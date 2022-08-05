Read on www.techradar.com
Related
TechRadar
Many Indians ready to shift service provider for 5G - Disruptive year ahead
Even as the 5G era is poised over India, it may well turn out to be the moment of reckoning for the telcos. As it is, only the three existing telecom service providers participated in the 5G spectrum auctions --- Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and VodafoneIdea. (The fourth participant, the Adanis, is not a telco player, at least yet).
TechRadar
Samsung finally launches OLED TV range in Australia – but it's not cheap
If you've been holding your breath for Samsung to bring its new Quantum Dot-sporting OLED TVs to Australia, well, you're probably not with us anymore. That said, we'd like to inform your surviving family members that Samsung's long-awaited OLED TV range has finally launched in Australia, and is available for pre-order from today.
TechRadar
Appoint.ly review
Scheduling appointments with your clients become a lot easier with Appointly, leading to improved relationships. Appoint.ly (opens in new tab) is a product of Neoteric, a software development agency based in Poland. In 2016, some of Neoteric's developers identified the need for an online appointment scheduling solution and set out to build the product.
TechRadar
Vissles V84 review
Vissles might not be a household name when it comes to keyboards, but they could be one day; the V84 is a high-quality keyboard at a sensible price, implementing Vissles’ own specially-designed VS II key switches for quiet but snappy responsiveness when typing or gaming. (opens in new tab)at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
Realme 9i 5G to launch in India on August 18
Realme has started teasing a new phone in the Indian market, dubbed "The 5G Rockstar", riding on the 5G hype. The 5G spectrum auction concluded this week and Airtel even announced that it will start the rollout of 5G in August itself. Realme will be launching this new budget 5G...
Major leak reveals all the Samsung gadgets that are launching next week
The next eagerly awaited Samsung Unpacked event is scheduled for August 10, with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Watch 5, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on the agenda – and we now have an early look at all of that hardware.
TechRadar
Your phone is a terrible alarm clock – here are five better ones
Back to school or college this year? If you change one thing, you should not use your phone as an alarm clock. In fact, you shouldn’t even have your phone in your room, based on the latest research. Instead you should be using another device such as an alarm clock, the best wake-up light, or the best smart speaker to help you get up instead.
TechRadar
Small businesses create stronger defenses in threat landscape
Whilst cybercriminals are equipped with weaponized AI (opens in new tab), effective social manipulation techniques and sophisticated malware (opens in new tab) programs, the most dangerous aspect of it all is their persistence. In the last year, nearly 40% of businesses were hit by a cyberattack according to the UK...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
How Visa has weaponized its data to keep thieves out of your wallet
The pandemic has disrupted practically all industries in some way or form, but few to a greater degree than commerce. With the introduction of lockdown policies in early 2020 came an instantaneous shift in the way people purchased goods. By necessity, online shopping became the default, where previously the vast majority of purchases were made in-person.
TechRadar
IAM vs business password manager: What’s the difference?
Business owners and IT administrators know that strong digital security is essential for keeping sensitive data safe. But with many tools for managing your business’s digital footprint, it can be hard to know what systems you need, and how they can work together. Identity and access management (IAM) and...
BT and Nokia achieve European first carrier aggregation on 5G SA
BT has become the first European mobile operator to successfully combine four channels of spectrum (opens in new tab) on a live 5G standalone (SA) network in a development that will help fulfil the speed and capacity promises of next-generation mobile services. Carrier aggregation fuses separate spectrum bands together to...
TechRadar
Can't afford a Dyson? Here are 5 cheap vacuum cleaner alternatives
Finding a cheap vacuum cleaner that is half decent (at least) is not easy and is still out of reach for some. We all ultimately want to get the best vacuum cleaner (opens in new tab) our money can buy, but we're all working with different budgets. With the cost...
TechRadar
Flip, Fold, Watch, Buds: 6 things we expect to see at Samsung Unpacked this week
The next Samsung Galaxy product launch is just a few days away; Samsung Unpacked takes place on August 10 and it's when we're expecting to find out about all of the company's upcoming devices. We're not talking about the Samsung Galaxy S23; no, Samsung usually saves its big flagship products...
TechRadar
MSI Pro AP242 review
The MSI Pro AP242 is far from the best Windows all-in-one desktop out there but potential buyers desperately in need of a simple budget PC for general usage such as web browsing and watching videos should consider it, but only if your budget is absolutely ironclad. MSI Pro AP242: One...
TechRadar
Kobo Libra 2 vs Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021): what's the best ereader of the best?
Choosing the is not easy. Do you go for the market leader, Amazon’s Kindle, and if so, what’s the best Kindle? Or do you try a different brand, like Kobo (which has also been around a long time, since 2010)? Both Amazon and Kobo sell ebooks and audiobooks, as well as their stable of ereaders, but it’s the Kobo Libra 2 and the latest Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) that are the most popular.
GitLab won't delete your old, unloved projects after all
Following some severe backlash from developers, GitLab has axed plans to delete free users' dormant projects after a year automatically. Anonymous sources told The Register (opens in new tab) the plan was originally set to come into play in September 2022, with GitLab claiming the move would save them over $1 million, but has now been pulled following user outcry.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Pixel 6a: What’s the latest go-to Android phone?
Google’s latest mid-range smartphone is now in shops, offering a classy experience for half the price of a flagship. But what are its chances against the current people’s champ, the Samsung Galaxy S22?. There are some fascinating points of comparison between these two phones, with the two manufacturers...
I Flirted With Meta’s New Chatbot and Things Got Weird
Meta (AKA the company formerly known as Facebook) is throwing its hat into the chatbot wars. On August 5, the social media giant launched BlenderBot 3, a bot that utilizes a highly sophisticated large language learning model that searches the internet in order to hold conversations with users. That means it's been trained to search for patterns in large text datasets in order to spit out somewhat coherent sentences.However, it’s also able to search the Internet too. That means if you ask it a question like, “What’s your favorite movie from the last year?” it’ll do a search crawl in...
The Microsoft Excel world championships is as brilliantly entertaining as it sounds
Over the weekend, ESPN broadcast a replay of a recent esports event that saw the world’s most advanced Microsoft Excel users go head-to-head in a knockout tournament. Organized by the people behind the Financial Modeling World Cup, the Excel “All-Star Battle” took place back in May. It began with eight competitors, who went up against one another in a series of spreadsheet-based challenges until eventually a champion was crowned.
TechRadar
Fnatic Streak 65 LP review
The Fnatic Streak 65 LP is at first glance sleek and stylish with its stunning RGB and aluminum body – and the more you explore, the more it impresses. Its custom Kailh Switches are snappy, accurate, and a joy to use; its sound dampening efforts are appreciated. It’s clear it was designed by professional gamers for professional gamers.
Comments / 0