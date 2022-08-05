EPA says it is looking for “super-emitters” of methane gas in Texas’ Permian Basin

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas. Prices in Texas are 74.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 65.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.

TEXAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO