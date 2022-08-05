EPA says it is looking for “super-emitters” of methane gas in Texas’ Permian Basin

Read on www.gilmermirror.com
Related
Gilmer Mirror
Texas Weekly Gas Prices Update
Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 74.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 65.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.
Gilmer Mirror
Texas Republicans are trying to sell school choice measures, but rural conservatives aren’t buying
“Texas Republicans are trying to sell school choice measures, but rural conservatives aren’t buying” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. For the latest...
Gilmer Mirror
Texas launches two new programs for graduating seniors
Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB). Back to school is just around the corner and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) has new opportunities for Texas families to save on college costs. Two new exciting programs top the list for this fall – Texas First Diploma and the Texas...
Comments / 1