Power returns in Calhoun County following Wednesday storms, Consumers expects full restoration on Friday

Read on go955.com
Related
go955.com
Two road projects in Portage prepare for completion
PORTAGE MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The final paving project on Romence Rd between Angling Rd. and Oakland Dr. is set to commence at 6 am, Monday, August 8th. During the repaving, only the eastbound lane will be open, and there will be intermittent flagging operations. The detour route for...
go955.com
Cass County accident injures one, remains under investigation
CASSOPOLIS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Cass County authorities continue to look into an one-vehicle accident that occurred early Monday morning. Deputies were called to Grange St. in Mason Township, and found that a car driven by 47 year old Devine Stoner of South Bend, IN, had left the road and struck a tree that was in the roadway.
go955.com
Two pulled from water, unresponsive, at South Haven’s South Beach Monday afternoon
SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A dangerous summer in Lake Michigan waters continues. The South Haven Police Department says two unresponsive people were pulled from the water at South Beach by bystanders around 12:30 p.m. Monday. South Haven Emergency Services and the police department rendered care on-site when...
go955.com
Battle Creek man pockets $390,000 in Michigan Lottery’s Lucky for Life game
LANSING, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Battle Creek man has won $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky for Life game. 64-year-old Michael Justice matched the five white balls drawn on July 17 which were 02-04-18-22-41 to win $25,000 a year for life. He bought his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
go955.com
Two shot at early morning party in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were shot early Sunday at a party in Kalamazoo. Around 3:15 a.m. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to the 500 block of Lulu Street for a report of a shooting. They located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. A short time later a second victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
go955.com
Police say alcohol appears to be a factor in Allegan County fatal crash
PLAINWELL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 30-year-old Plainwell area man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Allegan County’s Martin Township Saturday afternoon. Allegan County Sheriff Deputies along with the Michigan State Police and Plainwell Department of Public Safety Officers responded to a call around 5:16 p.m. to a personal injury accident on 6th Street and 114th Avenue. When arrived they found the male occupant was unconscious and trapped inside the vehicle.
go955.com
Can Do Kalamazoo reaches fundraising goal
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Can-Do Kalamazoo patronicity fundraiser has met its goal of $50,000. A spokesperson for the organization said in a press release Saturday that since the goal was reached before the deadline of August 14th, the Michigan Economic Development Committee will match the funds with a $50,000 grant.
go955.com
Calhoun detectives ask for public’s help in search for wanted female
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Detectives with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office say they are seeking information about the whereabouts of a wanted female. 33-year-old Megan Lea Stanton is wanted for an active arrest warrant on four felony counts. She is wanted for Forgery, Fraud, Failure to Appear...
Comments / 0