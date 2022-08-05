Read on siouxlandnews.com
Three Years Later: Microchip reunites Texas Family with lost dog in Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A family from Texas was recently reunited with their lost dog and she ended up right here in Siouxland. Mya was recently brought to the Siouxland Humane Society and when volunteers found she had a microchip, they were able to reunite her with her family three years after she first went missing. The local animal rescue says having your pets microchipped is a quick and easy process that can bring your family member back home.
Florida district goes outside US to alleviate teacher shortage
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Schools across America are faced with a teacher shortage. As it has for the past several years, the Okeechobee County School District in southern Florida is using foreign teachers to help alleviate the teacher shortage. "They fill in a gap that we have and we...
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts declines to call special session over abortion
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Office of Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts said today the governor received a letter from Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers. He called it a deeply saddening one. The letter indicated that 30 state senators supported amending Nebraska's abortion laws to prohibit abortions starting at 12...
