Movies

GAMINGbible

Marvel Actor Confirms ‘The Punisher’ Will Return, Quickly Walks It Back

There’s never a dull moment in the world of Marvel rumours. As I’m sure you all know by now, Marvel’s axed Netflix universe is once again showing signs of life. Charlie Cox’s Daredevil made a surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home and is now set to star in She-Hulk, Echo, and his own 18-episode series, Daredevil: Born Again. A new rumour suggests that an old teammate could be joining him in returning from the Netflix graveyard.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

The Lord Of The Rings Unreal Engine 5 Trailer Looks Movie Quality

Unreal Engine 5 has been showing off its abilities recently. There's been a plethora of fan made trailers both showing off its power, and its potential to bring wild ideas to the world of video games. Breaking Bad, for example, is a video game we didn't think we needed. But a fan made trailer, using the Unreal Engine 5, makes us crave it.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Kamila Andini’s ‘Before Now & Then’ Picked up by Film Movement for North American Release  (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “Before Now & Then,” a period drama film about Indonesian women battling the traumas of war and patriarchal society, has been picked up for North American distribution by Film Movement. The film is directed by Kamila Andini. The film had its premiere earlier this year at the Berlin festival, where it was rewarded with a Silver Bear for Laura Basuki’s supporting performance. It also recently captured the jury prize at the Brussels International Film Festival. Film Movement plans a theatrical release in the first quarter of 2023, followed by a wide release on home entertainment...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Turtles
GAMINGbible

'Prey' Is Now The Best Reviewed Predator Movie Of All Time

Last week, the new Predator series prequel, Prey, finally dropped on streaming services, and it’s safe to say that it’s been a hit with both fans and critics alike. The film, which is set 300 years in the past, follows the tale of Naru (Amber Midthunder) - a skilled warrior who aims to become a hunter for her tribe. Given the franchise that the movie is part of, though, I’m sure you already know what’s coming: “The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries,” the movie’s synopsis reads.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

'Prey' Reviews Are In, And Critics Are Loving It

Today’s finally the day - the fifth instalment in the Predator franchise (and prequel to all four existing movies), Prey, is out now. The film is set 300 years in the past, in the Comanche nation, and follows the story of a skilled young warrior called Naru (Amber Midthunder). “The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries,” the movie’s synopsis reads.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

New Mortal Kombat Movie Has Started Showing Up Online

While the Mortal Kombat films have been far from polished perfection, their questionable messy qualities are surely the reason we love them. The games are hardly literary soul-searching meditations on the human condition, so why should the films be any different?. On top of the live action films, there are...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Star Wars: Andor' Is A "Take On The Trumpian World" Says Actor

The Star Wars: Andor hype is well and truly building now that Disney Plus have dropped the first full-length trailer. In perhaps more disappointing news, the series was delayed but only by a few weeks so I’m sure we’ll survive. Star Wars: Andor will now debut on 21 September with a three-episode premiere.
MOVIES
