The Small Town Of Lusk, Wyoming Now Has Impressive New Cowboy Mural

Bear sightings in Lingle and Fort Laramie
LINGLE – The Lingle Town Council convened for their first meeting of August on Wednesday. During the meeting, Police Chief Endra Andrews reported there had been sightings of bears in both Lingle and Fort Laramie over the past week. “It has come to my attention there have been multiple...
Massive Oil Pool Discovered In Converse & Natrona Counties
Deep oil has been discovered under Converse and Natrona counties, Wyoming. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited and its affiliates have received a Resource Report confirming the discovery from its affiliate COPL America Inc. (World Oil). COPL is an international oil and gas exploration, production, and development company. The Wyoming deep discovery...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Prison Guard Shot At Nebraska Grocery Store Has Been Flown To Care
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An off-duty Wyoming prison guard was life-lighted after being shot in the belly in Nebraska on Thursday by a man whom authorities think is his cousin, according to area police. Martin Maldonado Jr., 34, an officer at the Wyoming Department of...
wylr.net
Processing Facility: Kosher packing plant to open in Wheatland
First American Farms, LLC CEO and President Linda King recently announced the purchase of land for a kosher packing plant near Wheatland on U.S. Route 26 about four miles from Interstate 25. King says the building process is anticipated to begin next spring and will take about 14 months. “It’s...
Nebraska man charged with attempted murder in shooting of off-duty Wyoming corrections officer
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Nebraska man is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of an off-duty Wyoming state prison staff member, according to the Scottsbluff, Nebraska Police Department. The injured man, Officer Martin Maldonado Jr., was hospitalized Thursday for a single gunshot wound to his abdomen, an injury...
Governor Gordon Appoints Ed Buchanan to Wyoming District Court Judge
When Ed Buchanan, announced that he would not be seeking a second term as Wyoming's Secretary of State but would, instead, apply to be a state district court judge, many Wyoming residents weren't sure if he'd actually get the job. But he did. Governor Gordon recently announced that he had,...
