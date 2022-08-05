The Stroller, Aug. 5, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Read on triblive.com
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Kensington Back to School Bash open to families in need from anywhere
An upcoming Back to School Bash in New Kensington will be open to grade school children in need from anywhere. “We’re going to give them a stocked book bag,” said Laurie Johnson-Wade, a founder of Lost Dreams Awakening, one of the event sponsors. “Our theme is: Positioning Them for Success.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Emergency shelter offered, donations sought for Westmoreland flooding victims
The Red Cross is teaming up with the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg to offer shelter for those displaced by flash flooding Friday night in Westmoreland County. Meanwhile, donated items and money to help flooding victims in Unity Township, Latrobe and Derry — among the hardest-hit areas — are being collected by Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department, which helped residents with evacuation and shelter Friday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Why churches are closing
I rarely write to the paper, but this time I was compelled to do so. In my opinion, the big reason churches are forced to close in the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has little to do with income, although it may be a lesser factor. I personally believe the major factor is the awful Parish Share Program.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Arnold native, retired officer brings books, hope home to New Kensington
After seven years, Lillie Leonardi reached the point of having to grow or end her literary services and audio production business, Passages & Prose. She has chosen to grow, investing what she had left and bringing it home to New Kensington. “I wanted to bring it back here. Everything started...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Part of Old Freeport Road in O'Hara to close through November for bridge work
A short bridge that sits near the post office along Old Freeport Road in O’Hara is scheduled to close for up to three months Aug. 22 for reconstruction. Motorists will be detoured away from the 1300 block of Old Freeport Road while work on Squaw Run Bridge No. 7 is underway, Allegheny County Public Works announced.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Fort Pitt Brewery in West Jeannette among dozen of properties bought by land bank
Westmoreland County’s Land Bank purchased a dozen tax delinquent properties Monday, including a former brewery building in West Jeannette that officials have long described as blighted and targeted for removal. The county’s tax office sold 27 properties at Monday’s judicial sale and earned more than $199,600. Officials put 49...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Aug. 7, 2022
Saad Aslam sold property at 178 Backbone Road to Robert Stock for $1,000,000. Robert Manson trustee sold property at 110 Barley Road to John Elchin for $167,500. Jeffrey Wigton sold property at 300 Orchard Lane to Jason and Marlia Simmons for $280,000. Sewickley. Diana Toman sold property at 802 Beaver...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Civil War reenactment comes to Roaring Run Trail
The Roaring Run Watershed Association will host what they believe is the area’s first Civil War reenactment Aug. 13 and 14 at the Roaring Run Trail in Kiski Township. The program, “A Walk Through History,” will feature Civil War reenactment stations along the first half-mile of the trail from the Canal Road trailhead to the rustic-covered bridge.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Festa Italiana shines through the rain in New Kensington
Everybody is Italian, and everybody is family at Festa Italiana at Mount St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington. That’s what parishioner Donna Muto of Arnold said at its kickoff Friday evening. “It’s nice to see people coming out after covid, everybody being here,” Muto said. She was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Coffeehouse to perk up downtown Vandergrift
A new enterprise is brewing in historic Vandergrift’s business district. Virginia Lindsay and Karen Heilman, co-owners of 1833 Coffee and Tea Co. in Freeport, announced this week on social media that they’re expanding their coffee business and opening a “sister shop” along Grant Avenue. The new...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: News from UPMC St. Margaret, Shady Side Academy, Women's Business Network
Employees at UPMC St. Margaret gave a record-breaking $155,000 during July’s annual St. Margaret Foundation Employee Campaign to help fill in the gaps with hope for patients and employees in crisis at the hospital. “We didn’t know what to expect when we started the campaign,” said Foundation president Mary...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plan for disc golf course in neighborhood park alarms New Kensington residents
A New Kensington man’s desire to use his neighborhood park for a disc golf course has put him at odds with some of his neighbors, who fear it will attract too many people and infringe on their privacy. Jim Jackson moved to Fairmont Drive from Arnold in January. His...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jeep hits home in Mt. Pleasant Township
No one was hurt when a Jeep veered off a Mt. Pleasant Township road Monday morning and slammed into a house. Calumet Fire Assistant Chief Kris Lewis said the call came in around 6 a.m. The Jeep apparently left Route 981 across from St. Florian Parish, went down a driveway and crashed through a cinderblock wall.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man shot in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood
A man was in stable condition after being shot Sunday night in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood, Pittsburgh police said. The man told police that a man got out of a vehicle that approached him in the 5500 block of Jackson Street around 9:45 p.m. and shot him in the thigh and ankle, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lower Burrell man killed in Somerset County crash
A Lower Burrell man was killed Thursday in a crash in Somerset County, according to state police. Dylan M. Corey, 31, was standing next to the driver’s side door of a Ram 2500 while it was parked along the shoulder of New Centerville Road in Somerset Township, just outside of Somerset Borough. Police said a Ford F-250 driven by a Somerset man just before 9:30 a.m. hit the Ram pickup, its trailer and Corey.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Response to Penn Township boy's need shows hope for us all
Sometimes it can seem as though the worst is happening all around us all the time. Inflation, high gas prices, rising turnpike tolls are bad enough. Then there are the really ugly political divisions, especially in a midterm election year. War in Ukraine. Gun deaths. Violent crime. Whether you are...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
1 dead, 13 wounded in weekend violence across Allegheny County
A violent night in Pittsburgh capped off a weekend of carnage across Allegheny County that left 1 person dead and 13 injured between Friday night and early Monday. Stephone Drayton, 40, died around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, less than an hour after he and three others were shot on Pittsburgh’s North Side.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe Art Center to host 9tth annual Yellow Tie Gala
Time to grab your favorite yellow dress out of the closet. On Friday, Aug. 19, the Latrobe Art Center will host its ninth annual Yellow Tie Gala to kick off the city’s Great American Banana Split Celebration. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. Attendees will enjoy appetizers made by Ricolita’s...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joseph Sabino Mistick: The human toll of homicide
Jim Morton knows a lot about homicide — maybe too much. Morton retired three years ago after 46 years with the Allegheny County Police Department. For 28 of those years, he worked homicides, rising to head the division and finally serving as assistant superintendent of detectives. Even as a supervisor he still went to homicide scenes.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
City of Pittsburgh to celebrate National Farmers Market Week 2022
Early August is not just when the corn has grown high, it also marks the start of National Farmers Market Week, an annual celebration of farmers markets put on by the Farmers Market Coalition. The City of Pittsburgh has announced plans to join farmers in the festivities being held through...
