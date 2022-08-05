ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interface: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Interface Inc. (TILE) on Friday reported net income of $16.8 million in its second quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 36 cents per share.

The carpet tile company posted revenue of $346.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Interface said it expects revenue in the range of $325 million to $345 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.33 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TILE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TILE

