Commonwealth Games: George Miller becomes oldest medallist as Scotland win bowls gold

Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir share podium after Jake Wightman wins bronze
England’s Keely Hodgkinson was beaten by Mary Moraa to claim silver in the 800 metres at the Commonwealth Games.The 20-year-old was edged out by Kenya’s Moraa – who finished third behind Hodgkinson when she also took silver at the World Championships last month – with Scotland’s Laura Muir clinching bronze.Hodgkinson ran one minute 57.40 seconds in a race where Moraa set the early pace in the first lap before almost dropping to the back just after the bell.Who else was on the edge of their seats? 😲Fantastic effort from @keelyhodgkinson earning her a Commonwealth silver👏🥈🏃♀️#BringitHome| #Birmingham2022 pic.twitter.com/MuS66XadmL— Team England (@TeamEngland)...
Commonwealth Games: Laura Muir captures 1500m title
Scotland's Laura Muir won the Commonwealth 1500m crown with a remorseless display that ground...
'As I no travel go abroad go run, my pikin don do am for us’ - Tobi Amusan parents react to victory
Parents of Nigerian Hundred Metres Hurdler Oluwatobiloba Amusan dey happy as dia daughter set world record for athletics. Tobi Amusan win di 100 metres women’s Hurdles event for di Commonwealth Games wey dey happun for Birmingham, England. She set new Games Record of 12.30 seconds to win Gold medal...
England win first hockey gold but cricket and netball bids end in disappointment
England won Commonwealth Games hockey gold for the first time but there was heartache for the cricket and netball teams in their bronze medal matches.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Sunday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the final day of the Games:Hockey history for EnglandEngland had reached the final of the women’s hockey three times previously but lost on every occasion, most recently in a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat against Australia at Glasgow 2014.But second-quarter goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard sealed a 2-1 win over the Hockeyroos, who were outthought, outfought...
Horniman Museum to return 72 artefacts to Nigeria
A London museum says it has agreed to return to Nigeria artefacts looted in the 19th Century from the Kingdom of Benin. The Horniman Museum said ownership of 72 objects would be transferred to the Nigerian government. Items include 12 brass plaques, known as Benin Bronzes, a brass cockerel and...
Finding Home review – Idi Amin’s expulsions remembered
Eleanor Field’s set suggests impermanence and transition: a metal container is surrounded by piles of suitcases. A fitting site for stories of forced migration and resettlement. In August 1972, the military dictator Idi Amin announced that all Asian people who were not Ugandan citizens would be given 90 days to leave the country. Of the 50,000 or so who held British passports, about 30,000 were received in to the UK. Many came to Leicester, sensibly ignoring adverts placed in newspapers by the council, advising them against relocating to the city. To mark the 50th anniversary of those events, Curve commissioned Chandni Mistry, Ashok Patel and Dilan Raithatha to write short plays based on accounts of the lived experiences of local people. I caught two of the productions, presented as a double bill.
Commonwealth Games: England's James Willstrop and Declan James win men's doubles squash gold
James Willstrop and Declan James beat fellow England pair Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller to win Commonwealth Games gold in the final of the men's squash doubles. World doubles champions Willstrop and James won 11-3 7-11 11-9 at the University of Birmingham squash centre. They bettered the bronze medal they...
Commonwealth Games: Divers Grace Reid & James Heatly win gold as Scotland end with 51 medals
Scotland will end Birmingham 2022 with a stunning haul of 51 medals after divers...
Commonwealth Games: Matt Hudson-Smith denied gold in dramatic 400m finish
England's Matt Hudson-Smith was sensationally denied Commonwealth gold as Zambia's Muzala Samukonga powered to 400m victory in the final strides. World bronze medallist Hudson-Smith entered the home straight with a decent lead, but tied up with the line beckoning. Zambia's Samukonga did the opposite, surging up from fourth at 350m...
CNBC
This 41-year-old left the U.S. for Bangkok and lives a 'luxurious lifestyle' on $8,000 a month
Jesse Schoberg began plotting his escape from Elkhorn, Wisconsin, where he was born and raised, when he was a teenager. "It's your typical small town in the Midwest: small, quiet, not too much adventure," he tells CNBC Make It. "I always knew that I wanted to get out and explore the world."
Commonwealth Games: Eilish McColgan to carry Scotland flag at closing ceremony
Birmingham 2022 gold medallist Eilish McColgan will carry the Scotland flag at Monday's Commonwealth...
Commonwealth Games: England netball title defence ended by Australia
England's hopes of a second successive Commonwealth Games netball title were ended as Australia...
After 75 years, the hidden memories of India’s partition are rising up through Britain’s generations
Two sisters handed me a piece of paper that was faded and yellow. On it were typewritten words from their father. He had died in the 1990s and his final request had been for his ashes to be divided up and scattered in three different places: the Punjabi village in modern-day Pakistan where he’d been born, the River Ganges at Haridwar in India, and by the Severn Bridge in England. These three places made up his life, from displacement to India from Pakistan during partition, and then his migration to Britain. He felt he belonged in each one of them, wanting some part of him to remain, in death as in life.
Commonwealth Games: Wales' Gemma Frizelle wins gold in rhythmic gymnastics hoop final
Gemma Frizelle won an historic gold in the rhythmic gymnastics hoop final for Wales,...
How England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland fared at Birmingham 2022
Birmingham staged the XXII Commonwealth Games with the event being held on British soil for the third time this century after Manchester in 2002 and Glasgow eight years ago.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the home nations fared this summer.EnglandGold: 57Silver: 66Bronze: 53Total: 176 (second on the medal table)Star: Jake Jarman (gymnastics)Summary: England closed the gap on first-placed Australia in the medals table compared to four years ago, finishing second with 10 fewer golds and just two overall behind their southern-hemisphere rivals. Jake Jarman became the first men’s gymnast to win four gold medals at these Games and...
Hamida Banu: Missing India woman found in Pakistan 'can't wait to go home'
An Indian woman who was missing for 20 years has been found in Pakistan with the help of a video on social media. Hamida Banu left India in 2002 after a recruitment agent promised to get her the job of a cook in Dubai. Instead, she says, she was tricked and trafficked to Pakistan.
Commonwealth Games: NI's boxers win five golds to break record medal tally
Northern Ireland's boxers won five gold medals to set a new Team NI record...
Commonwealth Games: Mary Moraa beats Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir to 800m gold
Kenya's Mary Moraa gatecrashed Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir's Anglo-Scottish duel to take 800m...
Team England boss Mark England hails ‘exceptional Games’ after record medal haul
England’s record-breaking performance at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games bodes well for a medal push at the Paris Olympics in two years’ time, according to the team’s chef de mission Mark England.Team England eclipsed their previous total medal tally by two, finishing with 176, while their final gold tally of 57 was just one short of their record set in Glasgow in 2014.And if things couldn't get better, we've have officially overtaken our total medal tally for Glasgow, with 1⃣7⃣6⃣🥇🥈🥉 for Birmingham 2022.A new record for our most medals won EVER 🤯#BringitHome|#Birmingham22— Team England (@TeamEngland) August 8, 2022“This has been an...
Australia claims its 1000th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games as the women's netball team take out an incredible win over Jamaica
Australia's Diamonds have taken out the country's 1000th gold medal at the games, stripping the smiles from Jamaica's 'Sunshine Girls' as their revenge triumph earned Commonwealth Games gold. Stacey Marinkovich's team managed to defuse the threat of the world's best player Jhaniele Fowler as they prevailed 55-51 at the National...
