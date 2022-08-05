ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Save at the fair with $2 Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Fair has yet another way to save money on all your carnival favorites. On Tuesday, Aug.16, all carnival rides will be just $2 each. “We’re always looking for ways to make the fair more affordable for families,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
chambanamoms.com

More Than 20 Food Trucks You Can Find Around Champaign-Urbana

We’ve listed everything we know about food trucks in Champaign, Urbana and beyond. Find a way to curb that food truck craving in and around Champaign-Urbana. From tacos to burgers to donuts, we’ve got it here. Year after year, Champaign, Urbana and the surrounding communities are home to...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Champaign, IL
Government
City
Springfield, IL
Urbana, IL
Society
Urbana, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
County
Champaign County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Champaign County, IL
Lifestyle
Champaign County, IL
Government
Champaign County, IL
Society
City
Urbana, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Urbana, IL
Lifestyle
City
Champaign, IL
Champaign, IL
Lifestyle
Springfield, IL
Society
Champaign, IL
Society
Springfield, IL
Government
Springfield, IL
Lifestyle
97ZOK

The Best Airbnb In Illinois Happens To Be In Someone’s Backyard

I think I found the coolest Airbnb in Illinois and you can't tell me otherwise. When I was a kid, I always asked my parents if they could build me a treehouse. Of course, I never knew what that entailed, but all I knew was I'd be the most popular kid on the block. Unfortunately, my parents never granted my wish and I'm still a little salty about it to this day haha.
ILLINOIS STATE
kjfmradio.com

Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair on Aug. 15

ILLINOIS — Adults aged 60 and older will receive free admission to the Illinois State Fair on Monday, Aug. 15, with special events for seniors and their families taking place in the Illinois Building throughout the day. “Senior Day at the State Fair is a full day of fun...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois shatters unclaimed property records

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The state treasurer is celebrating breaking records on their unclaimed property program.  Treasurer Mike Frerichs announced Monday his office handed out a record $280 million in unclaimed property for FY2022. That money came from over 362,352 claims, also a record for the program. Frerichs attributes the record to using technology more […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
1440 WROK

These Are The 6 Most Popular Marijuana Strains in Illinois. Pass The Doritos

Let me start by saying, no...I don't. Let me also start by saying, if you do...all good, no judgement, let me guide you to the goods...or something. Grab the Doritos and Cherry Garcia, this could take a while. With the state of Illinois deep into the legal weed game, with BILLIONS of dollars in it sold, why not provide a little guide to what's good and what's the most popular in Illinois. LEAFY.
ILLINOIS STATE
chambanamoms.com

End of Summer Pool Closings and Hour Changes

Our list of when Champaign-Urbana area pools change their hours and close for the season. It’s that time of year, friends. Yellow buses will be filling the streets, the sun will be setting earlier and the college students will come flooding back to town. That also means that Champaign-Urbana...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Family Fun#County Fairs#Barns#Dairy#Family Activities#The Illinois State Fair#University Of Illinois
CBS Chicago

Illinois faces 'huge shortage' of teachers, other academic professionals ahead of the school year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The final two weeks of summer break is upon us for Chicago Public School students.As they eek out the last bit of summer fun, those in charge of running the schools are racing to fill positions. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on the shortage of educators statewide, despite efforts to get more applicants interested.Remember last fall, districts were so short on staff in places like Evanston and Skokie, they had to extend Thanksgiving break because subs were at a premium?Since then, the number of open positions in Illinois schools has jumped 28%. "I think what's dissuading people from...
CHICAGO, IL
foxillinois.com

93 counties in Illinois rated high or medium community for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WICS) — On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that 59 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. An additional 34 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level. Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Effingham Radio

Illinois Among States Where Toys R Us Is Returning

Several Toys R Us locations — including Illinois — are coming back just in time for the holiday shopping season. The children’s toy store has reopened inside Macy’s locations in at least nine states, with all locations set to be complete by mid-October. In addition to Illinois, current locations are in California, Georgia, New Jersey, Nevada, Louisiana, New York, Maryland and Missouri.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Dudes Investigate Abandoned Illinois School But They’re Not Alone

What's scarier than investigating an abandoned place? Answer: realizing that you're not alone. That's exactly what happened to some urban explorers who recently checked out what remains of an abandoned elementary school in Illinois. As is their practice, Decaying Midwest investigated another abandoned Illinois place, but they didn't divulge the...
ILLINOIS STATE
100.9 The Eagle

Are the Best Tacos in Illinois at a Low Key Food Truck in the Middle of Nowhere?

If you think the best tacos in the area come from a taco truck... you might be missing out. The Rockford area is known for quite a few things and one of them is food trucks. Drive North, South, East or West and you'll run into a food truck somewhere. Almost every day in the Stateline you'll find a food truck fest, with a ton of those trucks specializing in tacos, but have you tried the tacos from Rapped with Smoke BBQ?
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy