Read on www.chambanamoms.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from all over Illinois. See the 600 […]
Central Illinois Proud
Save at the fair with $2 Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Fair has yet another way to save money on all your carnival favorites. On Tuesday, Aug.16, all carnival rides will be just $2 each. “We’re always looking for ways to make the fair more affordable for families,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State...
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Christmas Attractions Was Just Cancelled for 2022
You're probably wondering why I am already thinking of Christmas when it's only August, but there are a couple of reasons why;. I LOVE the holiday season, and all the 'Christmas in July' hullabaloo last month got me excited for my quickly approaching favorite time of the year. My side...
chambanamoms.com
More Than 20 Food Trucks You Can Find Around Champaign-Urbana
We’ve listed everything we know about food trucks in Champaign, Urbana and beyond. Find a way to curb that food truck craving in and around Champaign-Urbana. From tacos to burgers to donuts, we’ve got it here. Year after year, Champaign, Urbana and the surrounding communities are home to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Best Airbnb In Illinois Happens To Be In Someone’s Backyard
I think I found the coolest Airbnb in Illinois and you can't tell me otherwise. When I was a kid, I always asked my parents if they could build me a treehouse. Of course, I never knew what that entailed, but all I knew was I'd be the most popular kid on the block. Unfortunately, my parents never granted my wish and I'm still a little salty about it to this day haha.
kjfmradio.com
Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair on Aug. 15
ILLINOIS — Adults aged 60 and older will receive free admission to the Illinois State Fair on Monday, Aug. 15, with special events for seniors and their families taking place in the Illinois Building throughout the day. “Senior Day at the State Fair is a full day of fun...
Unclaimed Property to Be Auctioned Off at the Illinois State Fair
Is there even a chance that you might have unclaimed property in your name in Illinois? If so, you'll want to check quickly as lots of unclaimed items will be auctioned off at this year's Illinois State Fair. I saw this interesting property note shared by Fox 2 Now out...
Illinois shatters unclaimed property records
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The state treasurer is celebrating breaking records on their unclaimed property program. Treasurer Mike Frerichs announced Monday his office handed out a record $280 million in unclaimed property for FY2022. That money came from over 362,352 claims, also a record for the program. Frerichs attributes the record to using technology more […]
RELATED PEOPLE
These Are The 6 Most Popular Marijuana Strains in Illinois. Pass The Doritos
Let me start by saying, no...I don't. Let me also start by saying, if you do...all good, no judgement, let me guide you to the goods...or something. Grab the Doritos and Cherry Garcia, this could take a while. With the state of Illinois deep into the legal weed game, with BILLIONS of dollars in it sold, why not provide a little guide to what's good and what's the most popular in Illinois. LEAFY.
Illinois back-to-school tax-free shopping continues for another week
Missouri’s tax-free shopping weekend ended Sunday, but the tax breaks will continue in Illinois for another week.
chambanamoms.com
End of Summer Pool Closings and Hour Changes
Our list of when Champaign-Urbana area pools change their hours and close for the season. It’s that time of year, friends. Yellow buses will be filling the streets, the sun will be setting earlier and the college students will come flooding back to town. That also means that Champaign-Urbana...
Fair But Make It Jurassic Park: Dinos To Be At Illinois State Fair This Month
Welcome...to Jurassic Park. There's going to be a prehistoric addition to the Illinois State Fair this month. We're in fair mode with the Mississippi Valley Fair this week but happening in just a couple of weeks is the Illinois State Fair. This year, it will feature over two dozen dinosaurs that are part of “Dino” Don Lessem's exhibit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other academic professionals ahead of the school year
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final two weeks of summer break is upon us for Chicago Public School students.As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.Remember last fall, districts were so short on staff in places like Evanston and Skokie, they had to extend Thanksgiving break because subs were at a premium?Since then, the number of open positions in Illinois schools has jumped 28%. "I think what's dissuading people from...
Illinois kids go on school supplies shopping spree for free
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Illinois schoolkids have their back-to-school shopping done for free thanks to Walmart. Three locations in Springfield came together to fund school supply shopping sprees for 30 students. They also donated money to four local elementary schools. One principal plans to use the money to buy supplies for art and music […]
nprillinois.org
Illinois government hiring no longer needs federal supervision and more top stories |First Listen
State agencies in Illinois no longer subject to federal oversight. A study shows how farmers maintain high crop yields with less fertilizer. Lung cancer remains the top type of cancer in the U.S. Secretary of State Jesse White to Grand Marshall the State Fair Twilight Parade. Krista Lisser from the...
foxillinois.com
93 counties in Illinois rated high or medium community for COVID-19
CHICAGO (WICS) — On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that 59 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. An additional 34 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level. Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Effingham Radio
Illinois Among States Where Toys R Us Is Returning
Several Toys R Us locations — including Illinois — are coming back just in time for the holiday shopping season. The children’s toy store has reopened inside Macy’s locations in at least nine states, with all locations set to be complete by mid-October. In addition to Illinois, current locations are in California, Georgia, New Jersey, Nevada, Louisiana, New York, Maryland and Missouri.
Dudes Investigate Abandoned Illinois School But They’re Not Alone
What's scarier than investigating an abandoned place? Answer: realizing that you're not alone. That's exactly what happened to some urban explorers who recently checked out what remains of an abandoned elementary school in Illinois. As is their practice, Decaying Midwest investigated another abandoned Illinois place, but they didn't divulge the...
Take A Whiff! Illinoisans Say This Is The Best Smell In The World
Before reading on, did you take a guess as to which scent Illinois residents chose as the best smell in the world?. Of course you did. So did I. And, to be completely honest, I was wrong. I'm predicting that your your guess was a bit off, too. The woman...
Are the Best Tacos in Illinois at a Low Key Food Truck in the Middle of Nowhere?
If you think the best tacos in the area come from a taco truck... you might be missing out. The Rockford area is known for quite a few things and one of them is food trucks. Drive North, South, East or West and you'll run into a food truck somewhere. Almost every day in the Stateline you'll find a food truck fest, with a ton of those trucks specializing in tacos, but have you tried the tacos from Rapped with Smoke BBQ?
Comments / 0