INVESTOR ALERT: Coinbase Global, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - COIN

By Business Wire
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Benzinga

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Kiromic To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. ("Kiromic" or the "Company") KRBP and reminds investors of the October 4, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
Benzinga

Source Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Distributions on Common Stock

The Board of Directors of Source Capital, Inc. SOR (the "Fund"), today approved maintaining the Fund's regular monthly distribution rate for each of the next three months as follows:. Regular Monthly Distributions:. Month. Rate per Common Share. Record Date. Payable Date. September 2022. $0.185. September 16, 2022. September 30, 2022.
Benzinga

Kevin O'Leary Slams Inflation Reduction Act: Why The 'Shark Tank' Investor Says He's Going To A Funeral For Dead Money

Several electric vehicle stocks are on the move Monday after the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act in a 51-50 vote over the weekend. O'Shares ETFs chairman and "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary criticized the bill Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," despite it being favorable for the EV names in his portfolio, including Tesla Inc TSLA, Ford Motor Co F and General Motors Co GM.
Benzinga

Karuna Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. KRTX ("Karuna"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $600.00 million of its common stock. Karuna also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional $90.0 million of its common stock offered in the public offering. All the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Karuna.
Benzinga

Recap: CrossAmerica Partners Q2 Earnings

CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
Benzinga

ONEOK: Q2 Earnings Insights

ONEOK OKE reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ONEOK beat estimated earnings by 2.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.9. Revenue was up $2.61 billion from the same period last...
Benzinga

Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
Benzinga

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 8, 2022

TradeZero is the holistic trading solution for beginner and advanced traders which differentiates itself on:. Learn more about TradeZero and the tools it has to offer traders of all types, here. 👉 Interesting Reads:. RIP, Spirit, the most hated airline SAVE. The dollar is the dominant crypto. FBI raided...
Benzinga

Novavax, Emerson Electric And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Emerson Electric Co. EMR to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $5.12 billion before the opening bell. Emerson Electric shares gained 1.1% to $91.00 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

Legend Capital Super Antibiotic Portfolio Company: Scarce Enterprise MicuRx Pharmaceuticals is Listed on the STAR Market Successfully

HONG KONG, Aug 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - On August 5, 2022, Legend Capital portfolio company MicuRx Pharmaceuticals, a scarce enterprise in super antibiotic, was successfully listed on the STAR Market. MicuRx Pharmaceuticals issued 130,000,000 shares this time, accounting for 19.84% of the total share capital after the issuance. The total amount of funds raised is expected to be about RMB 960 million at the issue price of 8.16 yuan per share.
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, remained steady during the weekend, trading above the $23,400 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, surpassed the $1,700 level on Monday. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD also recorded gains today. Oasis Network ROSE/USD...
Benzinga

Ingredion Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

Ingredion Inc INGR reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 16% year-on-year to $2.04 billion, beating the consensus of $1.91 billion. Sales in North America increased 20% Y/Y to $1.3 billion, South America rose 8% to $290 million, Asia-Pacific grew 11% to $275 million, and EMEA climbed 10% to $195 million.
Benzinga

Kevin O'Leary's Crypto Market Outlook: 'The Mega Opportunity For Bitcoin'

O'Shares ETFs chairman and renowned Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary shared his outlook on the current crypto market, in a recent interview with Stansberry Research. O'Leary argued that the present cryptocurrency market desperately needs policy and regulation. He said, "There was a bill just two weeks ago that was contemplated...
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Settle Flat But Market Volatility Increases Slightly

U.S. stocks settled mostly flat on Monday, with the dollar seeing a decline as investors assessed the recent economic reports. U.S. reported strong jobs data last week, with analysts now expecting consumer prices data, due on Wednesday, to show another acceleration in the inflation level. However, US consumer inflation expectations for the year ahead dropped to 6.2% in July versus a record high level of 6.8% in the previous month.
