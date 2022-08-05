Read on www.gamingbible.co.uk
Marvel Actor Confirms ‘The Punisher’ Will Return, Quickly Walks It Back
There’s never a dull moment in the world of Marvel rumours. As I’m sure you all know by now, Marvel’s axed Netflix universe is once again showing signs of life. Charlie Cox’s Daredevil made a surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home and is now set to star in She-Hulk, Echo, and his own 18-episode series, Daredevil: Born Again. A new rumour suggests that an old teammate could be joining him in returning from the Netflix graveyard.
The Lord Of The Rings Unreal Engine 5 Trailer Looks Movie Quality
Unreal Engine 5 has been showing off its abilities recently. There's been a plethora of fan made trailers both showing off its power, and its potential to bring wild ideas to the world of video games. Breaking Bad, for example, is a video game we didn't think we needed. But a fan made trailer, using the Unreal Engine 5, makes us crave it.
Giancarlo Esposito Rumoured To Play One Of The Most Legendary X-Men Characters
It wouldn't be a reach to say that Giancarlo Esposito is one of the greatest actors of our era - and that is why it is so exciting to discover that he's been in talks to play one of the most legendary Marvel characters there is. Esposito has chilled our...
'Joker 2' Release Date Confirmed For October 2024, Joaquin Phoenix To Return
Back in June, we got the exciting news that a sequel to the 2019 psychological thriller Joker is on the way. Let’s face it, it was really only a matter of time - if a movie manages to rake in over $1 billion at the box office, it’s in most people’s interests to bring it back, and, well, that’s exactly what’s happening.
Kamila Andini’s ‘Before Now & Then’ Picked up by Film Movement for North American Release (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. “Before Now & Then,” a period drama film about Indonesian women battling the traumas of war and patriarchal society, has been picked up for North American distribution by Film Movement. The film is directed by Kamila Andini. The film had its premiere earlier this year at the Berlin festival, where it was rewarded with a Silver Bear for Laura Basuki’s supporting performance. It also recently captured the jury prize at the Brussels International Film Festival. Film Movement plans a theatrical release in the first quarter of 2023, followed by a wide release on home entertainment...
The Rock Spoils His Own Movie On Instagram And Fans Are Livid
This article contains spoilers for DC League of Super-Pets. Who doesn’t love Dwayne Johnson? The man is a wholesome icon, just all around good vibes. He’s also a man with ambition. At the moment, The Rock is adding his own stamp to DC’s cinematic output. The actor...
Netflix's 'The Sandman' Spinoff Seemingly Confirmed For Popular Character
Netflix's The Sandman, an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's dark supernatural horror comic book, is off to a flying start on the streaming service. Amongst the rave reviews, there's one character who is a clear standout, so much so that the writer himself has shown support for a possible spinoff for this charming detective.
Subscriber Who Won Mr Beast's 100 Million Challenge Got Their Own Private Island
Just when you think Mr Beast has piqued with his extravagant stunts, he surprises us with something else. The man must have an endless stream of money. Last year, the YouTuber spent $3.5 million on a real life recreation of Squid Game. The creator gathered 456 fans to compete against each other for a prize fund of $456,000.
Oscar Isaac And Director Seemingly Reveal 'Moon Knight' Season 2
With the likes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder hitting cinemas this year, it’s easy to forget that this March, we also saw the release of the excellent Disney+ series, Moon Knight. Since the first season’s conclusion in May, things have gone...
'Prey' Is Now The Best Reviewed Predator Movie Of All Time
Last week, the new Predator series prequel, Prey, finally dropped on streaming services, and it’s safe to say that it’s been a hit with both fans and critics alike. The film, which is set 300 years in the past, follows the tale of Naru (Amber Midthunder) - a skilled warrior who aims to become a hunter for her tribe. Given the franchise that the movie is part of, though, I’m sure you already know what’s coming: “The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries,” the movie’s synopsis reads.
Warner Bros. Cancelled ‘Batgirl’ To Focus On “Great DC Films” Like ‘The Flash’
The reasoning behind Batgirl’s cancellation grows ever stronger with each passing day. If you didn’t know, Warner Bros. and HBO Max shocked DC fans this week when they pulled the plug on the upcoming Batgirl film, despite the fact that it had cost $90 million and had completed filming.
'Peacemaker' Director Gives Update On Season 2 Following Concerns Of Fans
Admittedly, release updates on Batgirl were thin on the ground but we certainly didn’t expect the film to get cancelled which is exactly what happened this week. HBO Max pulled the plug on a number of original projects including DC’s Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Hunt. Warner Bros. blamed...
Cal Kestis Actor Finally Addresses Live-Action Show Rumours
Is it just me, or does it feel like we’re getting non-stop releases and announcements for Star Wars shows lately? Not that I’m complaining, of course, but oh lawd have we been well fed. Well, just in case we were lacking any content, back in June, one Star...
'Prey' Reviews Are In, And Critics Are Loving It
Today’s finally the day - the fifth instalment in the Predator franchise (and prequel to all four existing movies), Prey, is out now. The film is set 300 years in the past, in the Comanche nation, and follows the story of a skilled young warrior called Naru (Amber Midthunder). “The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries,” the movie’s synopsis reads.
'Prey' Interesting Post-Credit Scene Seemingly Hints At A Sequel
According to analysis of a cryptic post-credits teaser, there might be a sequel to Prey on the horizon. Given the boisterously warm welcome the new movie has gotten from longtime fans and horror buffs alike, this could only be good news. Spoilers for Prey follow, so click away now if...
New Mortal Kombat Movie Has Started Showing Up Online
While the Mortal Kombat films have been far from polished perfection, their questionable messy qualities are surely the reason we love them. The games are hardly literary soul-searching meditations on the human condition, so why should the films be any different?. On top of the live action films, there are...
'Star Wars: Andor' Is A "Take On The Trumpian World" Says Actor
The Star Wars: Andor hype is well and truly building now that Disney Plus have dropped the first full-length trailer. In perhaps more disappointing news, the series was delayed but only by a few weeks so I’m sure we’ll survive. Star Wars: Andor will now debut on 21 September with a three-episode premiere.
