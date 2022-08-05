Michigan to receive up to 14,500 doses of monkeypox vaccine following public health declaration

(WXYZ) — The state has launched a new interactive map to help Michiganders track harmful algal blooms in bodies of water. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) teamed up with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to develop the map. The MDHHS announced the new tool on Monday and is reminding the public of the potential harm these blooms can pose to people and animals.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO