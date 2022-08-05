Read on www.marconews.com
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
Naples Real Estate Market Shows Some Signs of Cooling OffPSki17Naples, FL
Tenants Being Forced To Show References but 'Landlords Don't' Questioned
"Money is our caste system," one Redditor said in response to a post on whether it's fair that tenants have to provide references but landlords don't.
38 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits
Don't want your Social Security check going into state coffers? Consider retiring in one of these states.
4 tips for renting an apartment without going broke
While finding a good deal on an apartment rental has never really been an easy feat in the summertime, this year is proving to be especially difficult. Thanks to a mix of various economic factors — record-high inflation outpacing slow wage growth, increasing interest rates pricing would-be homebuyers out of the market and apartment landlords making up for expired Covid deals — renting a new place is suddenly a lot less affordable. Just this June, rent prices had their biggest monthly gain since 1986 — that's over three decades.
Fears renters with bills included could miss out on £400 energy payment
Households are set to get £400 knocked off their energy bills this winter - but fears have been raised hundreds of thousands of renters could miss out on this payment. The government will hand out discounts to support Britons in the cost-of-living crisis as energy costs soar. Charities have raised concerns this help may not reach renters with bills included after it was revealed how the scheme would work.Ministers said it expected these landlords to pass on the discount to their tenants - but they were not legally required to do this. Polly Neate, the chief executive of Shelter,...
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn
It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
“Wayfair Creep” Could Majorly Impact Your Tax Bill
In 2018, the verdict in the well-known South Dakota v. Wayfair court case changed how out-of-state businesses are allowed to collect taxes from consumers. The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) summarizes the case as:
How Much Money Do You Need to be a Top Earner in Florida? Which City has the Lowest Threshold to be a Top 20% Earner?
Wealth is arguably a relative term. Some people need a modest income to feel as if they are living well, while others may want as many modern comforts and as much security as money can provide them.
When ‘having it good’ leaves you with nothing: life as a renter on the poverty line
It’s never been more obvious that those in the business of exploiting our need for shelter have no shame. Everyone’s wellbeing is affected by their living environment, but as an autistic person with a few psychosocial disabilities thrown in, I’m more sensitive than most. My current home has given me more stability than I’ve ever had – more than two years without an extended period of total breakdown.
Survey Indicates that Florida is the Most Desirable State to Live in and Most Americans Prefer Small Towns Over Cities
Floridians and recent transplants may not be surprised to learn that a recent survey declared that the sunshine state is the most desirable state to live in the United States. The survey also found a preference for rural areas.
Opinion: Aging with a Plan
Elderly couple taking a walk through the park. Arboretum Trompenburg, Rotterdam.Michele Dot Com. The next chapter of our lives often brings perceived challenges, not from the acceptance of the truth that we all are aging, but the judgments that we create in response and often lack of action to that truth. As a real estate professional with aging clients I have been in sales and service to an older demographic for decades and one of the most important kernels of wisdom that I have received from this privilege is that the older generations are nearly always modeled around self sufficiency, and the roll up your sleeves mentality. Today's generation relies on google searches, social networks, Reddit forums along with video tutorials on YouTube to gather our information, purchase our tools and get the job done. We aren’t always the first to ask for help but when we do we come to appreciate the community that we build and the network of resources and people that unite in pursuit of the goals that we set forth to reach. The older generation, as I have heard from my own parents, don’t want to be a burden. This leaves the aging people in our communities in a very isolated and lonely place. Our elders with the knowledge and wisdom we yearn for in this information age have become marginalized and more often than not forgotten. I spend a great deal of time each week out in the communities that I am privileged to work throughout Los Angeles waving and drumming up casual conversations with some phenomenal people. It has been a wonderful experience for me personally and professionally, as I have come to be of service in both areas. In return I have gained more than I could give which continues to keep me out there reaching more neighbors and future clients and simply in each given day trying to make a difference. This personal story brings me to an experience that I wanted to share with you.
Back to School Savings: Tax-Free Weekends Still On the Horizon in August
Parents can still take advantage of back-to-school savings as dozens of states hold tax-free weekends. Dates and tax-exempt items vary by state, according to the Federation of Tax Administrators and...
