Audio: From extreme heat to extreme cold, Farmer’s Almanac predicts a “glacial” winter for Midwest

DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION:. The first focus of the forecast into tonight is heavy rain potential in northern Iowa. A boundary stretches from Nebraska, across NW Iowa into Minnesota this afternoon. Several disturbances rippling through the atmosphere along that front have already generated numerous storms and will continue to do so into Saturday night. Steering winds will push these storms along the boundary, leading to repeated downpours along the Iowa/Minnesota border region. There's now a Flood Watch out for the two northernmost tiers of counties in Iowa through Sunday morning. Localized amounts of 3-5" are possible in that watch. More broadly, rainfall of 1-3" is likely over the northern third of the state.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO