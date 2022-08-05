Read on www.gamingbible.co.uk
Related
The Ringer
‘Prey’ and the ‘Predator’ Movie Rankings
The latest in the Predator movie saga, Prey, is streaming on Hulu now. Chris Ryan joins Sean to talk about the film and where it sits in the Predator canon (1:00). Then, Prey director Dan Trachtenberg talks with Sean about how he made the film (44:00). Host: Sean Fennessey. Guests:...
SFGate
‘Prey’ Commended by ‘Predator’ Star Jesse Ventura: ‘Great, Great Film’
The actor, who starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the original 1987 “Predator,” expressed his praise for the franchise’s latest entry, calling the prequel a “wonderful film.”. More from Variety. “Great, great film,” Ventura wrote in a Twitter post Saturday evening, highlighting the performance by Midthunder. “Welcome...
7 Movies Like ‘Uncharted’
After the successful premiere of Spiderman: No Way Home in Dec. 2021, Tom Holland wasn’t ready to sit back on his webs and relax. To kick off 2022, he came in guns blazing alongside his costar Mark Wahlberg with the premiere of Uncharted, an adventurous action-packed treasure hunt film.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
RELATED PEOPLE
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
'Wakanda Forever,' the long-awaited sequel to 'Black Panther,' hits theaters in November. Here's everything we know so far.
We breakdown everything that's known about the "Black Panther" sequel and how it's moving forward without Chadwick Boseman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Netflix Is Losing 3 Hit Tom Cruise Movies in August
Netflix is losing a lot of content in August, and three hit Tom Cruise movies are part of the big monthly exodus. Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol will all self-destruct from your Netflix queue on Aug. 31. However, fans can still all three films, plus Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.
Glorious: Horror film starring JK Simmons lands rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes
A new horror film, starring JK Simmons and Ryan Kwanten, has received a rare perfect score on aggregate review site Rotten Tomatoes. Glorious, directed by Rebekah McKendry, premiered at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal earlier this week. Already, it has received all-around positive reviews from critics, being praised...
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
ComicBook
The Gray Man Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed
The Gray Man is the latest film from Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, and sees the directing duo reteaming up with Captain America star Chris Evans. The new movie is hitting Netflix next week, but if you're itching to see it sooner, it was released in theatres this weekend. Despite the film's star-studded cast, it hasn't been met with the best reviews from critics. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 52% critics score after 86 reviews. However, the film is fairing a lot better with audiences. Currently, it has a 91% audience score, but it should be noted that only 50+ people have reviewed it. It looks like many moviegoers are waiting for the film to drop on Netflix. You can check out some of the mixed reviews below:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Quentin Tarantino’s Review Of Top Gun: Maverick Will Make You Want To See The Movie Again
Audiences loved Top Gun: Maverick when it arrived in theaters, but Quentin Tarantino has a specific reason why the movie worked so well for him.
Disgraced Disney Head John Lasseter Returns With ‘Luck,’ the Year’s Worst Animated Movie
It’s always an exciting moment when a new animation studio debuts its first feature film. It can tell us what the studio is capable of, and what to expect from it going forward. Disney, for instance, has continued to build its legacy off of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs; Pixar brought us computer-generated animation with Toy Story; and Illumination created a legitimate cultural shift by unleashing little yellow Minions in Despicable Me.Luck, now on Apple TV+, is the first movie from Skydance Animation. Skydance is keen on making a big impact in the animated world, bringing on the likes...
Popculture
'Godzilla vs. Kong 2' Release Date: What to Know
The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to premiere on March 15, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is not yet titled and only a few details are available, but it seems like it will continue Warner Bros. and Legendary's attempts to build a lasting franchise out of their megalithic monster intellectual properties. The movie's premiere date came with the rearranging of a few other films on the slate.
Marvel Actor Confirms ‘The Punisher’ Will Return, Quickly Walks It Back
There’s never a dull moment in the world of Marvel rumours. As I’m sure you all know by now, Marvel’s axed Netflix universe is once again showing signs of life. Charlie Cox’s Daredevil made a surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home and is now set to star in She-Hulk, Echo, and his own 18-episode series, Daredevil: Born Again. A new rumour suggests that an old teammate could be joining him in returning from the Netflix graveyard.
All ‘Predator’ Movies In Order To Watch
When Predator first arrived in June 1987, it was an Arnold Schwarzenegger vehicle through and through, part of his hit string of post-Terminator action films that invariably featured the musclebound Austrian actor quipping his way through a succession of wholesale beatdowns. But in Predator, while Arnold and his heavily-armed squad do annihilate a guerilla encampment – “Stick around” is the bit best remembered – the film quickly flipped the action movie script to make the brash hunters the wary prey. It also established one of science fiction’s more intriguing intergalactic villains, a creature from an extraterrestrial warrior culture which lives only for hunting and conquest. People just dug the Predator. And it stuck around long after Arnold exited the franchise.
purewow.com
Netflix’s New Ryan Gosling Flick Is the Most-Viewed Movie—and Now It’s Getting a Sequel
It’s only been a few days since the star-studded action flick, The Gray Man, premiered on Netflix. The highly anticipated spy thriller—which stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page—has already taken the number one spot on the streaming service’s top ten list. This week,...
19 Action Movies That Need A Sequel Even More Than "The Gray Man"
These pulse-pounding pictures are better suited for a follow-up than Netflix's absurdly expensive assassin thriller...
GAMINGbible
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0