prices in the state dropped 20 cents from last week to an average of $4.04 per gallon. That is an 85 cents drop compared to this time last month. In metro Detroit, prices dropped...
Referee shortage still impacting high school sports in Michigan

(WXYZ) — The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) is looking for more referees ahead of this upcoming sports season. According to the association, they have lost hundreds of referees and umpires over the past decade. "It's the entire state. We are short. In fact, the entire nation," Brent...
Motorcyclist dies after fatal crash on WB I-94 near I-96

Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to westbound I-94 near I-96 Sunday morning for reports of a motorcycle crash. At approximately 2:15 a.m. this morning, Police say, a 36-year-old male from Brownstown Township, was ejected from his motorcycle after hitting the left rear of a vehicle while on westbound I-94 near I-96.
