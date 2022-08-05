ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Audio: From extreme heat to extreme cold, Farmer’s Almanac predicts a “glacial” winter for Midwest

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 12

Beth Janousek
2d ago

it gets cold every winter. last year they said my area was in for snowmaggdon. we had below average snow. I'll predict weather like I always do- get up, look outside.

ryan wilkinson
2d ago

Last winter was gonna be horrible. Ended up mild except for an artic mass that froze everything that Canada could have kept. Farmers almanac isn't very accurate anymore.

Dale Miller
1d ago

here in the Midwest when it's summer it gets hot, in the winter it gets cold, not hard to understand

KOMU

Forecast: Storms chances to kick off the week; temperatures to trend cooler

Storms are in the forecast through Tuesday afternoon, all part of a very slow moving cold front that will bring cooler temperatures to the region. We are starting out very warm in the state this morning, only cooling into the upper 70s...Some only cooled to 80 degrees, setting more Highest minimum temperature records which has been a common theme this summer. It hasn't been the daytime highs that have made this summer so hot, it's the morning temps remaining SO warm.
MISSOURI STATE
WSBS

MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter

As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
abc17news.com

Tracking brutal heat today, rain chances to start the workweek

Today: Another hot and humid day with highs in the mid-90s and excessive moisture bringing the heat index up to triple digits. Widely scattered storms are possible across southeast Missouri again this afternoon. Tomorrow: A slow-moving cold front digs in early; don't expect much relief for Monday though. Highs reach...
MISSOURI STATE
State
Missouri State
KYTV

Firefighters share the impact of recent rain in southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The long stretch of high heat and low rain led to a drought and burn bans in the Ozarks. Firefighters have felt the brunt of it, battling grassfires all over southwest Missouri. Recent rainfall has helped the situation. “For some locations across southwest Missouri, the recent...
MISSOURI STATE
KCCI.com

Temperatures will drop Monday after Sunday's storms

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Scattered storms keeping festering this evening/tonight. Temperatures & humidity levels finally drop by Monday. Yesterday's weather system is still around as we head into Sunday evening. A long stationary boundary still sits across Nebraska, northwest Iowa, & southern Minnesota, with scattered thunderstorms ongoing in its vicinity. Heavy downpours will remain the most likely threat from these storms into tonight, but the wind field is oriented in a way that a rotating thunderstorm is still possible before temperatures cool post-sunset.
IOWA STATE
Wichita Eagle

‘Shaking, shivering, and shoveling:’ Farmers’ Almanac predicts chilly Midwest winter

As much of the U.S. experiences what might be “its hottest summer ever,” the Farmers’ Almanac is predicting another extreme season — winter. While “frigid temperatures should flow into many areas nationwide,” the long-running publication predicts it will be coldest in Midwestern states, including Kansas and Missouri, and the North Central region.
KANSAS STATE
K92.3

Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter

It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Nasty heat continues for some into Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION:. The first focus of the forecast into tonight is heavy rain potential in northern Iowa. A boundary stretches from Nebraska, across NW Iowa into Minnesota this afternoon. Several disturbances rippling through the atmosphere along that front have already generated numerous storms and will continue to do so into Saturday night. Steering winds will push these storms along the boundary, leading to repeated downpours along the Iowa/Minnesota border region. There's now a Flood Watch out for the two northernmost tiers of counties in Iowa through Sunday morning. Localized amounts of 3-5" are possible in that watch. More broadly, rainfall of 1-3" is likely over the northern third of the state.
IOWA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
CBS Minnesota

Minnehaha Falls completely dry as drought continues, but help is on the way

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of Minnesota's most recognizable landmarks is now unrecognizable, as drought conditions have dried the water from Minnehaha Falls.Portions of the Twin Cities continue to enter further into "moderate" and "severe" drought conditions, according to data compiled by the National Weather Service."We are well short of moisture this year, especially since June 1," said climatologist Pete Boulay of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. "This is the time of year where we're evaporating a lot of water."Boulay says that every three days an inch of water is evaporating from Twin Cities lakes and rivers.That, paired with nearly seven fewer...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
natureworldnews.com

Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona

After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
PHOENIX, AZ

