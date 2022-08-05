ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Century Casinos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) _ Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $8.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Colorado Springs, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 28 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $111.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $112.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNTY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNTY

