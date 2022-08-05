Boosie Badazz Blasts Vice-President Harris, US Officials Over Brittney Griner’s Sentence

Click here to read the full article. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has announced a new podcast about the two brothers who helped bring down the notorious drug lord El Chapo. The rapper is also set to host and produce the podcast tentatively titled Cuate/twin: The Downfall of El Chapo, which 50 Cent originally envisioned as a TV series before opting to team with Lionsgate Sound for the now-audio project. The podcast will feature the first-ever interviews with Chicago-born identical twins Peter and Jay Flores, two of America’s biggest drug smugglers who somehow trafficked their way into Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s inner circle. The...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO