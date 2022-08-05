Where to Watch and Stream Huevos: Little Rooster's Egg-Cellent Adventure Free Online

Read on epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Behaving Badly Free Online
Cast: Nat Wolff Selena Gomez Mary-Louise Parker Elisabeth Shue Dylan McDermott. Teenager Rick Stevens is willing to do whatever it takes to win the heart of Nina Pennington. He'll have to deal with his best friend's horny mom, a drug abusing boss and even the mob if he ever hopes to land the girl of his dreams. Love is never easy!
Here to Make Friends: Why Emmys Are Recognizing Positive Reality TV Over Dramatic Storytelling
Click here to read the full article. While saltier reality shows including Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise and HBO Max’s “FBoy Island” are still very much a thing — and very popular — there has also been a bumper crop of “nice” reality programming infiltrating the arena. And, it turns out, Television Academy voters are fans. A look at the reality categories in this year’s Emmys race include Netflix’s A-for-effort baking competition series “Nailed It!,” the long-running, pride-focused VH1 series “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and both NBC’s mentorship musician series “The Voice” and its goofysweet crafts program “Making It.” Even the vibe of...
I Flirted With Meta’s New Chatbot and Things Got Weird
Meta (AKA the company formerly known as Facebook) is throwing its hat into the chatbot wars. On August 5, the social media giant launched BlenderBot 3, a bot that utilizes a highly sophisticated large language learning model that searches the internet in order to hold conversations with users. That means it's been trained to search for patterns in large text datasets in order to spit out somewhat coherent sentences.However, it’s also able to search the Internet too. That means if you ask it a question like, “What’s your favorite movie from the last year?” it’ll do a search crawl in...
Fact check: Fact check: Disney+ has gained subscribers, not lost them
Disney does not publicly share any information about the number of subscribers to its streaming service outside of quarterly financial reports.
Aquaman Star Amber Heard Reportedly Offered Multi-Million Deal to Do Adult Film
It's been two months since Amber Heard lost her court case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp and while we still don't know what's next for the controversial star of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the general belief right now is that her career in Hollywood is going down the drain.
