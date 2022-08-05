ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thedigitalfix.com

The best Tom Holland movies – from Spider-Man to The Impossible

What are the best Tom Holland movies? He may only be young, but Tom Holland has already had a pretty amazing career in Hollywood, and is now one of the MCU‘s most iconic heroes. Yes, there will be some Spider-Man-related entries on this list, but Holland is far more than just your friendly neighbourhood web-slinger.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Michael Shannon almost played Cable in Deadpool 2

It has long been rumoured that Michael Shannon, who recently appeared in action movie Bullet Train, was meant to play a major role in Deadpool 2. Now, after years of speculation, Bullet Train producer Kelly McCormick has confirmed that, yes, Michael Shannon was almost Cable in Deadpool 2. Cable is...
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Vin Diesel directed a Fast and Furious film you’ve probably not seen

The Fast and Furious franchise is known for its popular spin-offs like Hobbs and Shaw, but did you know there’s more out there? Directed by Vin Diesel, Los Bandoleros, which is Spanish for ‘The Outlaws’, was released in 2009 at the International Latin Cinema Festival. The short...
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

Christina Ricci says she wishes she could redo the '90s: 'I regret so much'

Christina Ricci is fine with people considering her acting choices creepy, kooky, or altogether ooky — but she'd still like another shot at the 1990s. While joining her fellow Yellowjackets stars for a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Ricci admitted that in hindsight, she wishes she'd done some things differently in the '90s, despite her catapulting to stardom via projects such as The Addams Family and Casper.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Jamie Foxx says new Spawn movie is like Joker

A new Spawn movie is on its way, and Jamie Foxx, the star of that reboot project, says it’s going to be just like the DCEU movie Joker. While it has been in development for some time now, there hasn’t been many updates from creator Todd McFarlane, but Foxx has promised fans something “special and original” when the action movie does eventually arrive.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

‘Coyote Ugly’ lead says she was viciously body shamed during filming

Coyote Ugly actress Melanie Lynskey has revealed that she was told she’s “not beautiful” and viciously body-shamed while filming the 2000 blockbuster. Lynskey played Gloria in the hit movie, who moved with the character Violet Sanford to pursue a musical career in New York. The NZ-born actor told The Hollywood Reporter that crew members were “disappointed” about her size, despite her being an Australian size eight.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Lady Gaga Confirms Harley Quinn Role in ‘Joker 2,’ Shares New Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Update, August 4 2022: The rumors are officially true. Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in “Joker: Folie à Deux” in fittingly musical fashion, sharing a new animated teaser set to Irving Berlin’s “Cheek to Cheek.” The teaser does not offer any plot details, other than apparently confirming that the sequel is a musical, but it is also notable for referencing Joaquin Phoenix. Previous reporting indicated that delays in negotiating Phoenix’s deal were holding up the sequel, but it seems as if everything has been resolved. “Joker: Folie à Deux” is now slated for an October...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Breaking Bad star has met with Marvel and wants to play Professor X

Professor Xavier is one of the most popular X-Men characters. This is due, in part, to Patrick Stewart, who played the mutant headmaster in the original X-Men movies. Indeed, the decision to have Stewart play the telepathic teacher is widely regarded as one of the best comic book casting decisions of all time.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The Expendables 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

When is The Expendables 4 out? Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li – The Expendables was a who’s who of great action movie stars. After the first instalment in 2010, we got two more thriller movies full of explosive fun. Over the trilogy, Stallone leads a...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Vin Diesel teases Fast and Furious 10 scene at the colosseum

Fast and Furious 10 had a rocky start, with long-time director Justin Lin stepping down following a series of purported disagreements with Fast and Furious cast member Vin Diesel. But now, the engines are fully revving up on the upcoming action movie, which is being marketed as Fast X and directed by Louis Leterrier.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

15 years later, fans are still wondering about ’28 Months Later’

Over 180 months later, some fans are still expecting 28 Months Later, while others have had their hopes die a violent, bloody death. Redditor KenzoGinseng is just the most recent fan to ask whether a sequel to 2007’s 28 Weeks Later, which is itself a sequel to 2002’s 28 Days Later, will happen.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A monstrous sci-fi horror stages a hostile takeover on Disney Plus

The Alien and Predator franchises will always be inextricably linked, having crossed over so many times across comic books, video games, and feature films, so it’s fitting that Ridley Scott’s Covenant would be embarking on a charge up the Disney Plus charts at the exact same time Dan Trachtenberg’s acclaimed Prey is tearing up the platform’s viewership rankings.
MOVIES

