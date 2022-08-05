Audio: From extreme heat to extreme cold, Farmer’s Almanac predicts a “glacial” winter for Midwest

Read on www.kttn.com
Beth Janousek
2d ago
it gets cold every winter. last year they said my area was in for snowmaggdon. we had below average snow. I'll predict weather like I always do- get up, look outside.
Reply
13
ryan wilkinson
2d ago
Last winter was gonna be horrible. Ended up mild except for an artic mass that froze everything that Canada could have kept. Farmers almanac isn't very accurate anymore.
Reply
4
Dale Miller
1d ago
here in the Midwest when it's summer it gets hot, in the winter it gets cold, not hard to understand
Reply
5
Related
KOMU
Forecast: Storms chances to kick off the week; temperatures to trend cooler
Storms are in the forecast through Tuesday afternoon, all part of a very slow moving cold front that will bring cooler temperatures to the region. We are starting out very warm in the state this morning, only cooling into the upper 70s...Some only cooled to 80 degrees, setting more Highest minimum temperature records which has been a common theme this summer. It hasn't been the daytime highs that have made this summer so hot, it's the morning temps remaining SO warm.
MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter
As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
Southeast Michigan forecast: Heavy rainfall, storms, then bye-bye humidity
Southeast Michigan has sweated through intensely hot, muggy weather since mid-July, but the humidity will finally be coming to an end after intense rains push through the state on Monday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned on Sunday that the severe heavy rainfall was headed into metro Detroit due...
abc17news.com
Tracking brutal heat today, rain chances to start the workweek
Today: Another hot and humid day with highs in the mid-90s and excessive moisture bringing the heat index up to triple digits. Widely scattered storms are possible across southeast Missouri again this afternoon. Tomorrow: A slow-moving cold front digs in early; don't expect much relief for Monday though. Highs reach...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
Firefighters share the impact of recent rain in southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The long stretch of high heat and low rain led to a drought and burn bans in the Ozarks. Firefighters have felt the brunt of it, battling grassfires all over southwest Missouri. Recent rainfall has helped the situation. “For some locations across southwest Missouri, the recent...
KCCI.com
Temperatures will drop Monday after Sunday's storms
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Scattered storms keeping festering this evening/tonight. Temperatures & humidity levels finally drop by Monday. Yesterday's weather system is still around as we head into Sunday evening. A long stationary boundary still sits across Nebraska, northwest Iowa, & southern Minnesota, with scattered thunderstorms ongoing in its vicinity. Heavy downpours will remain the most likely threat from these storms into tonight, but the wind field is oriented in a way that a rotating thunderstorm is still possible before temperatures cool post-sunset.
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon weather to bring more flooding, dust storms to Arizona: Live radar, updates
More severe monsoon weather is on tap across Arizona as high winds, heavy rain and dust are expected to sweep across multiple counties on Sunday. Storm chances will continue to increase into the coming week, posing a major threat for northern Arizona residents living near burn scars. Find all weather...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
IN THIS ARTICLE
Next week kicks off with ‘oppressive heat,’ but showers will offer some drought relief
High temperatures and humidity continue Sunday and Monday, with thunderstorms and rain due by midweek. The Boston area will remain under a heat advisory through Monday night, but cooler temps and scattered thunderstorms will offer a much-needed break from Massachusetts’ severe drought. The recent heat wave and high humidity...
Wichita Eagle
‘Shaking, shivering, and shoveling:’ Farmers’ Almanac predicts chilly Midwest winter
As much of the U.S. experiences what might be “its hottest summer ever,” the Farmers’ Almanac is predicting another extreme season — winter. While “frigid temperatures should flow into many areas nationwide,” the long-running publication predicts it will be coldest in Midwestern states, including Kansas and Missouri, and the North Central region.
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
KCCI.com
Nasty heat continues for some into Sunday
DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION:. The first focus of the forecast into tonight is heavy rain potential in northern Iowa. A boundary stretches from Nebraska, across NW Iowa into Minnesota this afternoon. Several disturbances rippling through the atmosphere along that front have already generated numerous storms and will continue to do so into Saturday night. Steering winds will push these storms along the boundary, leading to repeated downpours along the Iowa/Minnesota border region. There's now a Flood Watch out for the two northernmost tiers of counties in Iowa through Sunday morning. Localized amounts of 3-5" are possible in that watch. More broadly, rainfall of 1-3" is likely over the northern third of the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kiwaradio.com
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Snow From October To March And Wintertime Lows Of -40
Statewide Iowa — As we survive the steamy, hot summer, some Iowans may find solace in pondering the cooler weather of the inevitable change in seasons, but the new edition of the Farmers’ Almanac predicts anything but a mild winter ahead. Editor Peter Geiger says the winter forecast...
Bad Weather Coming For MO: Farmer's Almanac Predicts 'Hibernation Zone'
Many Americans should brace for a cold and snowy winter.
Minnehaha Falls completely dry as drought continues, but help is on the way
MINNEAPOLIS -- One of Minnesota's most recognizable landmarks is now unrecognizable, as drought conditions have dried the water from Minnehaha Falls.Portions of the Twin Cities continue to enter further into "moderate" and "severe" drought conditions, according to data compiled by the National Weather Service."We are well short of moisture this year, especially since June 1," said climatologist Pete Boulay of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. "This is the time of year where we're evaporating a lot of water."Boulay says that every three days an inch of water is evaporating from Twin Cities lakes and rivers.That, paired with nearly seven fewer...
Got Snow? Missouri & Illinois Are in For A Harsh Cold Winter
With this week's high temps, I am sure you're not thinking about winter coats and snow. However, according to the Farmer's Almanac, we could be headed into a harsh winter. It looks like the Midwest will be in for a winter stormy season this upcoming winter. The Farmer's Almanac says,
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
natureworldnews.com
Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona
After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Expire for Boston Area, Parts of NH
Severe thunderstorm warnings were in place Friday afternoon for parts of New Hampshire and Massachusetts — including much of the Boston area — have since expired. See all severe weather alerts in your area here. Heat and humidity share the headlines with afternoon showers and storms as the...
See Inside a Missouri Home Made Out of Shipping Containers
Homes made out of shipping containers are all the rage right now. There's one in Missouri you can actually stay in and it's painted in bright red and white that would make any Kansas City Chief's fan proud. I found this neat and unique home hosted by Ashley on Airbnb...
Comments / 12