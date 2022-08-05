Last week, the new Predator series prequel, Prey, finally dropped on streaming services, and it’s safe to say that it’s been a hit with both fans and critics alike. The film, which is set 300 years in the past, follows the tale of Naru (Amber Midthunder) - a skilled warrior who aims to become a hunter for her tribe. Given the franchise that the movie is part of, though, I’m sure you already know what’s coming: “The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries,” the movie’s synopsis reads.

MOVIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO