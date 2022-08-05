INVESTOR ALERT: Coinbase Global, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - COIN

Read on www.benzinga.com
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Japanese investment heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp reported a record $23-billion quarterly loss on Monday. The investment management group, which is heavily focused on tech, energy and communications, took a hard hit to its portfolio following headwinds for the overall tech industry. During a press conference on Monday, founder, chairman and...
Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase Global Inc COIN had one of the biggest public listings of all time when it went public via direct listing in April 2021. Here’s a look at how shares have done since the Coinbase IPO. What Happened: Coinbase went public on April 14, 2021. The company...
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. ("Kiromic" or the "Company") KRBP and reminds investors of the October 4, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
The Board of Directors of Source Capital, Inc. SOR (the "Fund"), today approved maintaining the Fund's regular monthly distribution rate for each of the next three months as follows:. Regular Monthly Distributions:. Month. Rate per Common Share. Record Date. Payable Date. September 2022. $0.185. September 16, 2022. September 30, 2022.
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has said that the U.S. recession is inevitable and will last for the next year and a half. Speaking at the electric-vehicle maker's annual shareholder meeting last week, Musk said that inflation would "drop rapidly" soon and the U.S. is past peak inflation. "We...
Several electric vehicle stocks are on the move Monday after the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act in a 51-50 vote over the weekend. O'Shares ETFs chairman and "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary criticized the bill Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," despite it being favorable for the EV names in his portfolio, including Tesla Inc TSLA, Ford Motor Co F and General Motors Co GM.
Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. KRTX ("Karuna"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $600.00 million of its common stock. Karuna also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional $90.0 million of its common stock offered in the public offering. All the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Karuna.
CrossAmerica Partners CAPL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CrossAmerica Partners beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $615.67 million from the same...
ONEOK OKE reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ONEOK beat estimated earnings by 2.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.9. Revenue was up $2.61 billion from the same period last...
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
TradeZero is the holistic trading solution for beginner and advanced traders which differentiates itself on:. Learn more about TradeZero and the tools it has to offer traders of all types, here. 👉 Interesting Reads:. RIP, Spirit, the most hated airline SAVE. The dollar is the dominant crypto. FBI raided...
With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Emerson Electric Co. EMR to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $5.12 billion before the opening bell. Emerson Electric shares gained 1.1% to $91.00 in after-hours trading.
Microsoft, Inc. MSFT co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. The billionaire recently came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns a 152-year-old family farm named White Oak...
HONG KONG, Aug 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - On August 5, 2022, Legend Capital portfolio company MicuRx Pharmaceuticals, a scarce enterprise in super antibiotic, was successfully listed on the STAR Market. MicuRx Pharmaceuticals issued 130,000,000 shares this time, accounting for 19.84% of the total share capital after the issuance. The total amount of funds raised is expected to be about RMB 960 million at the issue price of 8.16 yuan per share.
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, remained steady during the weekend, trading above the $23,400 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, surpassed the $1,700 level on Monday. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD also recorded gains today. Oasis Network ROSE/USD...
Hong Kong shares were mixed on Tuesday morning, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index down more than 0.1%, as investors looked ahead to crucial U.S. inflation data that will decide the course of further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Shares of Alibaba rose 1.5% in opening trade, while those...
Ingredion Inc INGR reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 16% year-on-year to $2.04 billion, beating the consensus of $1.91 billion. Sales in North America increased 20% Y/Y to $1.3 billion, South America rose 8% to $290 million, Asia-Pacific grew 11% to $275 million, and EMEA climbed 10% to $195 million.
O'Shares ETFs chairman and renowned Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary shared his outlook on the current crypto market, in a recent interview with Stansberry Research. O'Leary argued that the present cryptocurrency market desperately needs policy and regulation. He said, "There was a bill just two weeks ago that was contemplated...
U.S. stocks settled mostly flat on Monday, with the dollar seeing a decline as investors assessed the recent economic reports. U.S. reported strong jobs data last week, with analysts now expecting consumer prices data, due on Wednesday, to show another acceleration in the inflation level. However, US consumer inflation expectations for the year ahead dropped to 6.2% in July versus a record high level of 6.8% in the previous month.
