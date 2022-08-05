Derek Jeter recalls Alex Rodriguez's steroid admission: 'Another distraction'

Read on www.foxnews.com
Dodgers: Manny Machado’s Shocking Display of Effort Leaves LA Fans in Disbelief
Many players have donned the Dodger blue across the franchise’s rich history. So many of those players wore that uniform with pride and solidified themselves as not only Dodger greats but baseball greats. However, with many great players comes some talented players that still left a bad taste in Dodgers fans mouths.
Roger Maris' Son Hoping Aaron Judge Falls Short Of HR Record, 'But Wish Him The Best!'
No hard feelings, Aaron Judge -- but Roger Maris' son is making it clear to TMZ Sports he'd prefer it if his father's historic home run record was still standing at the end of this year. Of course, the Yankees superstar is on a torrid HR streak right now --...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ejected vs Cardinals over umpire Ed Hickox’s awful strike zone
The New York Yankees entered Sunday’s finale against the St. Louis Cardinals in the midst of a four-game losing streak. They’re exiting the game down one manager (temporarily), and plus a whole bunch of questions they wish they didn’t have to answer. Sunday’s game at Busch Stadium...
Look: Max Scherzer Is Furious With The Mets' Bat Boy
"Mad" Max Scherzer nickname is well-earned, and the New York Mets bat boy almost found out why on Saturday night. In the middle of Scherzer's wind-up and approach to the plate, the bat boy could be seen running behind the plate mid at-bat. The three-time Cy Young winner wasn't happy.
Rumor: The explanation behind Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery to Cardinals
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman pulled off quite a surprise ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, as he elected to send starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader. The move brought many to speculate that Cashman was planning to then complete a late deal for a […] The post Rumor: The explanation behind Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres
The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
Dodgers: Manny Machado Proves He's Still no 'Johnny Hustle'
For Dodgers fans, there was a painful reminder of Manny being Manny.
Watch: Mets broadcast goes ‘Kill Bill’ on Buck Showalter after hit-by-pitch
The New York Mets have been among the teams in MLB hit by the most pitches this season, and another hit-by-pitch during Friday’s 9-6 loss to the Atlanta Braves provided an opportunity for the Mets broadcast to break out a new special effect. With the Braves up 8-1 in...
Craig Carton spreads wild rumor about Yankees’ failed Pablo Lopez trade
Aaron Hicks‘ roller coaster Yankees season has recently reached the part where the train comes to a complete halt and the track has to undergo some maintenance. After pulling his numbers up to a respectable place by mid-June, he’s now hit .188 with a .583 OPS over his last 21 games, and entered play Friday mired in an 0-for-23 slump.
Derek Jeter gets his nails painted by daughters in sweet photo
Derek Jeter got his nails painted by his daughters in a sweet photo the former Yankees player shared to social media.
New York Mets: Jacob DeGrom Electric In 2022 Citi Field Debut
It had been a long time since Mets fans got to see their ace, Jacob deGrom, pitch at Citi Field. Thirteen months to the day to be exact. That changed on Sunday, as deGrom took the hill with the Mets looking to take their fourth game out of five from the rival Atlanta Braves.
Gary Sánchez’s Yankees career ended a year ago due to COVID-19
By Aug. 5 2021, New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez had seen his share of ups and downs. One more down was about to come: a positive test for COVID-19. Sánchez’s stint on the COVID IL saw him lose 11 games of playing time, but it may have cost him something far greater — his eventual roster spot.
Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez to cover Yankees-Red Sox together on ESPN
Two Yankees legends are teaming up again to broadcast one of the biggest rivalries in sports -- and tensions aren’t confined to the two teams on the field. Derek Jeter will join Alex Rodriguez and Yankees announcer Michael Kay on ESPN's "KayRod Cast" during this Sunday’s matchup between the Red Sox and Yankees at Fenway Park.
MLB World Reacts To Frankie Montas' Performance Sunday
The New York Yankees made multiple moves at the MLB trade deadline, with their biggest one being a deal for Oakland A's starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Montas is making his debut this afternoon in St. Louis, and it hasn't gone well. The Cardinals jumped all over the 29-year-old righty, scoring six runs in the first two innings.
Aaron Rodgers no fan of sarcastic COVID question during podcast interview
Aaron Rodgers didn’t appear to like a sarcastic question about the coronavirus in a recent podcast interview as he gets set for the start of the 2022 season. The Green Bay Packers star appeared on Monday’s episode of Barstool Sports’ "Pardon My Take" on Monday. Dan Katz, known as "Big Cat," and Eric Sollenberger, known as "PFT Commenter," appeared to be joking around with Rodgers about his decision to not get vaccinated against COVID-19.
3 Trades The New York Knicks Should Still Try To Make
The New York Knicks are certainly a team with eyes on them this NBA offseason. At the same time, that feels like a sentence we could be typing every year. The Knicks, somehow, are always expected to make a move. Yet, they seldom do – or at least, they never seem to make the ones their fans are hoping to see.
NBA・
New York Yankees star shortstop prospect suffers hand injury as fans clamor for his promotion
There is a strong argument to make that the New York Yankees should pull up star shortstop prospect Oswald Peraza to compete with Isiah Kiner-Falefa. General manager Brian Cashman doubled down over the weekend, indicating that they’ve been supremely impressed with Kiner-Falefa’s defense this season, despite 11 errors and a .967 fielding percentage at the position over 827.1 innings this year.
Davis homers again, says he got Dodgers-fan dad a Giants hat
It took just a few days, but J.D. Davis already has converted his dad, Jonathan, from a Los Angeles Dodgers fan to a Giants fan. After Davis homered in the Giants' 7-3 win over the Athletics on Saturday night at the Oakland Coliseum, he told NBC Sports Bay Area's Laura Britt, Shawn Estes and Carlos Ramirez that his dad has a new piece of orange and black swag.
Aces spoil Sue Bird's retirement party with victory over Storm
Sue Bird was at the conclusion of her speech to the sold out crowd, nearly all of whom still remained, and decided — maybe hoped — this would not be the last time she would get to play in the city she's called home the past two decades.
(RUMOR) NEW YORK RANGERS ON THE VERGE OF SIGNING F JIMMY VESEY
According to Larry Brooks of Slapshots and the NY Post, the New York Rangers and Jimmy Vesey have a reunion 'on the horizon.'. In 2012, Vesey was drafted 66th overall by the Nashville Predators, but he never played a game for them. The Harvard-product would play all four years for the Crimson, which made him a free agent. A team has four years to sign a drafted player to an entry-level contract before he becomes eligible for free agency.
