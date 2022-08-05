Boosie Badazz Blasts Vice-President Harris, US Officials Over Brittney Griner’s Sentence

Read on thesource.com
Family of American teacher sentenced to 14 years hard labor in Russia calls on Biden administration to formally negotiate for his release
The family of an American sentenced to 14 years at a hard labor camp in Russia fears that he has been given what amounts to a "a death sentence" and is calling on the Biden administration to designate him as wrongfully detained, which would trigger formal diplomatic efforts to secure his release.
Brittney Griner reveals surprising details of arrest after testifying in Russia
It’s been months since the fateful day that shook up Brittney Griner’s life, leading to her highly-publicized arrest in Russia. While the judicial system is – as it is anywhere in the world – a slow-moving entity, the day in question back on February 17 went by fast for Griner, who dealt with a whirlwind of events amplified by a language barrier that made it hard for her to completely understand what was going on.
Washington Examiner
Biden would make a big mistake trading Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan
Speculation is growing that the Biden administration will release the arms dealer and terrorist conspirator Viktor Bout for two Americans. President Joe Biden would make a serious mistake in doing so. As reported by CNN, the prospective deal offered by the Biden administration last month would see the Kremlin release...
FBI searches Trump's Florida home as part of presidential records probe
PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 8 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe in what his son acknowledged was part of an investigation into Trump's removal of official presidential records from the White House to his Florida resort.
Before Brittney Griner, an American Israeli woman was held in a Russian prison for having cannabis
Before Brittney Griner, there was Naama Issachar. What was supposed to be a three-hour layover in Moscow turned into a monthslong ordeal in Russian detention for Issachar, an American Israeli woman who was arrested in 2019 while she was traveling with a small amount of cannabis. Her case has drawn...
Brittney Griner Sentenced To 1 Year In Russian Prison Over Less Than 1 Gram Of Hashish Oil
On Thursday, A Russian court sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in a penal colony after finding her guilty of bringing illegal drugs into Russia. We should all be angry. Injustice is injustice no matter what country it happens in and nine years of a small amount of cannabis oil is unjust. According […]
Court Wants Murderer Executed On Live TV To Send A Message To Other Would-Be Killers
A court in Egypt is keen on executing a convicted murderer to send a message to other would-be killers. Mohamed Adel was found guilty of killing fellow student, Naira Ashraf, because she rejected his advances. After she refused to marry him, the 21-year-old organised a gruesome plot to kill her...
‘Loaded up with drugs’: Trump slams possible prisoner swap with Russia
Former President Donald Trump ridiculed the prisoner swap the Biden administration is negotiating with the Kremlin in order to secure the return of two Americans the administration considers wrongfully detained.
BBC
Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report
Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
Donald Trump says Mar-a-Lago home ‘raided’ as FBI executes search warrant – live updates
Former US president described the incident at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida as ‘an unannounced raid’ but did not specify what was taken
Russia "ready to discuss" prisoner swap now that Brittney Griner sentenced
Russia said Friday it was "ready to discuss" a prisoner swap with Washington at the presidential level, a day after the drug conviction of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner. Despite tensions soaring between Russia and the U.S. since the launch of Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine, the former Cold War...
329 rioters have pleaded guilty for their role in the Capitol insurrection so far. This table is tracking them all.
More than 870 people have been charged with crimes over the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, and 329 have pleaded guilty over a year later.
The US offered technical advice to Cuba after the communist state asked 'friendly countries' to help put out a huge oil depot fire
Cuba asked "friendly countries" for help after a lightning strike hit an oil facility in Matanzas. The fire left 121 injured and 17 firefighters missing.
U.S. must rectify mistakes on Taiwan after Pelosi visit - Chinese Embassy official
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The only way out of the crisis in U.S.-Chinese relations triggered by a visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is for the United States to immediately rectify its mistakes, a senior Chinese Embassy official in Washington said on Friday.
North Korea calls Pelosi ‘destroyer of international peace’
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday called U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “the worst destroyer of international peace and stability,” accusing her of inciting anti-North Korea sentiment and enraging China during her Asian tour earlier this week. Pelosi traveled to South Korea after visiting...
Son who turned Capitol rioter in reacts to father's sentence
Jackson Reffitt warned the FBI about his father, Guy Reffitt, before and after the January 6th Capitol insurrection. He speaks with CNN’s Brianna Keilar about his father’s sentencing.
50 Cent to Host Podcast About Twin Brothers Who Took Down El Chapo
Click here to read the full article. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has announced a new podcast about the two brothers who helped bring down the notorious drug lord El Chapo. The rapper is also set to host and produce the podcast tentatively titled Cuate/twin: The Downfall of El Chapo, which 50 Cent originally envisioned as a TV series before opting to team with Lionsgate Sound for the now-audio project. The podcast will feature the first-ever interviews with Chicago-born identical twins Peter and Jay Flores, two of America’s biggest drug smugglers who somehow trafficked their way into Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s inner circle. The...
China summons Canadian diplomat over G7 statement on Taiwan
BEIJING, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Friday that it summoned Beijing-based Canadian diplomat Jim Nickel over Canada's participation in a statement issued by the foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations.
Taliban says was not aware al Qaeda leader in Kabul, warns U.S.
ISLAMABAD/KABUL, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Taliban on Thursday said the government had no information about al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri "entering and living" in capital city Kabul and warned the United States to never repeat an attack on Afghan soil.
Gangs kill former Haitian senator amid spike in violence
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Gangs killed a former Haitian senator who led a government housing program on Saturday in an affluent area of Port-au-Prince, the prime minister said on Sunday, amid a spike in violence by criminal groups in the Caribbean nation's capital.
