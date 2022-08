Welcome to the fabulous world of WMMR’s On-Air Giveaways. Peruse the page for fun prizes with our full-time DJs this week. Word of the Week: Keep track of the daily letters all week, know the Word of the Week on Friday morning and you could win $500 from The Bagster, by far the most convenient and affordable way to help with your home cleanup. Go buy it at any home improvement store, fill it and simply schedule your collection and it’s gone. Clean it up with The Bagster, dumpster in a bag.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO