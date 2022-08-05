Read on www.marconews.com
'It's a sad day:' Sanibel Community hurt over fire at iconic restaurant
A day after the Island Cow caught fire, the Mayor and people in the community share their thoughts.
globalmunchkins.com
15 of the Best Things To Do In Naples Florida
Just like other Florida beach cities, like Ft. Lauderdale,when visiting Naples Florida, the possibilities are endless due to all the fun kid-friendly activities. There are various interactive museums, water fun, parks, and more. Naples is one of the Sunshine State’s desirable vacation destinations. For those trying to find an...
Marconews.com
Naples' Youth Haven, Paul Arsenault make a masterpiece with beauty on many levels
Even kids with sparkling white T-shirts were emerging relatively unscathed from their turns with semi-loaded paint trays, brushes and an emerging mural. They persevered with precision, daubing morning-sun yellows, heliotrope and wheat tones onto the side of Youth Haven's emergency receiving cottage. Paul Arsenault, on the other hand, looked as...
Florida Weekly
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen coming to North Naples
Q: I heard Cheddar’s would be coming to Naples. Do you happen to know where it will be located? Thank you. Q: Just back in town and see a perimeter fence around the former Sweet Tomato (next to P.F. Changs on Tamiami). Any idea what’s happening there? Thanks.
Iconic Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel catches fire
According to Sanibel Fire officials, the iconic Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel caught on fire overnight.
Man arrested for threatening to stab Southwest Florida restaurant employee
A Southwest Florida man’s been arrested after threatening to stab a restaurant employee with a box cutter.
WINKNEWS.com
Fire tears through The Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel
Fire and smoke wreaked havoc at the beloved Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel on Saturday night. Smoke and flames were seen pouring from the roof of the restaurant. At least 10 fire trucks and three ambulances were at the scene. According to a former employee, the fire started just before...
Couple steals 4-foot Snoop Dogg bobblehead from Southwest Florida store
A couple are accused of stealing a 4-foot-tall Snoop Dogg bobble head from a South Florida convenience store.
WINKNEWS.com
Elks Lodge burglarized in North Fort Myers on Friday
An unidentified suspect burglarized the Elks Lodge in North Fort Myers early Friday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the unknown suspect committed the burglary and did around $500 in damage to the Elks Lodge at 2163 Twin Brooks Road. You can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral land sells for $1 million
Del Prado Cape Development LLC purchased 5.09 acres at 2601 Del Prado Blvd. S. in Cape Coral from Del Prado Properties LLC for $1 million. Jim McMenamy with RE/MAX Realty Group Commercial Division represented the seller, and Dario Peretti with Silver Developers LLC represented the buyer.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida wellness center provides workouts to strengthen bone health
A local wellness center is helping elderly people build their bone health and boost their balance. OsteoStrong is a wellness center focused on reconditioning the body. Falls can be catastrophic for the elderly even the slightest slip-up often leads to broken bones and a downward health spiral. It is the leading cause of injury or death in the country for people over the age of 65.
WINKNEWS.com
House struck by lightning in south Fort Myers also ignites in flames
A fire was seen at a home struck by lightning in south Fort Myers late Monday afternoon. According to Iona McGregor Fire, the home, on Medoc Lane in south Fort Myers, was struck by lightning. An area on the roof is clearly blackened and seen smoking appears to mark where...
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn
It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
One person shot at Benson's Grocery Store in Bonita Springs
One person was shot at Benson's Grocery Store in Bonita Springs Sunday afternoon according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida
There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
WINKNEWS.com
North Fort Myers homeowner finds humane way to remove bee hive from yard
Thousands of bees took over a man’s backyard. But instead of killing them, Walid Boggio decided to save them. He picked up his phone and called an expert to see what could be done. “I wanted to try to keep them,” Boggio said. But keeping the bees wasn’t...
Naples man arrested for stalking two women, leaving panties in front yard
A 42-year-old East Naples man was arrested after stalking two women and leaving panties in front of their home multiple times.
businessobserverfl.com
Nearly 1 million square feet in industrial space coming to Southwest Florida next year
If you track industrial parks in and around Fort Myers, Aug. 4 was a big day for you. That's the day two announcements dropped saying nearly 1 million square feet of industrial space is coming to Southwest Florida. This includes a 500,000-square-foot industrial park in Fort Myers and a $50...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Metropolitan Naples continues luxury apartment plans in Bayshore district
More luxury apartments soon could make their way to Collier County in what is known as the mini-triangle of the Bayshore Gateway Community Redevelopment Area, or CRA, on the corner of Davis Boulevard and Tamiami Trial East. The county’s Planning Commission voted 6-0 in favor of a request by Metropolitan...
flashpackingamerica.com
Best Atlanta to Fort Myers drive + camping + springs + nature stops 🌞 Georgia to Fort Myers road trip 🌞 GA to Florida travel blog
So you want to do a road trip to Florida driving from Atlanta to Fort Myers!. Driving directly, it might take around 8.5 hours of driving time from Atlanta to Fort Myers. So, as a 9 hour drive, some people will say that it’s doable to drive from Atlanta to Fort Myers in one day if you’re looking to just go straight there.
