siouxlandnews.com

Three Years Later: Microchip reunites Texas Family with lost dog in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A family from Texas was recently reunited with their lost dog and she ended up right here in Siouxland. Mya was recently brought to the Siouxland Humane Society and when volunteers found she had a microchip, they were able to reunite her with her family three years after she first went missing. The local animal rescue says having your pets microchipped is a quick and easy process that can bring your family member back home.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Florida district goes outside US to alleviate teacher shortage

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Schools across America are faced with a teacher shortage. As it has for the past several years, the Okeechobee County School District in southern Florida is using foreign teachers to help alleviate the teacher shortage. "They fill in a gap that we have and we...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL

