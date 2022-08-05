ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

FHP: 3 injured following crash involving semi, car on I-75 in Sarasota

10NEWS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wtsp.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Venice motorcyclist dies in crash on State Road 681

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice man has died following a motorcycle crash Monday in Sarasota County. The crash happened at U.S. 41 at State Road 681 near Venice. The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the man was travelling from an interstate exit ramp when he lost control of the bike and struck a steel and wood beam guardrail. The 66-year-old man was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.
VENICE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash on US-17 south of Arcadia

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated a deadly two-vehicle crash on US-17, just north of Southwest Hull Avenue, in Desoto County on Monday morning. All travel lanes on US-17 were blocked as the fire department and emergency personnel attempted to clear the scene. The road has since reopened. Law enforcement has...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Sarasota, FL
Accidents
County
Sarasota County, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Accidents
Sarasota, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Sarasota County, FL
Crime & Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Crash along Howard Frankland Bridge jams traffic

TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic along southbound Interstate 275 on the Howard Frankland Bridge was clogged Monday morning following a crash involving a semi-truck. At the time, traffic cameras showed all southbound lanes moving slowly due to the crash. There is no word yet on what exactly caused the crash or if anyone was injured.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing Manatee County man found deceased

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing Manatee County man has been found deceased after deputies issued an alert. Donald Arendt, 76, was found deceased Monday morning near Emerson Point after a boater spotted him just off shore. Arendt was last seen leaving his Parrish home Sunday around 11 a.m. on his electric bicycle. Arendt had Alzheimer’s and deputies issued a missing endangered adult alert.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 75#Traffic Accident#Https T Co Dahfvvdkkb
WFLA

2 teens killed, 1 injured after SUV hits pole in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said two people died Saturday morning after a crash on 11th Avenue. Police said they responded to the incident at 12:45 a.m. when an SUV hit a pole. According to a release, a 17-year-old was driving the SUV east on the avenue when he went off-road and […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota police looking for suspected Marina Jack’s burglar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are asking the public for help in identifying a person believed to be involved with a burglary at Marina Jack’s. The suspect was caught on camera Aug. 8 at about 2:30 a.m. at Marina Jack’s. If you have any information, please call...
Mysuncoast.com

Major crash in North Port leaves one dead

NORTH PORT Fla. (WWSB) - A major crash on Sardinia Ave & N Salford Blvd in North Port has caused heavy damage to vehicles and at least one fatality. Medical crews are currently on the scene. ABC7 will continue to post any new developments.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Deputies searching for bank robbery, bomb threat suspect

MANTEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery in Parrish. According to MCSO Public Information Officer Randy Warren, the robbery occurred at the 5/3rd Bank on US 301 just after 2:40 pm. The man approached the bank counter and dropped a package on the counter with a note threatening to blow up the bank.
PARRISH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Missing 83-year-old Sarasota County man found safe

UPDATE: The missing 83-year-old man has been found safe, according to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office. A purple alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man. Jerome David Clark, 83, was last seen on Aug. 5 on Londonderry Drive leaving the Doctor’s hospital in Sarasota and is believed to be heading in the area of Fort Myers.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PINELLAS NEWS: Hudson man dies after crashing motorcycle into car

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a high-speed crash Wednesday night in Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on US-19 and Pine Ridge Way West. Troopers say the 21-year-old Hudson man was riding his motorcycle northbound on US-19 "at a high rate of speed" when he crashed into the car in front of him. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
PALM HARBOR, FL
WFLA

St. Pete officer on leave after being arrested on battery charge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a St. Petersburg police officer on a battery charge Saturday. Hillsborough County jail records show that Robert Turner was booked into the county jail at 4:20 p.m. Saturday. The records listed Turner’s occupation as a police officer. In a statement to 8 On Your Side, the […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy