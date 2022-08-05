ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

wtoc.com

Georgia Southern University prepares for classes to begin

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - As Georgia Southern begins Fall 2022, university leaders say in some ways they’re preparing for an exciting new year. In some ways, they’re preparing for 2019. As students return to all three campuses, classes, dining areas, and everything else will be completely reopened from...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Jerald Gordon “Bo” Donaldson

Mr. Jerald Gordon “Bo” Donaldson, age 50, died Saturday, August 6, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Candler in Savannah. He was born and raised in Statesboro, Georgia. Bo was a 1989 graduate of Portal High School. Following high school, Bo worked various jobs until working in the family auto sales business; Which is now Bo’s Auto Sales, he owned and operated the business until his death.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Search suspended for person missing in Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department has suspended the search for a missing person who reportedly went in the Savannah River on Sunday. A portion of River Street was closed Sunday evening as first responders began searching. Officials are working to determine how the person ended up in the Savannah River.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Natasha Canty

It is with great sorrow, we announce the passing of Ms. Natasha Canty, who entered rest, Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah, Georgia. She will greatly be missed by her family and friends. We extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences at this time. Final...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

RECAP | Statesboro City Council – 8/2/22

The following is a recap of actions taken during Tuesday, August 2, 2022 regular meeting of the Statesboro Mayor and City Council. Stay connected with Grice Connect for in-depth coverage of the news that matters most to you. Tankersley honored with key to the city. Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar and...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Weekly COVID Report | Monday, August 08, 2022

In the weekly COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status decreased to LOW by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide status remains at HIGH. Positive cases have increased significantly over the past few weeks. While hospitalizations remain low, the CDC recommends masking indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Auction for Savannah Mall officially underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The auction for the Savannah Mall began Monday. The current bid is at $2.5 million, according to website Ten-X. The bidding ends on Wednesday. In the meantime, business owners in the mall are unsure of what’s next for their stores. The Uniform Source has been in the Savannah Mall for 15 years.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Duplex damaged by fire Saturday morning in Statesboro

Bulloch County 911 dispatched the Statesboro and Bulloch County fire departments to a duplex fire at 9:13 am on Saturday, August 6th on Pine Street in the city of Statesboro. Statesboro Police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

This summer was bananas for Eagle athletic training students

Over the summer, seven Georgia Southern athletic training graduate students have been helping the hometown Savannah Bananas. In addition to acquiring hands-on experiences with the local ball club, students are having the most fun summer with the most fun team in baseball. “I have definitely been using it for bragging...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

New accelerated program debuts this fall at Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern University special education faculty created an Accelerated Bachelor’s to Master’s (ABM) program to assist undergraduate special education students with earning an advanced degree in special education in less time. The team, including the College of Education’s Eric Landers, Ph.D., Cynthia Massey, Ph.D., Stephanie Devine, Ph.D., Kathryn...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Cryptids of the South: The closest creatures to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Everyone loves a good cryptid story but where are the ones that supposedly reside close to home? Here’s a brief overview of the more popular legends in the Southern United States. The Altamaha-ha Thought to be located along the Atlamaha River, the exact origins of the Altamaha-ha (lovingly referred to as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Shots fired at Georgia high school football game, no one injured

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — Friday night there was a shooting at Johnson County High School in Wrightsville. According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Herschel Walker Boulevard, adjacent to the football field area. Video credit: Johnson County High School. According to investigators, shots were fired towards the...
WRIGHTSVILLE, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Septemer 10--Pastor's Anniversary in Vidalia

September 10--Pastor & First lady Snead invite you to their Black Tie Gala 10th Pastor's Anniversary, September 10th at 6:00 at 124 West Spring Street, Mt. Vernon. Entertainment host Troy & Carmela Williams.
VIDALIA, GA
WTGS

Southeast Crab Feast visits Savannah's Lake Mayer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Southeast Crab Feast made its way to Savannah's Lake Mayer Saturday afternoon. Participants enjoyed all-you-can-eat blue crab for a good cause, as the Southeast Crab Feast is a nonprofit supporting cancer research and treatment. Status Hamilton said he and his brother travel to over...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Dorothy Edwards Brannen

Mrs. Dorothy Scurry Edwards Brannen, 98, passed on Tuesday afternoon, August 2, 2022 at Doctor’s Hospital in Augusta, GA. Dorothy was born on April 18, 1924 in Atlanta, GA to Ernest Fred and Pearl Farmer Scurry. She attended North Fulton High School and afterwards she married George H. Edwards and they resided in Effingham County. This union produced two daughters, Nancy and Retta. She was widowed in 1966. It was in December 1967 that she married her second husband, James W. “Bill” Brannen. She also gained a stepdaughter, Anne in her marriage to James. The new family moved to Sylvania, GA. Dorothy and James were married 43 years and enjoyed family, friends, their First Baptist Church family, and were avid Georgia football fans. She was also a member of the Virginia Sunday School class.
SYLVANIA, GA
