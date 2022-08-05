INVESTOR ALERT: Coinbase Global, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - COIN

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. KRTX ("Karuna"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $600.00 million of its common stock. Karuna also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional $90.0 million of its common stock offered in the public offering. All the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Karuna.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 15 HOURS AGO