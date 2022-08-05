Bow Wow Set to Host New Dating Series ‘After Happily Ever After’ for BET

Read on thesource.com
Related
Bow Wow To Host BET Dating Show
Rapper and actor Bow Wow is partnering with BET to host a new dating show, After Happily Ever After, ushering his return to the network after eight years, according to Hip Hop DX. The unscripted show will center around divorced or separated couples. The contestants will ask their ex-partners to...
Tami Roman Reveals What Happened When She Tried To Join ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise
While moving on from 'Basketball Wives,' Tami Roman wanted to take her talents to the 'Real Housewives' franchise.
People
Married at First Sight Recap: Greg and Deonna Okotie Weigh in on Couples' 'Chemistry' amid Weddings
Greg and Deonna Okotie met and wed on Married at First Sight's 9th season, which took place in Charlotte, N.C. and aired in 2019. On Wednesday, season 15 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five San Diego-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, the Okoties give PEOPLE their recap of Wednesday night's episode.
‘Married at First Sight’: Season 14 Boston Has Only One Couple Left Married
Season 14 of 'Married at First Sight' followed five couples in Boston. All five couples stayed together on Decision Day but only one couple remain together and happily married today.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
#RHOP Pettiness Completely Canceled: Monique Samuels Speaks On Turning Down ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’
#RHOP fans hoping to ever see a former housewife on screen with two housewives she previously feuded with shouldn’t hold their breaths as that part of her life is completely canceled. Monique Samuels, originally of Bravos’s “The Real Housewives Of Potomac” and now OWN’s “Love & Marriage D.C.” spoke...
NFL・
In Style
Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night
Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
Saucy Santana Heats Up the ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Stage in Micro Shorts, Graffiti Hoodie & Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers for ‘Booty’ Music Performance
Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday night. The chart-topping Florida rapper brought heat to the stage with a performance of his hit single, “Booty.” Santana put on quite the show as he was joined onstage with a DJ and group of dancers. Santana blazed the stage in a white two-piece set, which consisted of a cropped sleeveless hoodie that was emblazoned with “Saucy” on the front in a pink graffiti font. He teamed his top with tiny boy shorts that had his song’s title...
‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 Trailer Shows Christine Brown Officially Leaving the Polygamous Family
Click here to read the full article. And then there were three. In the new trailer for Season 17 of TLC’s “Sister Wives,” Christine Brown — the third woman to marry Kody Brown — announces that she’s leaving the family. “I feel like to Kody, Robyn’s more important,” she says during the trailer, referring to Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown. Elsewhere in the two-minute trailer, Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, breaks down in tears, noting that Christine was “more than a sister wife,” as she’s also a friend. The pair will likely remain close as Kody and his four wives share 18 children...
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Play Out Divorce Drama on Camera
"Vanderpump Rules" stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are putting their divorce drama on camera. The reality show is back in production for the upcoming 10th season and Katie and Tom's split appears to be taking center stage ... because 'VPR' cameras are capturing some tense interactions between the exes.
‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Tells ‘Afterparty’ Host Keshia Knight Pulliam He’s Kicking Himself Over Comments to Krysten
During an appearance on 'Married at First Sight: Afterparty,' Mitch reflected on his tense conversation with Krysten. He told host Keshia Knight Pulliam that his comments were 'selfish.'
Nope’s Keke Palmer: ‘Being a child star is really exploitative’
The actor’s role in Jordan Peele’s sci-fi horror is her biggest billing to date, after a lifetime in the industry. She talks about the harm done to young actors, her response to colorism – and why she doesn’t mind being a meme
thesource.com
Today in Hip-Hop History: Snoop Dogg Released His Third Solo LP ‘Da Game Is To Be Sold, Not To Be Told’ 24 Years Ago
On this day in Hip Hop history, Snoop Dogg released his third LP Da Game Is To Be Sold, Not To Be Told, his first release on No Limit Records. Although met with mixed reviews from critics, this #1 album may very well be the most important project of Snoop’s career.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saucy Santana Shakes His Thing With ‘Booty’ Performance on ‘Fallon’
Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show with a performance of “Booty.” Joined by a DJ and a group of dancers, the Florida rapper went all in, dancing around in an outfit with the song’s titled emblazoned over his rear end. Santana, known for his 2020 hit “Material Girl,” released “Booty” in June after teasing it on social media. The upbeat single samples the same song as Beyoncé’s momentous 2003 hit “Crazy in Love”: the Chi-Lites “Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So).” The recorded version includes an appearance by...
Complex
Exclusive: Watch a Tense Dinner Unfold in Clip From ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2
These words open a new clip from the upcoming second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, premiering exclusively via Complex. The tense dinner scene is led by Tony-winning performer Patina Miller, who plays the title character’s mother, Raquel. A mid-meal disagreement immediately raises the stakes of the moment, giving viewers some insight on what to expect when the series returns to Starz with its Season 2 premiere later this month.
Katie Maloney gets sexy lap dance amid Tom Schwartz divorce
Raise your glasses high to Katie Maloney! Amid her divorce from Tom Schwartz, the single “Vanderpump Rules” star, 35, received a sexy lap dance during a girls night out with pals Lala Kent and Kristina Kelly on Thursday night. Kent, 31, shared footage of the steamy moment on her Instagram Story. As seen in several clips, Maloney sat in a chair as a handsome man gyrated on her to the sound of Ginuwine’s strip club anthem “Pony.” Maloney rubbed her hands across the dancer’s torso before he took off his denim jacket and gray tank top to reveal his fit physique. Meanwhile, Kent cheered...
Carla's Reality Update: Sheree's New Man, Tamra Is Back, and Married to Med
Carla's Reality Update: Sheree's New Man, Tamra Is Back, and Married to Med
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thesource.com
Teyana Taylor Hits Los Angeles to Start ‘The Last Rose Petal 2’ Farewell Tour
The Last Rose Petal 2… Farewell Tour was launched by renowned R&B performer Teyana Taylor on Wednesday night at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California. Teyana performed “No Manners” as the show’s opening number, and her husband, Iman Shumpert, and their gorgeous daughter Junie surprised the audience during the performance of “Wake Up Love.” In addition, she treated the crowd to a unique treat by dancing with King Combs during “How You Want It” before ending the performance with “Rose in Harlem.”
Complete Guide to ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: When It Started, Season 6 Details, How to Stream, and More
Details about the beginning of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,' information about future seasons, and how to stream the MTV series.
Nicki Minaj to Receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 VMAs
Click here to read the full article. Rapper, singer and songwriter Nicki Minaj will receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and perform for the first time since 2018 at the 2022 VMAs, airing live from Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28. “Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events, Paramount+. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.” Minaj, a 17-time VMAs nominee and five-time VMAs...
thesource.com
Beyoncé and Madonna Collaborate for the First Time on “Break My Soul (THE QUEENS Remix)”
Beyoncé is back with more tunes shortly after the release of Renaissance. Teaming with Madonna, Queen Bey released “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).” This is the first collaboration between Beyoncé and The Material Girl. In the single, Beyoncé shouted out iconic Black women in music,...
Comments / 0