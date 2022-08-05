Warner Bros. Cancelled ‘Batgirl’ To Focus On “Great DC Films” Like ‘The Flash’

Read on www.gamingbible.co.uk
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017
Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
The people demand justice for Brendan Fraser after ‘Batgirl’ gets binned
If there’s anyone who can rival Keanu Reeves as the most beloved wholesome hero in Hollywood, it’s Brendan Fraser. People absolutely love the guy, which is fair enough when he seems to be a delight in every sense of the word. The Mummy star is in the midst...
Batgirl: Warner Bros Discovery CEO explains why he cancelled release of $90m movie
Warner Bros has explained why it cancelled Batgirl’s film release.The film studio came under fire this week following the news that it was shelving the movie despite the fact its $90m (£73.7m) shoot had been completed earlier this year.Lerslie Grace, who starred in the lead role of Barbara Gordon, and the film’s directors, Bad Boys for Life‘s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, expressed their shock at the news in respective statements.There were several rumours surrounding Warner Bros’ decision, with a spokesperson saying at the time: “The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it...
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
Producer of James Franco’s Fidel Castro movie calls John Leguizamo criticism ‘culturally uneducated’
After John Leguizamo slammed the casting of “non-Latino” James Franco as Fidel Castro in the recently-announced Alina of Cuba, producer John Martinez O’Felan implored the Colombia-born actor to expand his definition of Latino. “A guy like John Leguizamo has historically been looked up to by Hispanics as...
Was Batgirl A Bad Movie? After Rumors Swirl, Sources Talk The Movie’s One Test Screening
We know more about what went down when Batgirl was tested to audiences prior to Warner Bros pulling the plug on the DC movie.
Eminem Was Once Ready To Fight Suge Knight In A Bulletproof Vest, Says Former G-Unit Rapper
Eminem was once reportedly ready to fight Suge Knight, according to former G-Unit rapper Bang ‘Em Smurf. As the Queens native tells it in a recent Instagram Live, the former Death Row Records CEO once showed up to 50 Cent‘s video shoot for “In Da Club” unannounced. Bang Em Smurf, who was getting his haircut and smoking weed at the time, said he got a call from Sha Money XL telling him Knight was on the set.
Mike Tyson praises Dana White after UFC president refuses millions to promote Hulu series
Mike Tyson has offered his praise for Dana White after the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president reportedly turned down millions to promote the upcoming Hulu series Mike. If you haven’t seen the trailer for Mike it’s certainly worth a watch (see HERE). The limited series is coming to Hulu on...
‘Batgirl’: Its Cancellation Could Be Bad News for Another DC Movie
Warner Bros. axing 'Batgirl' hit DC fans hard. Is there a chance other comic book films could face the same fate?
Kevin Smith says Batgirl cancelation "a bad look" for DC as Leslie Grace shares new BTS shots
The filmmaker is the latest to weigh in on axed DC movie
Warner Bros. kills off 'Batgirl' movie, $90 million in
Sorry, DC universe fans: the movie, which starred 'In The Heights' actress Leslie Grace in the title role, will not be released theatrically or on HBO Max.
William Shatner Made a Vow Before His Blue Origin Space Flight: ‘I Am so Filled With Emotion’
William Shatner discussed the emotional experience of visiting space and the vow he made before his Blue Origin flight.
Batgirl: Why DC Fans Deserve To Have The Leslie Grace Movie Released
Batgirl is getting shelved, but fans deserve to see this movie after all that went into it.
‘Batgirl’ co-director shares email Kevin Feige sent him after movie was canned
In the wake of Warner Bros. cancelling the planned streaming release of Batgirl, superhero fans across the Marvel and DC divide have lent their support to the team behind the movie, lamenting the fact that we’ll never get to see Leslie Grace suit up as Barbara Gordon, or even get a glimpse at Brendan Fraser as supervillain Firefly. This doesn’t just apply to the fans, either, as it turns out Marvel chief Kevin Feige sent the Batgirl directors a kind message in the wake of the sad news.
Warner Bros. Discovery Teases 10-Year Plan For DC Films
There is a 10-year plan for DC Films, according to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. Warner Bros. Discovery held its Q2 2022 earnings call on Thursday, announcing when HBO Max and discovery+ will merge into one service, along with subscriber numbers for all its products. There was much interest in the fate of DC Films, considering the decision to shelve the release of Batgirl on HBO Max. David Zaslav addressed the future of DC Films during a Q&A session, where he revealed Warner Bros. Discovery has a 10-year plan for the heroes and villains in the DC Universe.
Marvel Actor Confirms ‘The Punisher’ Will Return, Quickly Walks It Back
There’s never a dull moment in the world of Marvel rumours. As I’m sure you all know by now, Marvel’s axed Netflix universe is once again showing signs of life. Charlie Cox’s Daredevil made a surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home and is now set to star in She-Hulk, Echo, and his own 18-episode series, Daredevil: Born Again. A new rumour suggests that an old teammate could be joining him in returning from the Netflix graveyard.
Aquaman Star Amber Heard Reportedly Offered Multi-Million Deal to Do Adult Film
It's been two months since Amber Heard lost her court case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp and while we still don't know what's next for the controversial star of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the general belief right now is that her career in Hollywood is going down the drain.
Idris Elba Teases A Big Project With DC Films, But What Could That Mean?
After appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder, Idris Elba teased a big project with DC Films, but what does that mean for the actor?
DC fans pick apart the remains of ‘Batgirl’ roasting Keaton’s Batsuit
The fallout from Warner Bros. canceling Batgirl is still being felt, with fans discussing Michael Keaton’s ill-fated return as Batman with some choice words for his Batsuit. It was meant to be a grand return to one of his most iconic roles, with Keaton originally appearing in Batgirl before another appearance as Bruce Wayne in 2023’s The Flash. Instead, his Batgirl appearance has been left in the cold, sterile archives of Warner Bros., just waiting to get leaked one day.
